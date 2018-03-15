Every big business that would benefit from the company tax cut, in one chart

From the banks to mining giants, and the supermarket duopoly, hundreds of businesses are in line for the Government's planned big company tax cut.
The problem for the Government? The Senate doesn't support it.
That hasn't stopped Malcolm Turnbull and his team trying to win the crossbench over.
Its latest pitch shows it wants them to know just what companies would be eligible.
Senator Mathias Cormann has distributed a dossier around the Senate that argues for the cut, including three "key propositions":
Most of the dossier is made up of a list of 1,622 businesses with revenue of more than $50 million, together with the sectors in which they operate. This information is included below.
The Government's signature tax reform would reduce the rate of company tax cut for all companies from 30 per cent to 25 per cent by 2026-27.
The cut was already passed for small businesses, that is those with annual turnover up to $50 million from 2018-19.
|Company Name
|Industry
|Revenue ($m)
|State
|3M Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|452
|NSW
|3P Learning Limited
|Social Assistance Services
|53
|NSW
|7-Eleven Stores
|Food Retailing
|2786
|VIC
|A G Coombs Group
|Construction Services
|270
|VIC
|A H Beard
|Furniture and Other Manufacturing
|91
|NSW
|A Noble & Son Limited
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|58
|SA
|A P Eagers
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|3838
|QLD
|A Raptis & Sons
|Fishing, Hunting and Trapping
|98
|QLD
|A W Edwards
|Building Construction
|308
|NSW
|a2 Milk
|Food Product Manufacturing
|550
|NSW
|AACo
|Food Product Manufacturing
|755
|QLD
|Abacus Property Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|409
|NSW
|ABB Group
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|838
|NSW
|Abbott Australasia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|326
|NSW
|ABC Tissue
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|467
|NSW
|ABCorp Group
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|154
|VIC
|ABN AMRO Sydney
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|119
|NSW
|ABN Group
|Building Construction
|1020
|WA
|Academies Australasia Group Limited
|Tertiary Education
|58
|NSW
|Academy Services Pty Ltd
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|56
|SA
|Accent Group Limited
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|636
|NSW
|Accenture Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1810
|NSW
|Acciona Energy
|Electricity Supply
|84
|VIC
|ACCO Brands Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|187
|NSW
|Accolade Wines
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|591
|SA
|Accor Asia Pacific
|Accommodation
|665
|NSW
|Accredited Distributors
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|90
|VIC
|Acer Computer Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|305
|NSW
|Aconex
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|164
|VIC
|Adairs
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|265
|VIC
|Adama
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|202
|NSW
|ADCO Constructions
|Building Construction
|1070
|NSW
|Adecco
|Administrative Services
|523
|VIC
|Adelaide Airport
|Transport Support Services
|210
|SA
|Adelaide Brighton
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|1411
|SA
|adidas Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|365
|VIC
|Aditya Birla Minerals
|Metal Ore Mining
|210
|WA
|Adobe
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|93
|NSW
|ADP
|Administrative Services
|171
|VIC
|AE Haigh Pty Ltd
|Food Product Manufacturing
|59
|SA
|AECOM
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|122
|QLD
|AECOM Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|555
|QLD
|Aeris Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|170
|QLD
|Aesop
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|254
|VIC
|Affinity Education Group
|Social Assistance Services
|234
|NSW
|AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|63
|NSW
|AGC
|Construction Services
|442
|WA
|AGCO Aust
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|251
|VIC
|Aggreko
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|125
|VIC
|AGL
|Electricity Supply
|12597
|NSW
|Agnew Holding Company
|Metal Ore Mining
|392
|WA
|Agrium SP
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services
|2386
|VIC
|Ahrens Group
|Building Construction
|289
|SA
|AI Topper
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|149
|NSW
|AIA Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|3175
|VIC
|AIG Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1069
|NSW
|Ainsworth Game Technology
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|286
|NSW
|Air Liquide Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|347
|VIC
|Airbus Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|727
|NSW
|AIRR
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|358
|VIC
|Akzo Nobel Coatings
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|256
|VIC
|Albright & Wilson
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|76
|VIC
|Alcatel-Lucent
|Telecommunications Services
|867
|NSW
|Alcoa of Australia
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|3480
|WA
|Alcon Laboratories
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|284
|NSW
|ALDI Stores
|Food Retailing
|7500
|NSW
|ALE Property Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|162
|NSW
|Aliaxis
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|415
|NSW
|Alinta Energy
|Electricity Supply
|1450
|NSW
|Allegis Group
|Administrative Services
|448
|NSW
|Allen & Unwin
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|79
|NSW
|Allens Linklaters
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|525
|NSW
|Allergan Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|209
|NSW
|Alliance Airlines
|Air and Space Transport
|203
|QLD
|Allianz Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|6026
|NSW
|Allied Express
|Road Transport
|115
|NSW
|ALS
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|1276
|QLD
|Alsco
|Personal and Other Services
|256
|NSW
|Alspec
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|270
|NSW
|Altech Computers
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|131
|NSW
|Alto Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|703
|NSW
|Altus Traffic
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|141
|VIC
|AMA Group
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|382
|VIC
|Amana Living
|Residential Care Services
|113
|WA
|amaysim
|Telecommunications Services
|329
|NSW
|Amazon Corporate Services
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|329
|NSW
|Amcor
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|9209
|VIC
|American Express Australia
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|982
|NSW
|Americold
|Warehousing and Storage Services
|308
|NSW
|Amgen Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|352
|NSW
|AMIST Super
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|202
|NSW
|AMP
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|14771
|NSW
|ANCA
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|187
|VIC
|Anglo American Australia
|Coal Mining
|2756
|QLD
|AngloGold Ashanti
|Metal Ore Mining
|878
|WA
|Angove's Pty Ltd
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|59
|SA
|ANL Container Line
|Water Transport
|1336
|VIC
|Ansell
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|1378
|VIC
|Ansvar Insurance
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|138
|VIC
|ANZ Banking Group
|Finance
|34221
|VIC
|Aon Corporation
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|721
|NSW
|APA Group
|Other Transport
|2305
|NSW
|Apco Service Stations
|Fuel Retailing
|294
|VIC
|Apex Group
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|281
|VIC
|APG & Co
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|81
|NSW
|API
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|4068
|NSW
|APN Outdoor Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|331
|NSW
|Apotex Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|330
|NSW
|Apple
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|8172
|NSW
|Applied Industrial Technologies
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|85
|VIC
|APRA AMCOS
|Personal and Other Services
|293
|NSW
|Aquasure
|Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage Services
|680
|VIC
|ARB
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|385
|VIC
|Arcadis Australia Pacific
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|196
|NSW
|Arconic Australia Rolled Products
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|511
|VIC
|Arcpac Garage Doors
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|130
|QLD
|Ardagh Australasia
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|196
|VIC
|Ardent Leisure Group
|Sports and Recreation Activities
|500
|NSW
|Argo Investments
|Finance
|234
|SA
|Aristocrat Leisure
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|2464
|NSW
|Arnotts
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1069
|NSW
|Arrow Energy
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|314
|QLD
|Arrowcrest Group
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|216
|SA
|Arup
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|313
|NSW
|Asahi Holdings
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|1588
|VIC
|Asaleo Care
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|607
|VIC
|Asciano
|Transport Support Services
|3641
|VIC
|ASG Group
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|189
|WA
|Ashley Services Group
|Administrative Services
|317
|NSW
|Ashurst
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|413
|NSW
|Asics Oceania
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|223
|NSW
|ASP Pacific Holdings
|Water Transport
|128
|VIC
|Aspen Asia Pacific
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|615
|NSW
|Aspen Medical
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|187
|ACT
|ASSA ABLOY Australia Pacific
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|290
|VIC
|Associated Retailers
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|221
|VIC
|Assure Programs
|Administrative Services
|85
|QLD
|AstraZeneca
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|1034
|NSW
|ASX
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|932
|NSW
|ATCO Structures
|Building Construction
|323
|QLD
|Ateco
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|414
|NSW
|Atlas Copco
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|591
|NSW
|Atlas Iron Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|891
|WA
|Atlassian
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|611
|NSW
|AUB Group
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|240
|NSW
|Audant Investments
|Finance
|151
|NSW
|Audi Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|1232
|NSW
|Aurecon
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1000
|VIC
|Aurizon
|Rail Transport
|3455
|QLD
|Ausco Modular
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|294
|QLD
|Auscott
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services
|193
|NSW
|Ausdrill
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|791
|WA
|Ausenco
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|253
|QLD
|Ausgrid
|Electricity Supply
|2680
|NSW
|AusNet Services
|Electricity Supply
|1900
|VIC
|Aussie Farmers Direct
|Food Retailing
|133
|VIC
|Austal
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|1327
|WA
|Austin Engineering
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|234
|QLD
|Australian Arrow
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|80
