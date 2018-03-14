Winter Paralympics: Melissa Perrine wins Australia's third medal of Pyeongchang Games

Updated 14 March 2018, 19:35 AEDT

Australian alpine skier Melissa Perrine collects her second medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics with bronze in the giant slalom vision-impaired class.

Melissa Perrine (L) celebrates with her guide Christian Geiger after winning bronze in Pyeonchang. (Credit: Reuters)

Australian alpine skier Melissa Perrine has won her second medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics with bronze in the giant slalom vision-impaired class.

Perrine was third after her first run and improved her second attempt by 1.9 seconds to hold off fourth by more than three seconds in 17-degree temperatures.

But the 30-year-old was narrowly edged for silver.

Her overall time of two minutes and 28.81 seconds was 0.27 seconds off Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick.

Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia clinched her third gold medal of the Games, 5.81 seconds ahead of Perrine.

Perrine and suited guide and coach Christian Geiger added to her bronze from the previous day in the super-combined event.

Her success in Pyeongchang followed Simon Patmore's snowboard cross gold to exceed the Australian medal count (two bronze) from Sochi in 2014.

After promising results in Vancouver 2010, Perrine endured a nightmare Sochi campaign four years ago when she left with a fourth place, three DNFs and a controversial disqualification for duct-taping an illegal sun visor to her helmet.

Perrine's haul in Pyeongchang has rendered memories of her medal-less previous two campaigns forgotten.

"I'll take it," Perrine said.

"We went out there just to put two solid runs down and we finished the first run in a good place and we just tried to step it up a little bit in that run.

"I care about the skiing a lot more than I care about the medals. I'm so stoked the skiing was able to get me a medal, but I'm really happy with the skiing today.

"I just went out there to relax and have fun. I love this sport. I wanted to have a lot of fun out there today and I managed to do that."

Perrine was fifth in both the downhill and super-G at the start of the Games and will contest the slalom on Thursday.

AAP