SA election: Curious Campaign looks at whether opinion polls can actually predict elections

Updated 14 March 2018, 8:00 AEDT

Politicians will tell you that the only poll that matters is the one on election day, but how good are polls at actually predicting the outcome?

Will polls be able to influence your vote this Saturday? (Credit: ABC)

In the lead up to polling day, we've been running Curious Campaign, a project that collects your burning questions about the March 17 election.

Alison, a health professional in Gawler asked: Traditionally, how accurate has polling data been at predicting SA election outcomes?

Alison said she is a political watcher who has always wondered whether or not polls are any good at predicting who will win an election.

"How much influence do polls actually have? Do they influence the outcomes?" she said.

"They tend to dominate in the media, you hear a lot about Newspolls. But I wondered if that translated into what we are doing in the ballot box?"

Politicians will tell you the only poll that matters is the one on election day. But political science professor Ian McAllister from the Australian National University said it was worth paying attention to some polls.

"Polls are usually a very accurate reflection of public opinion, depending on how it is conducted," Professor McAllister said.

"Generally, polls will tell you a lot about public opinion and the dynamics of public opinion."

Last time around

Let's look at SA's last election, when the Labor Party won and formed government despite losing the two-party preferred.

A Newspoll survey conducted shortly before the 2014 election predicted Labor would get 34 per cent of the primary vote and the Liberals would receive 41 per cent.

In the end, the Labor Party received 35.8 per cent and the Liberal Party ended up with 44.8 per cent.

Newspoll includes a disclaimer, warning the maximum margin of sampling error is 2.5 percentage points.

So the poll was close to the actual result — but it is important to think about how our system works when interpreting polling data.

Firstly, just because a party seems popular in a state-wide poll, it doesn't mean they will win more seats.

As we vote based on electorates, overall voting intentions statewide can't capture the intricacies of different electorates.

For instance, regional seats often lean more towards conservative parties.

The Liberal Party might perform well in a poll, but that support might be locked up in regional electorates.

So even though the Liberal Party received more of the overall primary vote in 2014 — which the Newspoll predicted — and received 53 per cent of the state-wide two-party vote, they did not win.

Of the 47 seats in SA's House of Assembly, the Labor Party finished with 23 and the Liberal Party won 22 — which left the balance of power with two independent MPs, who sided with Labor.

This is another situation polls might not account for: who independents and minor parties will back when no party forms government outright.

With a very prominent third horse joining the fray this election — Nick Xenophon — this could make things even more difficult for polls to predict.

The Newspoll right before the last election saw a two-party-preferred result of 47.7 per cent to Labor and 52.3 per cent to the Liberals.

That could be a handy statistic in a two-horse race, but this election features a third contender.

Knowing your bias

Paramount to the veracity of any poll is the way in which the data is collected — and that is a minefield all of its own.

"There is no ideal way to run a survey," Professor McAllister said.

"Typically the method can be based on a telephone survey, it can be based on the internet, or it can be based on an interview. And all of them have advantages and disadvantages."

The traditional method is a phone survey, but more and more people now only have a mobile phone and do not own a landline.

So if you sample only one or the other, you can miss huge chunks of the population.

There can be similar problems with online surveys too. According to Professor McAllister, "internet penetration is only about 80 per cent of the total population", which means you can miss another 20 per cent.

Another method is a personal interview, via random sample or quota sample. But, you guessed it, "then again, those have advantages and disadvantages", Professor McAllister said.

He said these issues don't matter as much when those compiling the data know what the potential biases are and weight them statistically.

"The problem comes when there is some bias in your survey that you are not aware of and that is where results can go particularly wrong," Professor McAllister said.

Bandwagons and underdogs

Question-asker Alison also wondered if polls could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, influencing the electorate with their results.

"Are we actually seeing what people intend to do and then do? Or are people changing because of what [the polls] said?" She said.

According to Professor McAllister, the fortunes of candidates or parties in the polls could work for or against it during a campaign.

"People do follow the polls and there has been research on this," he said.

The poll can influence people in three ways:

A bandwagon effect, if people perceive a party to be doing well, they are more likely to vote for them.

An underdog effect, in which people might see a party as doing poorly, so they will vote for them.

And a "spiral of silence", in which people won't admit what party they are voting for.

"The research that has been done has shown there is a bandwagon effect," he said.

"People really want to back a party they see as winning. If the polls consistently show a political party or candidate leading then that party or candidate will receive an extra vote, simply based on the perception that they are doing well."

However, he stresses that polls rarely make or break elections.

"It is also fair to say the effect of this is a couple of per cent. It is not huge."

So, can polls predict elections? Sometimes…

They can give us a good indication of how people are planning to vote.

But as we have seen recently, in cases such as the US election of Donald Trump and Brexit, voters are volatile, and even the best statistical whizzes can get it wrong.

Professor McAllister said finding those biases within the data was becoming more difficult as well.

"Partly that is response rates are declining, so the potential for bias in the sample you get is getting larger and the potential for some unrecognised bias is very considerable," he said.

"Electorates are more volatile, so often you can get late swings, which are not picked up by surveys.

"Sometimes voters will conceal, or not be particularly forthright about which party, or who they are going to vote for."