|VIC
|Australian Bakels
|Food Product Manufacturing
|128
|NSW
|Australian Bluegum Plantations
|Forestry and Logging
|409
|VIC
|Australian Careers Network
|Tertiary Education
|85
|VIC
|Australian Contract Mining
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|127
|WA
|Australian Education Trust
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|152
|VIC
|Australian Finance Group
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|605
|WA
|Australian Foundation Investment Company
|Finance
|281
|VIC
|Australian Gas Networks
|Gas Supply
|579
|SA
|Australian Paper
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|801
|VIC
|Australian Vintage
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|231
|SA
|Auswide Bank
|Finance
|136
|QLD
|Automotive Holdings Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|6082
|WA
|Avanco Resources Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|82
|WA
|Avant Mutual Group
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|447
|NSW
|Aveo Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|650
|NSW
|Avery Dennison Australia
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|152
|VIC
|Avis Australia
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|612
|NSW
|AVJennings
|Building Construction
|407
|VIC
|AWX Group
|Administrative Services
|162
|QLD
|Babcock Australasia
|Repair and Maintenance
|250
|SA
|Baby Bunting
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|278
|VIC
|BADGE
|Building Construction
|379
|SA
|BAE Systems Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|1085
|SA
|Baiada Poultry
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1521
|NSW
|Baker & McKenzie
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|204
|NSW
|Baker Hughes
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|256
|WA
|Bakers Delight
|Food Product Manufacturing
|87
|VIC
|Ball & Doggett
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|240
|VIC
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|317
|NSW
|Bank of Queensland
|Finance
|2223
|QLD
|Bank of Sydney
|Finance
|78
|NSW
|Baosteel Resources Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|92
|WA
|Bapcor
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|1014
|VIC
|Barminco
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|604
|WA
|Barrick (PD) Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|481
|WA
|Barrick Gold
|Metal Ore Mining
|506
|WA
|BASF
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|558
|VIC
|Baxter Healthcare
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|638
|NSW
|Bayer Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|733
|NSW
|Bayer Cropscience
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|402
|NSW
|Bayford
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|440
|VIC
|BB Retail Capital
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|1170
|NSW
|BBQSAM
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|833
|QLD
|BCI Minerals Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|64
|WA
|BD
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|168
|NSW
|BDO
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|250
|QLD
|Beach Energy
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|869
|SA
|Beacon Lighting Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|218
|VIC
|Beadell Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|251
|WA
|Beam Global Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|229
|NSW
|Beca
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|88
|VIC
|Bechtel Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|2117
|QLD
|Bega Cheese
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1234
|NSW
|Beiersdorf
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|197
|NSW
|Bell Financial Group
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|187
|VIC
|Bellamy's Organic
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|241
|TAS
|Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
|Finance
|3015
|VIC
|Best & Less
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1162
|NSW
|Betts Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|189
|WA
|BevChain
|Road Transport
|220
|NSW
|Beyond International
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|87
|NSW
|BGC
|Building Construction
|2694
|WA
|BGIS Australia
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|463
|NSW
|Bhagwan Marine
|Transport Support Services
|146
|WA
|BHP
|Metal Ore Mining
|39164
|VIC
|Bidfood
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|3006
|NSW
|Big River Group
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|150
|NSW
|BigAir Group
|Telecommunications Services
|81
|NSW
|Billabong
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|983
|QLD
|Bindaree Beef Group
|Food Product Manufacturing
|799
|NSW
|Bing Lee Electrics
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|337
|NSW
|Bingo
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|210
|NSW
|Bis Industries
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|423
|WA
|Bisalloy Steel Group Limited
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|64
|NSW
|Bisley
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|119
|NSW
|BLACK+DECKER
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|210
|VIC
|Blackmores
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|694
|NSW
|Blackrock Australia
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|144
|VIC
|Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited
|Finance
|63
|QLD
|Bluechip Infotech
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|82
|NSW
|BlueScope Steel
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|10741
|VIC
|Bluestone Group
|Finance
|101
|NSW
|BMD Group
|Building Construction
|1105
|QLD
|BMW
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2045
|VIC
|BMW Australia Finance
|Finance
|472
|VIC
|Boart Longyear
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|654
|SA
|Bob Jane
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|282
|VIC
|BOC
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|1053
|NSW
|Boehringer Ingelheim
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|335
|NSW
|Boeing Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|1476
|NSW
|Bolton Clarke
|Residential Care Services
|472
|QLD
|Bombardier Transportation
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|584
|VIC
|Boom Logistics
|Construction Services
|153
|VIC
|Boral
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|4308
|NSW
|Border Express
|Road Transport
|198
|NSW
|Bosch Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|407
|VIC
|Bostik Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|177
|VIC
|Boston Consulting Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|216
|VIC
|Boston Scientific
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|264
|NSW
|Boundary Bend
|Food Product Manufacturing
|140
|VIC
|Bowens Timber & Hardware
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|374
|VIC
|BP Australia
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|13536
|VIC
|Bradken
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|781
|NSW
|Brady Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|86
|NSW
|Brambles
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|5230
|NSW
|Bravura Solutions
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|192
|NSW
|Breville Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|607
|NSW
|Brickworks
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|844
|NSW
|Bridgestone
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|711
|SA
|Brierty
|Construction Services
|214
|WA
|Briggs & Stratton
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|103
|NSW
|Bright Food Group
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|700
|NSW
|Brighton Toyota/Lexus
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|208
|VIC
|Brightstar
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|483
|VIC
|Brisbane Airport
|Transport Support Services
|717
|QLD
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|334
|VIC
|Britax
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|78
|VIC
|British American Tobacco Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|1805
|NSW
|Broadcast Australia
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|435
|NSW
|Broadspectrum
|Construction Services
|3697
|NSW
|Brookfield Multiplex
|Building Construction
|193
|NSW
|Brookfield Prime Property Fund
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|157
|NSW
|Brother International
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|158
|NSW
|Brown Brothers
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|98
|VIC
|Brown-Forman Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|207
|NSW
|Bruce Lynton Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|198
|QLD
|BSA
|Construction Services
|493
|NSW
|BT Australasia
|Telecommunications Services
|268
|NSW
|BT Investment Management
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|498
|NSW
|Buderim Group
|Food Product Manufacturing
|75
|QLD
|Buildcorp Group
|Building Construction
|492
|NSW
|Built
|Building Construction
|1032
|NSW
|Bundaberg Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|246
|QLD
|Bunge Australia
|Warehousing and Storage Services
|436
|VIC
|Bunzl Australasia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|634
|VIC
|BUPA Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|6593
|VIC
|Burbank Australia
|Building Construction
|286
|VIC
|Bureau Veritas
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|241
|VIC
|Burra Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|225
|VIC
|BWP Trust
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|152
|WA
|Byrnecut Group
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|583
|WA
|CA Technologies
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|168
|NSW
|Cabcharge Australia
|Road Transport
|156
|NSW
|Calibre Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|489
|NSW
|Caltex
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|17942
|NSW
|Canon
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|862
|NSW
|Cape Australia Holdings
|Construction Services
|407
|WA
|Capgemini
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|315
|NSW
|Capilano Honey
|Food Product Manufacturing
|135
|QLD
|Capital Property Finance
|Transport Support Services
|250
|ACT
|Capitol Health
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|110
|VIC
|Capral Aluminium
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|425
|NSW
|Cardno
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1185
|QLD
|Cargill
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|2044
|VIC
|Carl Zeiss
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|117
|NSW
|Carlton & United Breweries
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|1750
|VIC
|Carpet Call
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|206
|QLD
|Carpet Court
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|215
|VIC
|carsales.com
|Internet Publishing and Broadcasting
|373
|VIC
|Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|973
|VIC
|Casella Family Brands
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|507
|NSW
|Cash Converters International
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|271
|WA
|Casinos Austria International
|Gambling Activities
|87
|QLD
|Catapult Group International Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|61
|VIC
|Catch Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|236
|VIC
|Cater Care
|Food and Beverage Services
|227
|NSW
|Caterpillar Commercial Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|182
|VIC
|Caterpillar Financial
|Finance
|251
|VIC
|Caterpillar Underground Mining
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|266
|TAS
|CBH Group
