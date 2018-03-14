Father had no reason to suspect son had been sexually offended against, committal told

Updated 14 March 2018, 20:30 AEDT

The father of one of Cardinal Pell's alleged victims says he had no idea his son was allegedly sexually offended against until police came to take a statement from him a year after he died from a heroin overdose.

One of Cardinal George Pell's alleged victims died of a heroin overdose and his father never suspected he had been sexually offended against, a Melbourne court has been told.

The man's father was one of the first to give evidence at Cardinal Pell's committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court after it reopened to the public and the media.

Since the hearing began last week, it has been closed to allow the complainants to give their evidence, which is standard practice in Victoria for cases involving sexual offence charges.

Cardinal Pell is fighting historical sexual offence charges involving multiple complaints. No other details can be reported for legal reasons.

The father of one of his alleged victims told the hearing he had no idea his son was allegedly sexually offended against until the police came to take a statement from him a year after his son's death.

"At no time did he ever tell me that, and we had quite a few discussions," he said.

"I am very aware of that sort of thing … I've always kept an eye on it and I never saw, or it never hinted, that something was going on."

Giving evidence via video link, the man said he was shocked when detectives approached him because he had several discussions with his son about how and why he began experimenting with drugs.

"He made the comment that he certainly liked doing it, he enjoyed doing it and it was nobody's fault that he was doing it," he said.

The man died of a heroin overdose in 2014, the court heard.

Broken Rites official questioned

Cardinal Pell took notes throughout today's hearing and was supported by a friend, Catholic Church official Katrina Lee.

Bernard Barrett of victim support group Broken Rites was cross-examined about his discussions with one of the alleged victims before the complainant contacted Victoria Police's Sano Taskforce to make a statement.

Dr Barrett told the hearing the man's mother had first contacted him to report that her son had been the victim of separate alleged sexual offending, but six months later claimed that he had also been offended against by Cardinal Pell.

"He's feeling quite desperate and confused and would like to speak to you," the court heard she wrote in an email.

But Cardinal Pell's defence barrister, Robert Richter QC, said that if the man had named Cardinal Pell, Dr Barrett would have made a note of it and included it in the police statement he made in 2015 which does not name the cardinal.

"We are suggesting that he provided the name Pell to [the complainant] in their discussions," he said.

In a heated exchange, Mr Richter asked Dr Barrett if he would "consider it a considerable victory" if he could "pin something" on Cardinal Pell.

Dr Barrett replied "not really" and said it was not his concern.

He said he never suggested Cardinal Pell's name and did not include it in his police statement because it was up to alleged victims to make a complaint.

For the past 10 days a security guard had been stationed by the door to court room 22 at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court to ensure no one but Cardinal Pell, his support person, legal team, prosecutors and a magistrate made it inside.

Over five days, multiple complainants gave their evidence via video link before being cross-examined by Mr Richter.

It is expected up to 50 witnesses will have given evidence when the committal hearing concludes.

If Magistrate Belinda Wallington sends the case to trial, Cardinal Pell will be required to enter a plea to the charges.

The hearing is expected to remain open for the rest of the committal hearing which is set down for another fortnight.