Banking royal commission grills bankers, mortgage broker: Live blog

Updated 14 March 2018, 10:25 AEDT
By business reporter Michael Janda

National Australia Bank copped a grilling on day one of the banking royal commission, which is set to continue as NAB's Introducer Program remains in the spotlight to start day two.

National Australia Bank copped a real grilling from Commissioner Kenneth Hayne and the commission's senior counsel on day one, and its senior executives are up first on day two.

The key issue is its Introducer Program that paid commissions to third parties for client referrals to NAB, which proved open to fraud and issuing dodgy loans.