|Warehousing and Storage Services
|3717
|WA
|CBH Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|169
|NSW
|CBHS Health Fund
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|407
|NSW
|CBRE
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|524
|NSW
|CCCI Australia
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|2566
|VIC
|CCH Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|86
|NSW
|CCW Co-operative Limited
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|63
|SA
|Cedar Woods
|Construction Services
|222
|WA
|Celgene Pty Ltd
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|134
|VIC
|Cellnet
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|83
|QLD
|Cement Australia
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|431
|QLD
|Centennial Coal
|Coal Mining
|880
|NSW
|Central Equity
|Building Construction
|536
|VIC
|Centrepoint Alliance
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|129
|NSW
|Century Yuasa
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|254
|QLD
|Cerebos Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|248
|NSW
|CEVA Logistics
|Transport Support Services
|393
|VIC
|CH2
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|1258
|NSW
|Challenger
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|3322
|NSW
|Chalmers Limited
|Air and Space Transport
|67
|VIC
|Chandler Macleod Group
|Administrative Services
|1252
|NSW
|Chanel Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|243
|NSW
|Charter Hall Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|217
|NSW
|Charter Hall Retail REIT
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|322
|NSW
|Chatswood Toyota
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|142
|NSW
|Chesterfield Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|167
|QLD
|Chevron Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|2207
|WA
|Chubb
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|752
|NSW
|Chubb Insurance
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|434
|NSW
|Chubb United Technologies
|Construction Services
|833
|NSW
|CI Resources
|Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying
|152
|WA
|CIMIC Group
|Building Construction
|11119
|NSW
|Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|54
|WA
|Cisco Systems
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1887
|NSW
|Citi
|Finance
|1505
|NSW
|CITIC Pacific Mining
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|1190
|WA
|CITIC Resources Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|431
|VIC
|Citigroup Global Markets
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|455
|NSW
|CitiPower and Powercor Australia
|Electricity Supply
|1579
|VIC
|Civeo
|Accommodation
|144
|NSW
|Civmec
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|332
|WA
|CJD Equipment
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|350
|WA
|Clarius Group
|Administrative Services
|154
|NSW
|Clark Equipment
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|220
|NSW
|Clayton Utz
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|449
|NSW
|Cleanaway Waste Management
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|1480
|VIC
|Clearview Wealth
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|424
|NSW
|Clemenger Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|339
|VIC
|Click Energy Group
|Electricity Supply
|228
|VIC
|Cliffs Natural Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|749
|WA
|Clough
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|663
|WA
|CMC Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|245
|NSW
|CMV Group
|Finance
|1186
|SA
|CNH Industrial Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|843
|NSW
|Coal Services
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|182
|NSW
|Coates Hire
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|917
|NSW
|Cobham Aviation Services Australia
|Air and Space Transport
|393
|SA
|Coca-Cola Amatil
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|5253
|NSW
|Coca-Cola South Pacific
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|152
|NSW
|Cochlear
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|1259
|NSW
|Cockram
|Building Construction
|539
|VIC
|Codan
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|226
|SA
|COFCO
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|757
|WA
|Coffey International
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|559
|NSW
|Cofi-Com Trading
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|98
|NSW
|colette by colette hayman
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|94
|NSW
|Colgate-Palmolive
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|426
|NSW
|Collection House
|Administrative Services
|133
|QLD
|Colliers International
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|362
|NSW
|Collins Foods
|Food and Beverage Services
|636
|QLD
|Colorpak
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|161
|VIC
|Columbus Capital
|Finance
|80
|NSW
|ComfortDelGro Cabcharge
|Road Transport
|355
|NSW
|Commonwealth Bank
|Finance
|44949
|NSW
|Commscope
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|92
|NSW
|Compass Group
|Food and Beverage Services
|1316
|NSW
|Competitive Foods
|Food and Beverage Services
|1378
|NSW
|Complete Office Supplies
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|112
|NSW
|Computershare
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|2168
|VIC
|Conga Foods
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|187
|VIC
|ConnectEast
|Transport Support Services
|334
|VIC
|ConocoPhillips Australia
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|1577
|WA
|Consolidated Pastoral Company
|Agriculture
|155
|QLD
|Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Limited
|Finance
|356
|NSW
|Consolidated Travel Group
|Administrative Services
|1303
|VIC
|Construction Engineering
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|120
|VIC
|Coogee Chemicals
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|346
|WA
|CoolDrive Distribution
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|112
|VIC
|Coopers Brewery
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|260
|SA
|Copper Mines of Tasmania
|Metal Ore Mining
|200
|TAS
|Coral Homes
|Building Construction
|148
|QLD
|Cordina Chicken Farms
|Food Product Manufacturing
|237
|NSW
|Corporate Travel Management
|Administrative Services
|326
|QLD
|Corrs Chambers Westgarth
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|268
|VIC
|Costa Group
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|917
|VIC
|Costco
|Food Retailing
|1597
|NSW
|Cotton On Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1800
|VIC
|Coty Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|208
|NSW
|Country Road
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1061
|VIC
|Coventry Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|174
|VIC
|Cover-More
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|223
|NSW
|Covidien
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|409
|NSW
|Craig Mostyn Group
|Food Product Manufacturing
|369
|WA
|craveable brands
|Food and Beverage Services
|205
|NSW
|Credit Agricole CIB
|Finance
|143
|NSW
|Credit Corp Group
|Administrative Services
|266
|NSW
|Credit Suisse (Australia)
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|452
|NSW
|Cristal Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|193
|WA
|Cristal Pigment Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|364
|WA
|Crocodile Gold
|Metal Ore Mining
|100
|NT
|Cromwell Property Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|470
|QLD
|Crown Lift Trucks
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|371
|NSW
|Crown Resorts
|Gambling Activities
|5182
|VIC
|CSG
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|245
|VIC
|CSL
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|6934
|VIC
|CSR
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|2502
|NSW
|CTI Logistics
|Road Transport
|158
|WA
|Cummins South Pacific
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|755
|VIC
|Cuscal
|Finance
|261
|NSW
|Cushman & Wakefield
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|824
|VIC
|D & R Henderson
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|84
|NSW
|Dahlsens Building Centres
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|333
|VIC
|Daikin Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|552
|NSW
|Daimler
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|3913
|VIC
|Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal Pty Ltd
|Transport Support Services
|192
|QLD
|Darlot Holding Company
|Metal Ore Mining
|112
|WA
|Data#3
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|1098
|QLD
|Datacom Australia Holdings
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|486
|NSW
|David Jones
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|2622
|NSW
|DB Schenker
|Transport Support Services
|625
|NSW
|DC Payments
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|135
|VIC
|DDB
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|96
|NSW
|De Bortoli Wines
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|145
|NSW
|Decmil Group
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|304
|WA
|Delaware North Companies Aust
|Food and Beverage Services
|275
|VIC
|Dell Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|271
|NSW
|Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1760
|NSW
|Delta Electricity
|Electricity Supply
|275
|NSW
|Dematic
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|176
|NSW
|Dentons
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|219
|NSW
|Detmold Group
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|409
|SA
|Deutsche Bank
|Finance
|747
|NSW
|Device Technologies Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|357
|NSW
|Devine
|Building Construction
|194
|QLD
|Devondale Murray Goulburn
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2500
|VIC
|Devro
|Food Product Manufacturing
|98
|NSW
|DEXUS Property Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|1450
|NSW
|DHL Express
|Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services
|438
|NSW
|DHL Global Forwarding Australia
|Transport Support Services
|1279
|VIC
|DHP Holdings
|Agriculture
|82
|QLD
|Diageo Australia
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|552
|NSW
|Diamond Gas Resources
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|182
|WA
|DIC Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|115
|NSW
|Dick Smith
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1321
|NSW
|Dicker Data
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1186
|NSW
|Dimension Data
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|1210
|NSW
|Direct Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|255
|NSW
|Discovery Parks
|Accommodation
|140
|SA
|Distribution Central
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|619
|NSW
|DJ Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|90
|TAS
|Domino's Pizza
|Food and Beverage Services
|1092
|QLD
|Doric Group
|Building Construction
|198
|WA
|Dow Chemical (Dow Chemical (Australia) Pty Ltd)
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|235
|VIC
|Dow Chemical (Rohm and Haas Australia Pty Limited)
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|108
|VIC
|Downer
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|7302
|NSW
|DP World Australia
|Transport Support Services
|544
|NSW
|Dragon Mining Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|55
|WA
|Drake International
|Administrative Services
|108
|VIC
|Du Pont
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|240
|NSW
|DUET
|Gas Supply
|1638
|NSW
|DuluxGroup
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|1789
|VIC
|DVG Automotive Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|299
|WA
|DWS
