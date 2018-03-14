Sydney hospital security guards shun new $700 uniforms

Updated 14 March 2018, 13:35 AEDT

Hospital security guards are refusing to don their Akubra and RM Williams after the Sydney Local Health District introduced new uniforms that include a wool-blend suit with clip-on ties.

Hospital security officers are protesting over introduction of suits (L) and prefer their old uniforms. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Health Services Union members are refusing to don their Akubra and RM Williams after the Sydney Local Health District introduced new uniforms for hospital security staff.

The wool-blend suits with clip-on ties, RM Williams boots, and an Akubra hat have sparked outrage from HSU members, who say the outfits are unsafe for security staff dealing with aggressive patients.

Ron Pike was working as a security guard when he was assaulted in the geriatric unit in 2015.

He said claims the new uniform would de-escalate tensions between staff and aggressive patients is absurd.

"It's a load of crap," Mr Pike said.

"These are violent and aggressive places, people don't worry about whether you're wearing a uniform or a suit if they're high on ice.

"They don't care what you're wearing, they'll come after you and assault you."

Mr Pike said if he had been wearing a suit when he was assaulted, the injuries could have been worse.

"When we got there it was mayhem, there was 20-odd family members fighting, chairs being thrown," he said.

"We tried to separate the warring parties and they turned and assaulted us.

"If we'd been wearing the suit that night, god knows what sort of injuries we would have sustained."

The new uniforms are estimated to have cost $60,000 for the 60 security staff working across the Royal Prince Alfred, Sydney Dental Hospital, Canterbury Hospital, and Concord Hospital.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he had no problems with hospital security staff being made to wear Akubra hats, but he was happy to discuss the issue with their union.

"If the local health district feel that keeping their staff safe from the sun with an Akubra, I am 100 per cent behind them," he said.

"I would like to keep our security staff as safe as possible."

Ice users a hazard for hospital staff

The Health Services Union have argued the "expensive and unnecessary" uniform code — which is expected to come into effect today — is "restrictive, uncomfortable and unsuited to the Australian climate".

"Security officers at RPA are simply standing up for common sense," the union's NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said.

"RPA management seems more interested in dressing security officers up like school prefects than resourcing them to properly do their jobs," Mr Hayes said.

Plans to make guards suit up were struck down in June last year, when 17 guards at RPA voted unanimously against the proposed rule.

"Our members deal with violent patients and visitors often under the effect of ice or alcohol. Forcing them to wear an ill-fitting suit while doing this is simply ridiculous," Mr Hayes said.

"We are still waiting for the NSW Government to properly resource security in our hospitals after one of our members was shot at Nepean Hospital in early 2016.

"This ridiculous move by RPA shows hospital managers are more interested in cosmetic appearances than they are in creating safe hospitals."

Addressing protesting union members at a rally outside Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Mr Hayes told members they would never wear the new uniforms.

"One minute they will tell all of you they can't give you a pay rise, they can't give you better conditions, because they've got no money, at the same time they will spend over $20,000 on suits and Akubras and RM Williams shoes."

Suits 'better' for de-escalating aggression

Local Health District Chief Executive Dr Teresa Anderson said the uniforms were safe for security staff.

"We don't agree with the HSU that it is unsafe, there is no evidence to support that," she said.

"What we want is a uniform that brings a sense of quiet authority and is very professional."

Dr Anderson said the changes came after extensive consultations with patients, visitors, family members and security staff.

"The old uniform was actually quite intimidating for some of our patients and visitors," she said.

"The new uniform has been much more supportive of our patients and family members.

"The old uniform has a very policing feel to it, we are not a police force, we are a health service."