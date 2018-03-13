The architectural mystery behind Darwin's incomplete Acropolis

Updated 13 March 2018, 16:00 AEDT

The elaborate columns and concrete pillars at one of the Northern Territory's most famous building sites have fascinated residents for more than two decades.

The house on Dick Ward Drive in Darwin has been under construction for over two decades. (Credit: ABC)

Anyone who's stayed in Darwin long enough to venture out of its CBD will be familiar with the building sometimes colloquially referred to as the Acropolis — and sometimes, less kindly, as the Acrapolis.

The immaculately shaped concrete panels and pillars suggest a grand vision evoking the elegant temple of Parthenon, a fine example of ancient Greek architecture which sits on the Acropolis in Athens, but the fact that this building has stood incomplete for years suggests plans that went awry.

Less familiar in Darwin's cultural memory is the story of how the building came to be this way.

This investigation is part of Curious Darwin, our series where you ask us the questions, vote for your favourite, and we investigate. You can submit your question or vote on our next topic here.

"What is the story with the incomplete Parthenon-style building in Nightcliff that has been there for years?" asked James Dunlevie, a former NT journalist.

Mr Dunlevie lived in the Territory for about 16 years before relocating to Tasmania in 2016, but said the site remained a perpetual mystery and lightning rod for increasingly imaginative theories.

"Ever since arriving in Darwin in the year 2000 it didn't take long to become aware of the strange construction that seems frozen in time, and much speculation has surrounded it amongst my friends," he said.

And there's no lack of theories about the house, which is a fondly looked upon Darwin landmark.

Here were some of the theories Mr Dunlevie and his friends cooked up:

"That the guy [owner] somehow was involved in a concreting business, hence the limitless amount of concrete columns; that was one theory, that he had so much concrete at his disposal that he felt he needed to do something [with it]," he said.

"Another theory was he just wanted to be safe in a cyclone, that stuff wouldn't be coming down in a category-three storm.

"[Or that] he was in the construction business and he was only building it with stuff he could find on the building site, and that's why he was taking so long."

What does the internet say?

Finding an answer to this question proved almost impossible for Curious Darwin: the owner of the building declined an interview request, and public documents about the project are few and far between.

The Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics does not make building permits — required for home-builders to carry out construction work — available to the public, making it difficult to track the project's history.

Searches of local archives returned no significant results.

Hearsay and rumours have populated various parts of the internet for a number of years.

In 2016, the local satire Facebook page Top End Memes posted a joke about the structure's inordinately long period of being under construction, fetching several thousand reactions.

In Darwin's highly transient population, few commenters could recall a time when some stage of the building wasn't already partly constructed.

"We live in Coconut Grove, the guy has been doing work on the property on and off for a few years, but the last month he seems to be there a lot. The site doesn't offend me or my family at all!" wrote Facebook user Nicole Millar on ABC Darwin's page.

"I am very interested to know what it will look like if it's ever finished. I can't understand why people get so cranky about it!!"

But Barbara June Hickey didn't agree: "Much loved Darwin institution? I thought a builder's permit had a use by date. The build doesn't look much different to when I arrived in 1997," she wrote.

The house was a Darwin icon, wrote Chris Blackham-Davison.

"We should leave it there and make it a tourist attraction. Been a talking point for years. Darwin will be bored without this unfinished icon," he said.

But multiple other users said it was "an eyesore" and called on the council to take action.

The general consensus is that foundations were laid about 20 years ago; other Darwinites say work could have begun in the 1980s.

In 2017, reporters from Channel 9 entered the property, reporting that its owner intended to complete the building but did not have the money.

Facebook user Stephanie Henry had her own idea: "Wouldn't it be great if a skilled-up Darwin mob did a secret working bee & finished it off — bit like the elves & the shoe maker," she posted.

"So what's the story? Who does it belong to & why's it like this? Is the owner broke, elderly, sick? At least it's one reliable spot in Darwin. I know I will get my weekly fix of "That House" on my weekly drive by."

What do locals say?

The project has another legacy outside of its distinct architectural ambition: the tongue-in-cheek, sometimes geographically confused graffiti that has been spray-painted on the hessian sacks that cover its perimeter.

In 2011, the NT News reported that a Darwin artist working under the pseudonym Sandy Nees had hung a sign on the property reading "Acropolis Now! … Or Never…"

She told the newspaper she was also responsible for a widely known piece of graffiti sprayed across the hessian sacking in 2003 that read "Rome wasn't built in a day".

That featured the later addition: "Nor was Greece!" sparking a community debate about whether the architecture was more Italian or Greek.

In 2014, the NT News quoted then-alderman Kate Worden as saying "the community has had enough".

But had it? Regardless, nothing changed.

None of the three current aldermen for the Chan Ward of Darwin City Council, in which the building is situated, said the structure had been raised as a concern during their terms.

In the nearly 40 years that she's lived in Darwin — including eight as an alderman — Robin Knox said little had come to light about the building's piecemeal pace of construction.

"I think the columns went up first, the concrete columns are very obvious, and then some time after that, the heavy concrete wall panels followed," she said.

"More and more materials have gathered there."

She said prior to her time with the council, residents had raised complaints related to hygiene and cyclone safety.

But she said the structure had become a landmark of its own mysterious, paradoxical state of seemingly permanent incompletion.

"I imagine some Darwinites would be a bit sad if the building's ever finished, because it's certainly a landmark as an unfinished site," she said.

Our question-asker, Mr Dunlevie, wasn't surprised to hear that tracking down more details on Darwin's most mysterious building had been difficult.

And he remains fond of the site, which was such a feature of his drives through the city.

"It makes things more interesting than just block after block after block of units," he said.