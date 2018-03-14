Elderly retirement home residents rescued from fire at Cranbourne East facility

Updated 14 March 2018, 15:10 AEDT

A retirement home in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs is evacuated after the building catches fire, with all residents evacuated safely.

Residents were evacuated from the retirement home safely shortly after the fire broke out. (Credit: ABC)

The fire is believed to have started in the roof of the Cranbourne East facility. Residents have been evacuated. (Credit: ABC)

A retirement home in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs has been evacuated after the building caught fire.

Authorities were called to the Blue Hills Rise home in Cranbourne East shortly after 1:00pm, where the fire is believed to have started in the roof of the recreation centre.

Residents have all been evacuated and firefighters say the fire is no longer burning out of control.

"Everyone has been evacuated and accounted for," a Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokeswoman said.

The CFA said the alarm was raised at the home on the Berwick Cranbourne Road and crews from eight trucks tackled the fire.

Berwick Cranbourne Road is closed to traffic.

Firefighters will stay on the scene and are expecting the fire to burn out.