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|138
|VIC
|DXC Technology
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|713
|NSW
|Dynamic Supplies
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|215
|QLD
|Dyson Group
|Road Transport
|140
|VIC
|E&A Limited
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|148
|SA
|East Yarra Friendly Society
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|400
|VIC
|Eaton
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|189
|VIC
|EB Games
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|876
|QLD
|Eclipx Group
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|605
|NSW
|Ecolab
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|377
|NSW
|Edith Cowan University
|Tertiary Education
|424
|WA
|Ego Pharmaceuticals
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|149
|VIC
|EGR Group
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|200
|QLD
|Elders
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1661
|SA
|ElectraNet
|Electricity Supply
|378
|SA
|Electrolux Home Products
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|841
|NSW
|Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|72
|SA
|Emeco Holdings
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|222
|WA
|Emerald Grain
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|737
|VIC
|Emerson Network Power Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|115
|NSW
|EML Payments Limited
|Finance
|56
|QLD
|Endeavour Energy
|Electricity Supply
|1330
|NSW
|Energizer
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|182
|NSW
|Energy Power Systems
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|179
|VIC
|Energy World Corporation
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|179
|NSW
|EnergyAustralia
|Electricity Supply
|6328
|VIC
|Enero Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|181
|NSW
|Engenco
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|130
|VIC
|ENGIE Australian Energy
|Electricity Supply
|1236
|VIC
|Ensign Energy Services
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|208
|SA
|Entity Solutions
|Administrative Services
|368
|VIC
|EPSON
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|205
|NSW
|Equifax
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|340
|NSW
|Equity Trustees
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|80
|VIC
|ERA
|Metal Ore Mining
|295
|NT
|Ericsson
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|968
|VIC
|ERM Power
|Electricity Supply
|3168
|QLD
|ESH Group
|Administrative Services
|189
|VIC
|esri Australia
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|76
|QLD
|Essential Energy
|Electricity Supply
|1534
|NSW
|Estee Lauder
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|267
|NSW
|Estia Health
|Residential Care Services
|526
|VIC
|Europcar
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|212
|VIC
|Event Hospitality & Entertainment
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|1294
|NSW
|Evolution Mining
|Metal Ore Mining
|1482
|NSW
|EVZ Limited
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|52
|VIC
|Excelsior Gold Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|51
|WA
|ExxonMobil Australia
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|7241
|VIC
|EY
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1630
|NSW
|Factory X
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|133
|VIC
|Fairfax Media
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|1749
|NSW
|Fantastic
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|548
|NSW
|Farm Pride Foods
|Agriculture
|98
|VIC
|Fast Future Brands
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|231
|NSW
|FCA Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|627
|VIC
|Federal Hotels Group
|Gambling Activities
|513
|NSW
|FedEx Australia
|Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services
|190
|NSW
|Fenner Dunlop
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|256
|VIC
|Ferrero Aust
|Food Product Manufacturing
|250
|NSW
|Ferrier Hodgson
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|114
|NSW
|Finders Resources Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|74
|WA
|Findex
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|452
|VIC
|Finite Group
|Administrative Services
|400
|NSW
|Finsbury Green Pty Ltd
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|79
|SA
|Firstmac
|Finance
|350
|QLD
|Fisher & Paykel Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|421
|NSW
|Fitness First
|Sports and Recreation Activities
|258
|NSW
|Fleetcare
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|245
|WA
|Fleetwood
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|330
|WA
|Fletcher International Exports
|Food Product Manufacturing
|547
|NSW
|FlexiGroup
|Finance
|490
|NSW
|Flight Centre
|Administrative Services
|2679
|QLD
|FLSmidth
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|308
|QLD
|Fluor Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|195
|VIC
|Ford Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|3603
|VIC
|Forever New
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|268
|VIC
|Forgacs Engineering
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|214
|NSW
|Form700
|Construction Services
|282
|VIC
|Fortescue Metals Group
|Metal Ore Mining
|8480
|WA
|Foxtel
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|3200
|NSW
|FQM Australia Nickel
|Metal Ore Mining
|220
|WA
|Frasers Property Australia
|Building Construction
|986
|NSW
|Freedom Foods Group
|Food Product Manufacturing
|266
|NSW
|Freedom Fuels
|Fuel Retailing
|863
|QLD
|Freedom Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|663
|NSW
|Freedom Insurance Group Ltd
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|54
|NSW
|Freelancer Limited
|Administrative Services
|53
|NSW
|FremantleMedia
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|146
|NSW
|Fresenius Medical Care Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|175
|NSW
|Freshmax
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|596
|VIC
|Frontline Stores
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|95
|VIC
|Frucor Suntory
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|241
|NSW
|FSA Group Limited
|Finance
|59
|NSW
|Fuji Xerox Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|778
|NSW
|Fuji Xerox Document Management Solutions
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|307
|NSW
|FUJIFILM Australasia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|199
|NSW
|Fujitsu Australia
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|1130
|NSW
|Fujitsu General (Aust)
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|220
|NSW
|Fulton Hogan
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|1956
|VIC
|Funtastic Limited
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|55
|VIC
|Fusion Retail Brands
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|202
|VIC
|G & K O'Connor
|Food Product Manufacturing
|197
|VIC
|G James Australia
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|435
|QLD
|G4S Australia
|Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services
|212
|VIC
|G8 Education
|Social Assistance Services
|779
|QLD
|Gale Pacific
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|176
|VIC
|Galipo
|Food Retailing
|92
|SA
|Garmin Australasia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|132
|NSW
|Gate Gourmet
|Food and Beverage Services
|220
|NSW
|Gazal Corporation Limited
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|71
|NSW
|GBST Holdings Limited
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|88
|QLD
|GE Capital
|Finance
|807
|VIC
|GE Healthcare Systems
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|358
|NSW
|GE Oil & Gas Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|388
|WA
|GE Transportation Group
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|107
|VIC
|GE-Alstom Energy
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|284
|VIC
|Gen Re
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|104
|NSW
|Gen Re Life Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|293
|NSW
|General Mills Holding (Australia)
|Food Product Manufacturing
|401
|VIC
|Genworth Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|657
|NSW
|Geodis Wilson Australia
|Transport Support Services
|273
|NSW
|George Weston Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2218
|NSW
|Georgiou Group
|Construction Services
|417
|WA
|Geraldton Fishermen's Co-op
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|303
|WA
|Gerard Corporation
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|93
|SA
|Gerard Lighting
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|241
|NSW
|GHD Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|1715
|NSW
|Gilead Sciences
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|490
|VIC
|GlaxoSmithKline
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|975
|VIC
|Glencore
|Metal Ore Mining
|3599
|NSW
|Glencore Coal Investments Australia
|Coal Mining
|4557
|NSW
|Glencore Grain
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|3580
|NSW
|Glencore Operations Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|10941
|NSW
|GLG Corp
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|156
|NSW
|Global Construction Services
|Construction Services
|208
|WA
|Global Retail Brands
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|237
|VIC
|Globe International
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|140
|VIC
|GM Holden
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|2391
|VIC
|GM Hotels
|Accommodation
|92
|SA
|Godfrey Hirst
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|440
|VIC
|Godfreys
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|191
|VIC
|Gold Fields Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|103
|WA
|Golden Cockerel
|Food Product Manufacturing
|213
|QLD
|Golder Associates
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|216
|VIC
|Golding Group
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|370
|QLD
|Good Guys
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|2350
|VIC
|Goodline
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|241
|QLD
|Goodman Fielder
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2014
|NSW
|Goodman Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|2009
|NSW
|Goodstart Early Learning
|Social Assistance Services
|961
|QLD
|Goodyear
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|838
|NSW
|Google Australia
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|1146
|NSW
|GPC Asia Pacific
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|1459
|VIC
|GPT Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|1173
|NSW
|GPY&R
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|87
|NSW
|GR Engineering
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|240
|WA
|Grace Worldwide Australia
|Road Transport
|190
|NSW
|GrainCorp
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|4669
|NSW
|Grand Hotel Group
|Accommodation
|137
|VIC
|Grand Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|111
|QLD
|Grange Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|281
|TAS
|Grant Broadcasters
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|102
|NSW
|Grant Thornton Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|229
|VIC
|Grays eCommerce Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|139
|NSW
|Green's Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|224
|NSW
|Greencross
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|818
|QLD
|Greenstone
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|399
|NSW
|Greyhound Australia
|Road Transport
|129
|QLD
|Grindley Construction
|Building Construction
|143
|NSW
|Grocon Group
|Building Construction
|351
|VIC
