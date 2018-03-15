CBA tells banking royal commission mortgage brokers have conflict of interest with customers

Updated 15 March 2018, 11:00 AEDT

Mortgage brokers are in the spotlight on day three of the financial services royal commission, with the Commonwealth Bank the first to front, followed by its subsidiary Aussie Home Loans.

CBA has been accused of excluding mortgage brokers who do not write enough loans. (Credit: ABC)

The first witness to appear today is CBA's executive general manager of home buying, Daniel Huggins.

Under questioning from the commission's senior counsel, Rowena Orr QC, Mr Huggins acknowledged there was a conflict of interest created by the commission payments banks make to mortgage brokers.

"The larger the loan, the larger the upfront commission," he said.

"The longer the loan takes to pay off and the larger it is, then the larger the trailing commission and that can lead to a conflict — that is a conflict — between the customer and the broker."

Ms Orr followed up to clarify that a broker's pay is generally directly related to how much their clients borrow.

"Because it's in the mortgage broker's interests to get the largest loan approved possible to extend over the longest period of time for the customer to repay it?" she asked.

"That's how they would maximise their income, yes," Mr Huggins replied.

CBA keeps commissions even though they hurt customers

Ms Orr then quoted from a report CBA provided to Stephen Sedgwick, who led an Australian Bankers' Association review into retail banking remuneration last year.

The CBA analysis found broker-originated loans were reliably associated with higher leverage, a higher prevalence of interest-only repayments (causing the loans to be paid off more slowly), higher debt-to-income levels, higher loan-to-value ratios and higher incurred interest costs.

Ms Orr continued quoting from the report.

"Over time, higher leverage means broker customers have an increased likelihood of falling into arrears, pay down their loans more slowly and, on average, pay more in interest than proprietary customers," she noted.

"These findings are consistent with the hypothesis that differences in remuneration between the channels are driving different customer outcomes, and lends some support to the case for discontinuing the practice of volume-based commissions for third parties."

However, the report also argued that "any changes will need to be made uniformly across the industry", otherwise those organisations that removed commissions would be disadvantaged.

"I'm not sure I would suggest that the difficulties are surmountable if CBA would act alone," Mr Huggins said.

Because of this, Mr Huggins admitted that CBA has not taken any steps to move away from the practice of paying commissions to mortgage brokers based on loan size, and including trailing commissions.

CBA accused of shutting some brokers out

He is also likely to be quizzed about CBA's treatment of mortgage brokers, after Brisbane-based broker Mark Harris yesterday testified the bank had removed his accreditation because he had not written enough loans for them.

"The biggest concern, I guess, is that if there are minimum performance standards that a lender, the Commonwealth Bank, are putting in place, that seems to override any liability we've got in respect of putting a client in the best loan for them," Mr Harris told the commission.

"The concern is that that will push brokers into using Commonwealth Bank where they should not have done."

Counsel for the Commonwealth Bank questioned Mr Harris on how many loans he had written for CBA in 2015 and 2016, and he said he had not written any.