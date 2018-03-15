'Devastated' Kirra Beach caravan park retirees vow to fight eviction

Updated 15 March 2018, 11:45 AEDT

A group of retirees fight eviction from their caravan park after getting a letter from the Gold Coast City Council telling them they have to move out of the homes some of them have lived in for 30 years.

Mrs Collier got a letter from the council last week saying permanent residents have to move. (Credit: ABC)

Retiree Rosalie Collier sits on the back step of her house in a caravan park on Queensland's Gold Coast, weeping at the prospect of losing her home of 30 years.

"I just don't know what we are going to do, where we are going to go — we are only pensioners," the 68-year-old said.

A week ago Mrs Collier got a letter from Gold Coast City Council announcing permanent residents would have to move out of Kirra Beach Tourist Park.

The Gold Coast City Council said it made the decision to gradually move permanent residents out of the site to make way for the growing tourist demand.

The council has acknowledged the decision might cause residents hardship and would take into account individual circumstances.

"My husband is not very well and I thought if anything ever happened to him, I'd be happy here, I'd be safe," Mrs Collier said.

"Why don't they want us here — everybody in the park is devastated."

Although the council's letter gave residents up to 10 years to leave, some of them like Lyn Farlow fear the evictions could begin within months.

"The letter told us we had eight weeks to make a decision," Ms Farlow said.

She bought her permanent house at the park two years ago for $185,000.

"Some of the residents thought they would die in here — to find out now many of them in their 70s and 80s that they are to move with nothing in their pockets, nothing that will buy them anything else," Ms Farlow said.

"Pretty much 90 per cent will need to apply for assistance to go into public housing."

Ms Farlow, along with neighbour Robert Eves, is one of a group of residents who have formed a committee to fight the evictions.

"Our homes are not our homes anymore — we are at the mercy of council and whatever they want to offer," Mr Eves said.

Residents have been told the would get an agreed value for their homes, while caravans needed to relocate.

"We haven't got enough money to buy a unit — even if was $300,000 it wouldn't that would be nothing where you would buy anything," Mr Eves said.

"I don't know where I am going to go — the park? Where are we going to go? It's either the park or public housing."