|Group Zara Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|256
|NSW
|Grove International
|Transport Support Services
|90
|NSW
|GrowthPoint Properties Australia
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|399
|VIC
|Grundfos Pumps
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|124
|SA
|GSM Holding Company
|Metal Ore Mining
|481
|WA
|Gucci Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|90
|NSW
|GUD Holdings
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|427
|VIC
|Guild Group Holdings
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|227
|VIC
|Gunnersen
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|231
|VIC
|GWA Group
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|447
|QLD
|H&M
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|288
|NSW
|Hachette Australia
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|78
|NSW
|Halliburton
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|207
|WA
|Hamilton Island Enterprises
|Accommodation
|253
|NSW
|Hancock Prospecting
|Metal Ore Mining
|5019
|WA
|Hancock Victorian Plantations
|Forestry and Logging
|355
|VIC
|Hannover Life Re
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1691
|NSW
|Hansen Technologies
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|175
|VIC
|Hansen Yuncken
|Building Construction
|1175
|VIC
|Hanson Australia Holdings
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|1871
|NSW
|Hardware & General Supplies
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|128
|NSW
|Harry The Hirer
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|80
|VIC
|HARTMANN Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|90
|NSW
|Harvey Norman
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|3170
|NSW
|Hasbro Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|141
|NSW
|Hassell
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|105
|VIC
|Hastings Deering Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1664
|QLD
|Hatch
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|194
|QLD
|Hawker Pacific
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|195
|NSW
|Hays Specialist Recruitment
|Administrative Services
|1954
|NSW
|Hazeldene's Chicken Farm
|Food Product Manufacturing
|266
|VIC
|Hazell Bros
|Construction Services
|118
|TAS
|HBF
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1697
|WA
|HCF
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|2528
|NSW
|HCL Australia Services
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|253
|NSW
|HealtheCare
|Hospitals
|468
|NSW
|Healthscope
|Hospitals
|2322
|VIC
|Heartland Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|248
|NSW
|Heinz
|Food Product Manufacturing
|772
|VIC
|Hella Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|108
|VIC
|Helloworld
|Administrative Services
|327
|NSW
|Henkel Australia
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|376
|VIC
|Henley Properties Group
|Building Construction
|519
|VIC
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|643
|NSW
|Here There & Everywhere
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|530
|NSW
|Heritage Bank
|Finance
|406
|QLD
|Herron Todd White
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|119
|QLD
|Hertz
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|360
|VIC
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|2161
|NSW
|Hexion
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|181
|VIC
|HGL Limited
|Finance
|52
|NSW
|Hickinbotham Holdings
|Building Construction
|235
|SA
|Highway Auto Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|80
|QLD
|Hillgrove Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|115
|SA
|Hills
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|311
|NSW
|Hilti (Aust)
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|126
|NSW
|Hindmarsh Construction Australia
|Construction Services
|200
|ACT
|Hino Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|321
|NSW
|Hitachi Construction Machinery
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|912
|NSW
|Hitachi Data Systems
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|154
|NSW
|Holcim Australia
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|1547
|NSW
|Home Australia
|Building Construction
|111
|SA
|HomeStart Finance
|Finance
|109
|SA
|Honda Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|1334
|VIC
|Honeywell
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|688
|NSW
|Hong Australia Corporation
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|114
|NSW
|Horizon Oil Limited
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|88
|NSW
|Hort Innovation
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|123
|NSW
|Hospira Holdings
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|348
|VIC
|Hoyts
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|363
|NSW
|HP PPS Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1462
|NSW
|HPM Legrand
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|168
|NSW
|HQ Plantations
|Forestry and Logging
|292
|VIC
|HRL
|Electricity Supply
|120
|VIC
|HSBC Australia
|Finance
|1357
|NSW
|HSK Ward
|Food Product Manufacturing
|301
|VIC
|Huawei
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|675
|NSW
|Hudson
|Administrative Services
|244
|NSW
|Hugo Boss
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|89
|VIC
|Huhtamaki Holdings
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|127
|NSW
|Hunter Douglas
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|117
|NSW
|Huntsman Corporation
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|162
|VIC
|Huon Aquaculture Group
|Aquaculture
|281
|TAS
|Hutchies
|Building Construction
|2332
|QLD
|HWL Ebsworth Lawyers
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|237
|VIC
|Hydro Aluminium Aust
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|107
|NSW
|Hyne Timber
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|356
|QLD
|Hype DC
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|123
|NSW
|Hyster-Yale
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|158
|NSW
|Hyundai Motor Company Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2204
|NSW
|I-MED Radiology Network
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|647
|NSW
|IAG
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|16495
|NSW
|IBM A/NZ Holdings
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|3498
|NSW
|icare
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|647
|NSW
|Idemitsu Australia Resources
|Coal Mining
|1138
|QLD
|IDP Education
|Adult, Community and Other Education
|395
|VIC
|IGT (Australia)
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|141
|NSW
|IKEA
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1229
|NSW
|Iluka Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|780
|WA
|IMCD Australasia Investments
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|307
|VIC
|Imdex
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|176
|WA
|Impelus Limited
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|53
|NSW
|Imperial Tobacco Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|820
|NSW
|Incat
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|113
|TAS
|Inchcape Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2516
|NSW
|Incitec Pivot
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|3596
|VIC
|Independence Group
|Metal Ore Mining
|426
|WA
|Independent Liquor Group (Suppliers)
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|208
|NSW
|Independent Liquor Group Distribution
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|402
|NSW
|Infigen
|Electricity Supply
|209
|NSW
|Infomedia Limited
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|71
|NSW
|InfoTrack
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|193
|NSW
|ING Direct
|Finance
|2021
|NSW
|Ingham's
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2438
|NSW
|Inghams
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2480
|NSW
|Ingram Micro Holdings Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|2003
|NSW
|iNova Pharmaceuticals
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|253
|NSW
|INPEX Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|554
|WA
|Integrated Packaging Group (IPG)
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|216
|VIC
|Interactive
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|168
|VIC
|Interflow
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|153
|NSW
|InterGen Energy Holdings
|Electricity Supply
|133
|QLD
|Interpublic Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|264
|NSW
|Investa
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|163
|NSW
|Investa Office Fund
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|553
|NSW
|InvoCare
|Personal and Other Services
|485
|NSW
|IOOF Holdings
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|973
|VIC
|IPH
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|186
|NSW
|IPMG
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|378
|NSW
|IRESS
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|391
|VIC
|IRT
|Residential Care Services
|163
|NSW
|ISelect
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|187
|VIC
|isentia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|170
|NSW
|ISS Facility Services Australia
|Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services
|702
|NSW
|Isuzu Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|834
|VIC
|ITOCHU Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|356
|NSW
|ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|2003
|NSW
|ITW
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|667
|VIC
|IVE
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|501
|NSW
|Iveco Trucks
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|369
|VIC
|Ixom
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1200
|VIC
|J & P Richardson
|Construction Services
|106
|QLD
|J G King Building Group
|Building Construction
|195
|VIC
|J M Kelly Builders
|Building Construction
|142
|QLD
|J P Morgan Australia Group
|Finance
|763
|NSW
|J.J. Richards & Sons
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|699
|QLD
|Jack-In Group Limited
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|72
|NSW
|Jacobs
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|988
|VIC
|Jacobs Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|95
|ACT
|Jaguar Land Rover Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|1195
|NSW
|James Hardie Industries
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|1964
|NSW
|James Richardson
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|807
|VIC
|Jan De Nul (Australia)
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|86
|WA
|Japan Australia LNG (MIMI)
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|1010
|WA
|Japara Healthcare
|Residential Care Services
|363
|VIC
|Jardine Lloyd Thompson
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|254
|NSW
|Jayco Corporation
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|506
|VIC
|JB Hi-Fi
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|5630
|VIC
|JBS
|Food Product Manufacturing
|5662
|QLD
|JC International Group Limited
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|69
|NSW
|JDE Professional
|Food Product Manufacturing
|309
|NSW
|Jeanswest
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|171
|VIC
|JELD-WEN Australia
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|695
|NSW
|JK International
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1423
|QLD
|John Deere
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1011
|QLD
|John Hughes Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|483
|WA
|John Swire & Sons
|Road Transport
|258
|NSW
|Johnson & Johnson
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|1317
|NSW
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|443
