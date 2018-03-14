Wildlife carer Harry Kunz fined $4,500 for removing snake for neighbour, keeping it without a permit

Updated 14 March 2018, 16:15 AEDT

Harry Kunz has run the Eagles Nest Wildlife Hospital for the past three decades. (Credit: ABC)

The owner of a far north Queensland wildlife hospital has been fined $4,500 dollars for keeping wildlife without a permit after removing a snake from a neighbour's yard.

Harry Kunz was found guilty of keeping a protected animal in the Atherton Magistrates Court after being charged with removing a scrub python from a resident's property.

"On top of the $4,500 fine, I also have to pay $6,000 in legal costs," he said.

The 70-year-old has cared for and released thousands of injured and orphaned native Australian animals over the past three decades at the Eagles Nest Wildlife Hospital which he founded at Millstream on the Atherton Tablelands, west of Cairns.

The refuge has a 78 per cent success rate for rescued wildlife and has been incorporated as a charity since 2003.

Wildlife carer believes he did nothing wrong

Mr Kunz, originally from Austria, said he was devastated by the court's ruling, especially as the not-for-profit wildlife refuge relies heavily on public donations.

He said he was just doing a favour for a neighbour.

"A lady called me and asked me to remove a snake she had found in her home so I captured it and put it in a cage at the refuge, fully intending to release it like I have done thousands of times before," Mr Kunz said.

"But EHP (Department of Environment and Heritage Protection) officers did an inspection and said I was keeping the snake.

"I won't be paying the fine because I still believe I did nothing wrong."

Mr Kunz, who represented himself in court, said he did not have the permits required to keep snakes because he could not afford the almost $6,000 in fees.

The permits also involve multiple mandatory training courses, including first aid, to satisfy compliance.

Heavy fine follows $500 penalty for croc killing

The fine was issued just two weeks after far north Queensland cane farmer Errol Copley, 69, was fined $500 for killing a crocodile, despite the maximum penalty for the offence being $28,383.

In 2016, Mr Kunz made international headlines when he offered to give away the refuge for free to the right person, saying age was catching up on him.

The wildlife carer is still searching despite more than 6,000 candidates from across the globe expressing interest.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has been contacted for comment on the fine.