Britain to expel Russian diplomats over poisoning of former spy

Updated 15 March 2018, 0:55 AEDT

Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats, saying they have one week to leave, over the poisoning of former MI6 informant Sergei Skripal with a Russian-made nerve agent.

Ms May said Russia has shown "sarcasm, contempt and defiance" over the incident.

More to come.