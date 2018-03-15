Beekeepers rush to cash in on rare megablossom in Western Australia's marri trees

Updated 15 March 2018, 12:05 AEDT

A rare mass blossoming of Western Australia's native marri tree has bees and their keepers jumping for joy as the colourful tree-top display continues in the state's south-west.

A rare mass-blossoming of the native marri tree has WA's emerging commercial beekeeping industry buzzing as their bees work around the clock to capture the pollen while it lasts. (Credit: ABC)

It's thought a "perfect combination" of light rain and moderate temperatures throughout summer has resulted in what some are calling a "marri megablossom".

Beekeepers in particular are making the most of the phenomenon, with some travelling up to 500 kilometres to position their hives among the trees on farmland or bushland adjacent to crown land.

"I've only been in the industry for two years but I've never seen anything like this before," said Perth-based commercial beekeeper Ryan Brand.

"It's not just the beekeepers noticing it either though, everyone seems to be pointing out the amount of blossom because you really can't not notice. It's everywhere."

Long days and lots of travel offers sweet reward

Mr Brand said he had hives in place on properties to the north and south of Perth which required "lots of driving" and constant vigilance to maintain the health of the hives.

"It has been tiring and it's long hours but whilst it's there, you've got to chase it," Mr Brand said.

"Lots of beekeepers will be taking advantage of this while it lasts. We're only small operators but we're hoping for a base case of four of five tonnes of honey from this. It will also help us with expanding (bee) numbers, you obviously need existing honeycomb full of honey to put in new hives and we are getting lots of those."

Simon Green, a commercial beekeeper based in Nannup in the state's south-west, agreed that while the megabloom had been a blessing, it also meant "hard work."

"We're seeing two to three kilos a day of honey come in per hive but you've got to get that honey out because if you don't the boxes fill up too fast," Mr Green told the ABC.

"It's nothing to do 400 to 500 kilometres in a day and a lot of keepers can do twice that. It's been a hectic five or six weeks for us so far. It's like we're sort of crossing over the finish line where we've been in this massive sprint and now it's coming to a grinding halt and everybody's scrambling."

Science helping keepers crack export market

Both beekeepers were quick to send samples of honey to the Perth-based research facility ChemCentre for analysis to determine active properties, said to offer health benefits similar to the heavily marketed manuka honey.

ChemCentre's coordinator of primary industries research Ken Dods said marri honey could fetch between $15-$18 per kilo on the domestic market but attracted up to $100 per kilo on high-end markets in China and South-East Asia if active properties met or preferably exceeded strict criteria demanded by customers willing to pay such a high price.

"This honey will go into a premium market. Typically that market will be China or South-East Asia, where [the] microbiological or anti-microbial [properties] of the honey [are] of key interest," Mr Dods said.

"What we're seeing already in these samples is a very high micro bacterial honey. We're seeing very high anti oxidant levels in the honeys, which from a marketing perspective is quite pleasing, it's highly valued as well in some market places,"

Mr Dodds predicts events like the marri megabloom will boost WA honey's clean, green marketing credentials.

"The marri honey is coming from a very natural environment and it's one of the few locations in the world where bees are not living under stress effected by agricultural chemicals, because the bees are actually living and growing in a very natural ecosystem," he said.

"West Australian bees are unique as they're not effected by some of the disease and parasitic issues that have impacted bee colonies in other parts of the world."