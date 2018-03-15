Energy giant Exxon will enjoy an 8-year company tax break in Australia

Updated 15 March 2018, 6:25 AEDT

The US energy giant says it will not have to pay Australian tax between 2013 and 2021 as heavy investment and low prices have conspired to erode its taxable income.

Exxon says it has invested $21bn in projects like the Gorgon joint venture with Chevron and won't have a taxable income until 2021. (Credit: Audience submitted)

The US-based energy giant Exxon has confirmed it is unlikely to pay Australian company tax for eight years due to investments in off-shore production and low oil prices.

ExxonMobil Australia chairman Richard Owen told a Senate committee inquiry into corporate tax avoidance that around $21 billion worth of investments in its Bass Strait and WA joint ventures meant the local subsidiary would not have a taxable income until 2021.

The company last paid company tax in Australia in 2013.

Mr Owen said it would not be fair to say the company was avoiding paying tax having paid around $600 million in Petroleum Resource Rent Tax in the past two years.

"Unique" circumstances

"The only reason we're not paying [company] tax at the moment is because we just invested $21 billion," Mr Owen told the inquiry's Melbourne sitting.

"We are in a unique period and we expect it to be short-term in our corporate history."

Mr Owen said he agreed with the public's concerns about the need for companies to pay their appropriate share of taxes.

"Transparency is important and [companies] have a social licence to continue to operate," he said.

Tax Justice Network spokesman Jason Ward said Exxon's testimony proved the company was "arrogant, entitled and not transparent" when it came to paying no tax in Australia.

Mr Ward, who also gave testimony to the inquiry, said by 2021 Exxon would have made over $50 billion out of Australia and put back nothing in company tax.

"Exxon claimed that the company's investments created a 'unique' period of no corporate tax payments. But everyday Australians don't get such treatment at tax time," Mr Ward said.

ATO not perfect

Appearing at the final hearing before the Senate committee tables its findings at the end of May, the Australian Tax Office said recent efforts at tightening corporate tax rules were expected to add $7 billion to the nation's tax base.

ATO deputy commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn said improved compliance and new laws over the past three years had seen large corporations pay 91 per cent of taxes voluntarily while another 3 per cent had been clawed back through compliance notices.

Mr Hirschhorn said the net tax gap of 6 per cent equated to around $2.5 billion annually, but was coming down.

"Six per cent is as good as anywhere in the world, we will get better but it will never be zero," he said.

"There have been some very big numbers [about corporate tax avoidance] but it is significantly less than in the public mind."

"It is like getting 94 per cent in a test [at school] and your parents ask you where the other 6 per cent went."

"Income tax is paid on profits not revenue, and companies do not pay tax until they recoup their losses."

Avoidance clusters targeted

Mr Hirschhorn said the ATO was now investigating on 7 "clusters" where tax avoidance may be rife. They include:

E-commerce: seven large corporations owing $1 billion, with $800 million paid so far

Marketing hubs: Mainly 3 big resource companies where Australian commodities are sold through offshore marketing hubs. Soft commodity traders are also under investigation.

Pharmaceutical companies: 9 big players under investigation

Financial cases: More than 30 cases under investigation including loans made to related parties and intangible asset migration, where valuable local assets and know-how are exported and then "Australia is charged for the expertise".

Mr Hirschhorn said the resources sector is more heavily represented in the "related party clusters and related party debt".

"BHP and Rio Tinto are good companies, pay a lot of tax, but we do have discrete disputes with them over marketing [through Singapore]," he said.

Mr Hirschhorn said last year's ruling on a Chevron $2.5 billion loan will assist in clearing-up the biggest issue of related party debt.

The Federal Court dismissed an appeal from Chevron over an ATO ruling it had used intra-company loans as a means of shifting profits offshore and avoiding tax on its Australian income.

The decision left the US energy giant facing a tax bill in excess of $300 million as well the prospect of an even bigger tab for a larger $42 billion loan made to the Australian subsidiary by its US based associate in the low-tax state of Delaware.

The ATO estimates there is around $500 billion worth of related-party debt in corporate Australia, with the lion's share parked in the oil and gas sector.