|NSW
|Jord International
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|78
|NSW
|Joss Group
|Building Construction
|260
|NSW
|Joy Global
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|539
|QLD
|Joyce Corporation Limited
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|81
|WA
|JTB Oceania
|Administrative Services
|125
|NSW
|Juilliard Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|97
|VIC
|JWH Group
|Building Construction
|289
|WA
|K&S Corporation
|Road Transport
|760
|VIC
|Kaefer Integrated Services
|Construction Services
|210
|WA
|Kailis Bros
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|523
|WA
|Kane Constructions
|Building Construction
|612
|VIC
|Kawasaki Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|84
|NSW
|KBR Holdings
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|1618
|SA
|Keema Automotive Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|203
|QLD
|Kellogg's Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|423
|NSW
|Kennards Hire
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|337
|NSW
|Kennards Self Storage
|Warehousing and Storage Services
|263
|NSW
|Keolis Downer
|Road Transport
|695
|NSW
|Kerry Ingredients
|Food Product Manufacturing
|199
|NSW
|Khan's IGA Supermarkets
|Food Retailing
|95
|NSW
|Kiewit Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|189
|WA
|Kilcoy Pastoral Company
|Food Product Manufacturing
|768
|QLD
|Kimberly-Clark Pacific Holdings
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|1012
|NSW
|Kinetic Super
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|133
|VIC
|King & Wood Mallesons
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|463
|NSW
|Kings Group
|Road Transport
|171
|VIC
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|Metal Ore Mining
|193
|NSW
|Knauf Plasterboard
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|199
|NSW
|Knight Frank Australia
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|147
|VIC
|Knorr-Bremse Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|134
|NSW
|Kogan.com
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|290
|VIC
|Komatsu Marketing
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1164
|NSW
|KONE Holdings (Australia)
|Construction Services
|497
|NSW
|Konekt Limited
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|53
|NSW
|Konica Minolta Business Solutions
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|235
|NSW
|Koppers Australia
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|202
|NSW
|KPMG
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1500
|NSW
|Kresta Holdings
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|88
|WA
|Kubota Tractor
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|389
|VIC
|Kuehne & Nagel
|Transport Support Services
|361
|VIC
|Kumho Tyre
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|111
|NSW
|Kyocera
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|100
|NSW
|L & H Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|805
|VIC
|L H Perry & Sons
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|128
|SA
|L U Simon Builders
|Building Construction
|249
|VIC
|L'Oreal Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|570
|VIC
|Lachlan Star
|Metal Ore Mining
|96
|WA
|Laing O'Rourke Australia
|Building Construction
|1406
|NSW
|Langdon Ingredients
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|176
|VIC
|Latrobe Power
|Electricity Supply
|154
|VIC
|LDC Enterprises Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|309
|QLD
|Leading Edge Group
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|210
|NSW
|LeasePlan Australia
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|407
|VIC
|Leda
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|299
|NSW
|Legend Corporation
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|111
|SA
|LEGO Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|217
|NSW
|Leica Microsystems
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|416
|VIC
|Lendlease Group
|Building Construction
|16918
|NSW
|Lenovo
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|734
|NSW
|LG Electronics
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|716
|NSW
|Liberty Financial
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|429
|VIC
|Liberty Oil
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1574
|VIC
|Liebherr-Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|467
|SA
|LifeHealthcare Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|127
|NSW
|Lilly
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|318
|NSW
|Linc Energy
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|247
|QLD
|Linde Material
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|145
|NSW
|Lindsay Australia
|Road Transport
|338
|QLD
|Lindt
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|233
|NSW
|Linfox
|Road Transport
|1815
|VIC
|Link Market Services
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|786
|NSW
|Lion Nathan National Foods
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|4902
|NSW
|Lipman
|Building Construction
|153
|NSW
|Loan Market
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|131
|QLD
|Lockheed Martin Australia
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|238
|ACT
|LogiCamms
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|81
|QLD
|Lorna Jane
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|195
|QLD
|Louis Dreyfus Company
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|524
|VIC
|Louis Vuitton Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|278
|NSW
|Lovisa Holdings
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|179
|VIC
|Lowes-Manhattan
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|242
|NSW
|Lucas
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|126
|NSW
|Lux Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|140
|VIC
|Luxottica
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|882
|NSW
|Lycopodium
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|217
|WA
|Lynch Group
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|196
|NSW
|LyondellBasell Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|219
|VIC
|M C Herd
|Food Product Manufacturing
|312
|VIC
|M G Kailis
|Fishing, Hunting and Trapping
|83
|WA
|MACA Ltd
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|522
|WA
|Mackay Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|500
|QLD
|Macmahon Holdings
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|367
|WA
|Macquarie Group
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|13266
|NSW
|Macquarie Media
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|131
|NSW
|Macquarie Telecom
|Telecommunications Services
|221
|NSW
|Madill Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|134
|QLD
|Magellan Financial Group Ltd
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|339
|NSW
|Mainbrace Constructions
|Building Construction
|330
|NSW
|Makita
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|266
|NSW
|Manildra Group
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1500
|NSW
|Manpower Services
|Administrative Services
|740
|NSW
|Mantra Group
|Accommodation
|690
|QLD
|Mars
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1512
|VIC
|Marsh Mercer Holdings
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|736
|NSW
|Marubeni Aluminium
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|197
|VIC
|Marubeni Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|571
|NSW
|Mastermyne Group
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|124
|QLD
|Masterton Group
|Building Construction
|304
|NSW
|Mattel
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|107
|VIC
|Maughan Thiem
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|136
|SA
|Maurice Blackburn
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|211
|VIC
|Mawsons
|Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying
|124
|VIC
|MAX Solutions
|Administrative Services
|449
|QLD
|MaxiTRANS Industries
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|340
|VIC
|Mayne Pharma Group
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|606
|SA
|Mazda Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|3155
|VIC
|McAleese Group
|Road Transport
|692
|VIC
|McCain Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|768
|VIC
|McConnell Dowell
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|1254
|VIC
|McCormick Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|135
|VIC
|McDonald's
|Food and Beverage Services
|1658
|NSW
|McGrath
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|129
|NSW
|McMillan Shakespeare
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|513
|VIC
|McNab Constructions
|Building Construction
|135
|QLD
|McPherson's
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|281
|NSW
|McWilliam's Wines
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|108
|NSW
|MDA National
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|76
|WA
|Medibank Private
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|6952
|VIC
|MEGT
|Administrative Services
|105
|VIC
|Melbourne Airport
|Transport Support Services
|1005
|VIC
|Melbourne IT
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|172
|NSW
|Menzies International
|Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services
|146
|VIC
|Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia)
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|694
|NSW
|Merial Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|84
|NSW
|Meriton
|Building Construction
|2765
|NSW
|Metals X
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|282
|WA
|Metcash
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|14229
|NSW
|MetLife Insurance
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|845
|NSW
|Metro Property Development
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|577
|VIC
|Metro Trains
|Rail Transport
|1420
|VIC
|Metromix
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|112
|NSW
|Metso
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|332
|WA
|Mett
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|78
|VIC
|Michael Hill International
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|585
|QLD
|Michelin Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|622
|VIC
|Michell Wool
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|116
|SA
|Microsoft
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1052
|NSW
|Middy's
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|132
|VIC
|Midfield Meat International
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|551
|VIC
|Midway
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|213
|VIC
|Miele Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|392
|VIC
|Milne Agrigroup
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|151
|WA
|Milton Corp
|Finance
|129
|NSW
|Mineral Resources
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|1474
|WA
|Mini-Tankers Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|154
|NSW
|Minmetals Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|187
|VIC
|MinterEllison
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|456
|NSW
|Mirabela Nickel
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|656
|WA
|Mirvac
|Building Construction
|2874
|NSW
|Mitsubishi Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|420
|VIC
|Mitsubishi Development
|Coal Mining
|7937
|QLD
|Mitsubishi Electric
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|341
|NSW
|Mitsubishi Motors Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2187
|SA
|Mitsui & Co Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|427
|VIC
|Mitsui Bussan Woodchip Oceania
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|241
|VIC
|Mitsui Coal
|Coal Mining
|1472
|QLD
|Mitsui E&P Australia
