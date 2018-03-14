Disabled animal sanctuary Storybook Farm battling to find new home

Updated 14 March 2018, 12:45 AEDT

Dozens of disabled animals provided sanctuary at a farm in south-east Queensland could be without a home as developers are set to move in by the end of the week.

Krumm is one of Storybook Farm's most famous residents. (Credit: ABC)

Storybook Farm opened six years ago on a small plot of land in the Scenic Rim.

Its founder, Lisa Jane Cameron, opened her doors to other animals after she rehabilitated her paralysed dog Mr Waddles.

"I watched him scratch his ear and then he just collapsed, screaming," she told ABC Radio Brisbane.

"The [vet] said it was expensive surgery or have him put down … I said no to both.

"We researched rehabilitation and we got him walking after three months."

Ms Cameron said Storybook Farm was the only shelter in the country designed solely for animals with disabilities.

But its future is in limbo as developers are due to move in on the leased land by the end of the week.

"The owner is developing the property and we now have to move very quickly," Ms Cameron said.

"Actually, our time is up this week."

The family appealed for help on social media and said there was no "plan B" if their search for a suitable property fell through.

"We thought we found the perfect property yesterday, and got very excited, and then found the kennels on the property weren't quite legal," Ms Cameron said.

"We're now going back to the council and seeing if we can get a retrospective licence to use the kennels that are on there.

"We're just going to keep pushing until we can no longer push."

Running Storybook Farm involves caring for vulnerable dogs and cats and any other animal in need of rehabilitation.

"We have a kitten that we're looking to have the smallest set of wheels ever made for," Ms Cameron said.

"A man in Toowoomba is going to do a 3D print of some very tiny wheels ... about the size of a 20 cent coin.

"That's how small the kitten is and he's paralysed in his back legs and he needs wheels."

The most severely disabled animals stay at the sanctuary for life.

Its most famous residents are two wheelchair-bound Dachshunds named Krumm and Oliver Morris.