Recalling Cold War-era fears through photography

From nuclear bunkers to the plane graveyard, photographer Phillip Buehler revisits the many remnants of Cold War-era warfare.
More than half-a-century after the world recovered from the brink of nuclear Armageddon, he finds himself thinking about it all over again as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "rattle sabres".
As the threat of nuclear war once again became a thinkable reality last year, Mr Buehler's new book (Un)thinkable revisits the many remnants of Cold War-era warfare through a collection of striking photographs of B-52 Bombers and missiles.
About 400,000 fallout shelters were installed in the United States, Mr Buehler said, and many of them can still be seen in schools and public buildings.
"And it really was more about hope than it was about actually saving us if anything happened," Mr Buehler said.
"But they were everywhere. I kind of knew when we grew up that … down by the church is one, down the hill is another one, over in the school is another one, so if you are anywhere away from home, run for shelter."
These planes include B-52s that flew over Vietnam or were on round-the-clock missions for the Strategic Air Command, F-4 fighter jets that were in dogfights over Vietnam, and F-14s, he wrote in his book.
"So I got to go, I had to go through a vetting process with the military, they had to check me out," he said.
"And then I got to climb in the B-52s and all of these machines and it was, I guess the word is awesome in both the positive and negative.
"Awesome in the sheer creativity and imagination that made these machines, and then awesome in the horrible destructive power they have."
At a recent exhibition in a New York gallery where Mr Buehler exhibited the photos, he also had an installation of a "hotline phone" that played recordings, juxtaposing John F Kennedy's address on the Cuban missile crisis and Mr Trump threatening Kim Jong-un.
"JFK [was] being very diplomatic, powerful, reasonable, even caring about the Cuban people and talking about a better future for all of us," he said.