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|196
|WA
|Mitsui Iron Ore Development
|Metal Ore Mining
|1243
|WA
|Mitsui-Itochu Iron
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1148
|WA
|MM Electrical Merchandising
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|1974
|NSW
|MMA Offshore
|Transport Support Services
|222
|WA
|Moet Hennessy Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|309
|NSW
|Moffat Group
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|174
|VIC
|Monadelphous
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|1256
|WA
|Monash IVF Group
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|155
|VIC
|Mondelez Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1497
|VIC
|Monsanto
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|193
|VIC
|Moore Stephens
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|109
|VIC
|Moose Toys
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|338
|VIC
|MOQ Limited
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|55
|NSW
|Morgan Stanley
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|137
|NSW
|Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Holdings
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|202
|NSW
|Morris Corporation
|Food and Beverage Services
|160
|QLD
|Mort & Co
|Agriculture
|326
|QLD
|Mortgage Choice
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|200
|NSW
|Mossop Construction & Interiors
|Building Construction
|160
|SA
|Motorama Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|529
|QLD
|Motorola Solutions
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|281
|VIC
|Motus Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|424
|NSW
|Mount Gibson Iron
|Metal Ore Mining
|185
|WA
|Mounties
|Food and Beverage Services
|134
|NSW
|MPC Group
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|201
|QLD
|MRC Global Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|187
|WA
|Mrs Mac's
|Food Product Manufacturing
|113
|WA
|MSF Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|356
|QLD
|MSS Security
|Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services
|478
|NSW
|Mulpha Australia
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|424
|NSW
|Multi Market Services Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|154
|NSW
|Munich Re
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1721
|NSW
|Myer
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|2655
|VIC
|Mylan Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|405
|NSW
|MYOB
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|370
|VIC
|MyState
|Finance
|219
|TAS
|N G P Melbourne
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|477
|VIC
|NAB
|Finance
|32245
|VIC
|Namoi Cotton
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services
|357
|NSW
|Napoleon Perdis
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|92
|NSW
|National Can Industries
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|146
|VIC
|National Capital Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|147
|ACT
|National Veterinary Care Ltd
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|67
|QLD
|Natures Organics
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|85
|VIC
|Navitas
|Tertiary Education
|969
|WA
|NCMC
|Food Product Manufacturing
|217
|NSW
|NCR Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|233
|NSW
|NEC Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|432
|VIC
|NEP Australia
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|124
|NSW
|Neptune Marine Services
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|83
|WA
|Nestle
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2227
|NSW
|NetComm Wireless
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|108
|NSW
|New Hope Corporation
|Coal Mining
|875
|QLD
|New Town Toyota
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|179
|WA
|Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group
|Transport Support Services
|564
|NSW
|Newcrest Mining
|Metal Ore Mining
|3479
|VIC
|Newfurn
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|174
|VIC
|Newmont Australia Holdings
|Metal Ore Mining
|1921
|WA
|News Australia Holdings
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|3186
|NSW
|Newslink
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|176
|NSW
|Nexans Olex
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|321
|VIC
|NEXTDC
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|124
|QLD
|NH Foods Australia (NHA)
|Food Product Manufacturing
|899
|NSW
|NHP Electrical Engineering Products
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|379
|VIC
|NIB Holdings
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|2055
|NSW
|Nick Scali
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|234
|NSW
|Nike Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|497
|VIC
|Nilsen
|Construction Services
|307
|VIC
|Nine Entertainment Co
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|1245
|NSW
|Nintendo Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|153
|VIC
|Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Australia
|Coal Mining
|1483
|NSW
|Nissan Casting
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|86
|VIC
|Nissan Motor Co
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2353
|VIC
|Nolan Meats
|Food Product Manufacturing
|193
|QLD
|Noni B
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|317
|NSW
|Norco Co-op
|Food Product Manufacturing
|556
|NSW
|Norman Disney & Young
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|90
|NSW
|Norske Skog Industries Australia
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|579
|NSW
|Northern Star Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|857
|WA
|Northrop Grumman
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|201
|ACT
|Norton Gold Fields
|Metal Ore Mining
|316
|WA
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|303
|NSW
|Nova Entertainment
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|196
|NSW
|Novartis Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|824
|NSW
|Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|215
|NSW
|Novo Shoes
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|80
|VIC
|NRW Holdings
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|371
|WA
|Nuance Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|182
|VIC
|Nufarm
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|3133
|VIC
|Nuplex Industries
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|1391
|NSW
|O-I Australia
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|857
|VIC
|O'Brien Glass
|Construction Services
|189
|NSW
|Oaks Hotels & Resorts
|Accommodation
|239
|QLD
|Oakton
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|164
|VIC
|Oakville Produce
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|248
|NSW
|Objective Corporation Limited
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|62
|NSW
|OceanaGold Corporation
|Metal Ore Mining
|638
|VIC
|OfficeMax
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|296
|VIC
|Oil Search
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|1301
|NSW
|Olam Investments Australia
|Agriculture
|3729
|QLD
|Omya Australia
|Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying
|109
|NSW
|One Harvest
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|227
|QLD
|Onsite Rental Group
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|212
|NSW
|Onterran
|Building Construction
|266
|QLD
|oOh!media
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|336
|NSW
|Opal Aged Care
|Residential Care Services
|581
|NSW
|Optiver Australia
|Finance
|473
|NSW
|Opus Group Limited
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|87
|NSW
|Oracle
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|1216
|NSW
|Orbit Homes Australia
|Building Construction
|122
|VIC
|Orica
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|5127
|VIC
|Oriental Merchant
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|336
|VIC
|Origin Energy
|Electricity Supply
|14057
|NSW
|Orionstone
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|115
|QLD
|ORIX
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|283
|NSW
|Orora
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|4056
|VIC
|OrotonGroup
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|123
|NSW
|OSI International Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|281
|QLD
|OZ Minerals
|Metal Ore Mining
|846
|SA
|OzCar
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|107
|NSW
|Ozsale
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|253
|NSW
|PACCAR
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|756
|VIC
|Pacific Brands
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|792
|VIC
|Pacific Energy Limited
|Electricity Supply
|57
|WA
|Pacific Hydro
|Electricity Supply
|279
|VIC
|Pacific Motor Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|133
|QLD
|Pacific Petroleum
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|248
|QLD
|Pacific Services Group
|Telecommunications Services
|300
|VIC
|Pacific Smiles Group
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|93
|NSW
|Pact Group Holdings Ltd
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|1485
|VIC
|Paddy Power Australia
|Gambling Activities
|564
|VIC
|Paladin Energy
|Metal Ore Mining
|195
|WA
|Palladium Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|463
|QLD
|Panasonic
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|383
|NSW
|PanAust
|Metal Ore Mining
|704
|QLD
|Pandora
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|166
|NSW
|Parker Hannifin
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|123
|NSW
|Parmalat Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1806
|QLD
|Patterson Cheney
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|730
|VIC
|Patties Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|214
|VIC
|PAX Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|126
|NSW
|Paxus
|Administrative Services
|548
|VIC
|PAYCE
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|245
|NSW
|PayPal Australia
|Finance
|419
|NSW
|Peabody Energy
|Coal Mining
|2159
|QLD
|Pearson Australia
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|150
|VIC
|Peet
|Construction Services
|296
|WA
|Penfold Motors Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|289
|VIC
|Penguin Random House Australia
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|125
|VIC
|Penske Power Systems
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|254
|NSW
|Penske Transportation Group International
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|575
|QLD
|Pentair Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|111
|NSW
|Pental
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|85
|VIC
|Pentarch Group
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|182
|VIC
|Pepper
|Finance
|685
|NSW
|PepsiCo Australia & New Zealand
|Food Product Manufacturing
|91
|NSW
|Peregrine Corporation
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|2110
|SA
|Perfection Fresh Group
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|291
|NSW
|Perilya
|Metal Ore Mining
|348
|WA
|Pernod Ricard Winemakers
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|572
|NSW
|Perpetual
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|521
|NSW
|Perron Group
|Finance
|687
|WA
|Perseus Mining
|Metal Ore Mining
|288
|WA
|Perth Airport
|Transport Support Services
|606
|WA
|Peter Kittle Motor Company
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|252
|SA
|Peter Warren Automotive Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|1480
|NSW
|PETstock
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|225
|VIC
|Petuna
|Aquaculture
|88
|TAS
|PFD Food Services
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|1864
|VIC
