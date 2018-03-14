Why some young Russians are on 'PutinTeam' ahead of the presidential election

Updated 14 March 2018, 12:50 AEDT

Many young Russians will be cheering after this weekend's election, when Vladimir Putin is reconfirmed as the country's President.

It's often said, but hard to actually verify, that those in the 18- to 24-year-old age bracket are among his strongest supporters.

They can barely remember a world where Mr Putin wasn't a national figure and are constantly warned by their parents about the chaotic period that gripped the country during the 1990s.

There are of course some obvious contradictions. This generation is online and enjoys social media.

It largely recognises state TV as the propaganda it is, yet that doesn't necessarily mean young people disagree with all the messages it puts out.

Ahead of the presidential election, which has been derided as a "fake", some have jumped on "PutinTeam".

It's an organisation announced in November by ice-hockey star Alexander Ovechkin that describes itself as a "social" movement.

Given it's been welcomed by the Kremlin, many suspect it only exists to boost voter turnout.

To hear what some young people think about the presidential election, we went along to an allegedly non-political event in a Moscow park.

Everyone was either ice-skating, dancing or waving glow-sticks, while wearing "PutinTeam"-branded beanies that were handed out at the gate.

Alexandra Baranova

"Of course, I will vote for Putin. "He is the only person who will do something for Russia and something for ordinary people."

Kristina Kovalyova

"I give him my heart and soul. "I want to see Russia remain beautiful and blossoming as it is now."

Kirill Kozhomin

"Who else, what other candidate, would I vote for? There is no other. "He's the only candidate in Russia who is capable enough to be the president."

Alina Mikheeva

"I am hopeful he will win. "I consider him a very trustworthy leader and a trustworthy man and he's good enough to retain his position."

Andrey Enakov