|Pfizer Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|491
|NSW
|Pfizer Consumer Healthcare
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|632
|NSW
|PharmaCare
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|298
|NSW
|Philip Morris
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|819
|VIC
|Philips Electronics
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|414
|NSW
|Piacentini & Son
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|217
|WA
|PICA Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|97
|NSW
|Pickerings Auto Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|476
|QLD
|Pickles Auctions
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|329
|NSW
|Pinnacle Bakery & Integrated Ingredients
|Food Product Manufacturing
|237
|NSW
|Pinpoint
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|266
|NSW
|Pioneer Credit Limited
|Finance
|56
|WA
|Pitcher Partners
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|184
|VIC
|Platinum Asset Management
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|334
|NSW
|Plumbers' Supplies Co-op
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|142
|NSW
|PMP
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|1058
|NSW
|Porsche Cars Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|697
|VIC
|Port of Brisbane
|Transport Support Services
|347
|QLD
|Port Waratah Coal
|Transport Support Services
|335
|NSW
|Porter Davis Homes
|Building Construction
|469
|VIC
|POSCO Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|176
|NSW
|Poulos Bros
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|102
|NSW
|PPG Industries
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|498
|VIC
|Premier Investments
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1101
|VIC
|Premium Funding
|Finance
|190
|QLD
|Prime Media Group
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|240
|ACT
|Pro-Pac Packaging
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|229
|NSW
|Probiotec Limited
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|63
|VIC
|Probuild Constructions
|Building Construction
|1604
|VIC
|Procter & Gamble
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|469
|NSW
|Programmed Maintenance Services
|Repair and Maintenance
|2703
|WA
|Project Co-ordination
|Building Construction
|81
|ACT
|Prosegur Australia
|Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services
|136
|NSW
|Prouds Jewellers
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|543
|NSW
|Provet
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|394
|QLD
|Prysmian Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|538
|NSW
|Prysmian Telecom Cables & Systems
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|104
|NSW
|PS&C Limited
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|74
|VIC
|Publicis Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|82
|NSW
|Puma Energy
|Fuel Retailing
|2145
|QLD
|PwC Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|2120
|NSW
|PZ Cussons
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|150
|VIC
|Qantas
|Air and Space Transport
|16146
|NSW
|QANTM Intellectual Property Limited
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|100
|VIC
|QBE Insurance Group
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|18041
|NSW
|Qenos Holdings
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|750
|VIC
|QGC
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|859
|QLD
|QNI Resources
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|541
|QLD
|Quadrant Energy
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|1010
|WA
|Quantum Energy Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|58
|NSW
|Qube Holdings
|Transport Support Services
|1537
|NSW
|Qudos Bank
|Finance
|143
|NSW
|Queensland Airports Limited (QAL)
|Transport Support Services
|157
|QLD
|Queensland Sugar
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|2160
|QLD
|Quickstep Holdings Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|52
|NSW
|Quintis
|Forestry and Logging
|175
|WA
|R J Vincent & Co
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|136
|WA
|Rabobank Australia
|Finance
|823
|NSW
|Ramsay Health Care
|Hospitals
|8707
|NSW
|Randstad Australia
|Administrative Services
|708
|NSW
|RATCH-Australia Corporation
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|92
|NSW
|Rawson Group
|Building Construction
|548
|NSW
|Raytheon
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|619
|ACT
|RCR Tomlinson
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1295
|WA
|REA Group
|Internet Publishing and Broadcasting
|680
|VIC
|Recall
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|832
|NSW
|Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|894
|NSW
|Reckon
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|98
|NSW
|Reckon Limited
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|83
|NSW
|Red 5 Limited
|Metal Ore Mining
|70
|WA
|Redbank Energy
|Electricity Supply
|99
|NSW
|Redflex Holdings
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|121
|VIC
|Redox
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|546
|NSW
|Reece Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|2431
|VIC
|Regis Healthcare
|Residential Care Services
|565
|VIC
|Regis Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|549
|WA
|Reject Shop
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|796
|VIC
|Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC)
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|602
|VIC
|RELX Group
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|209
|NSW
|REMONDIS Australia
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|340
|NSW
|Rentokil
|Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services
|208
|NSW
|ResMed Holdings
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|1996
|NSW
|Resolute Mining
|Metal Ore Mining
|551
|WA
|Retail Apparel Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|327
|NSW
|Retail Food Group
|Food and Beverage Services
|355
|QLD
|Revlon Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|116
|NSW
|REX
|Air and Space Transport
|282
|NSW
|Rex Gorell Family Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|386
|VIC
|Rexel Holdings Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|753
|NSW
|RGF Staffing Melbourne One
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|637
|NSW
|Rheem
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|379
|NSW
|rhipe
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|157
|VIC
|Richard Crookes Constructions
|Building Construction
|1030
|NSW
|Ricoh Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|407
|NSW
|Rider Levett Bucknall
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|153
|NSW
|Ridley
|Food Product Manufacturing
|862
|VIC
|Rio Tinto
|Metal Ore Mining
|35132
|VIC
|Rip Curl
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|498
|VIC
|Ritchies Supa IGA
|Food Retailing
|1038
|VIC
|Rivalea Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|388
|NSW
|Riverina Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|478
|QLD
|RM Williams
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|127
|SA
|Roadhound Electronics
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|90
|NSW
|Roc Oil
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|102
|NSW
|Roche Products
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|615
|NSW
|Royal Wolf
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|145
|NSW
|RPMGlobal
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|75
|QLD
|RSM Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|180
|WA
|Rubicor Group
|Administrative Services
|234
|NSW
|Ruralco
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|1827
|NSW
|S C Johnson
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|87
|NSW
|S J Higgins Group
|Building Construction
|118
|VIC
|SA Power Networks
|Electricity Supply
|1318
|SA
|Saab Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|118
|SA
|Safcol
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|96
|SA
|SAGE Group Holdings Ltd
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|72
|SA
|Sage Software Australia
|Administrative Services
|79
|NSW
|SAI Global
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|567
|NSW
|Salmat
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|437
|NSW
|Salta Properties
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|871
|VIC
|Samsung Electronics Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|2356
|NSW
|Samuel Smith & Son
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|147
|SA
|San Remo
|Food Product Manufacturing
|312
|SA
|Sandfire Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|537
|WA
|Sandvik Mining and Sandvik Construction
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|768
|QLD
|Sanity Entertainment
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|157
|NSW
|Sanofi-Aventis Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|809
|NSW
|Santa Fe Wridgways
|Road Transport
|119
|VIC
|Santos
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|2833
|SA
|Sanwa
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|536
|NSW
|SAP Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|940
|NSW
|Saracen Mineral Holdings
|Metal Ore Mining
|424
|WA
|Sarah Group
|Building Construction
|234
|SA
|SCA Property Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|424
|NSW
|Scalzo Food Industries
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|435
|VIC
|Scania
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|417
|VIC
|Scentre Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|4103
|NSW
|Schaffer Corporation
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|215
|WA
|Schiavello
|Building Construction
|520
|VIC
|Schindler Lifts
|Construction Services
|381
|NSW
|Schlumberger Australia
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|519
|WA
|Schneider Electric
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|1117
|NSW
|Scholastic Aust
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|124
|NSW
|Schroder Investment Management Australia
|Finance
|186
|NSW
|SCT Logistics
|Rail Transport
|320
|VIC
|SDI Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|74
|VIC
|Sealanes
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|152
|WA
|Sealed Air Australia
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|504
|VIC
|Sealink Travel Group
|Water Transport
|201
|SA
|Sealy of Australia
|Furniture and Other Manufacturing
|163
|QLD
|SeaRoad
|Water Transport
|94
|TAS
|Secure Parking
|Personal and Other Services
|270
|NSW
|SEEK
|Internet Publishing and Broadcasting
|1233
|VIC
|Sekisui House Australia
|Building Construction
|557
|NSW
|Select Harvests
|Agriculture
|242
|VIC
|Sensis
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|632
|VIC
|Serco Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|1114
|NSW
|Servcorp
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|330
|NSW
|Service Stream Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System
|502
|VIC
|Seven Group
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|2477
|NSW
|Seven West Media
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|1680
|WA
|Seymour Whyte
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|433
|QLD
|SFG Group Holdings
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|506
|VIC
|sgfleet
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|294
|NSW
|SGS
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|251
|WA
|SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd
|Electricity Supply
|1781
|VIC
|Shacks Holden
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|117
|WA
|SHAPE
|Building Construction
|503
|NSW
|Shark Bay Salt
|Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying
|103
|WA
|Sharp Corporation
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|158
|NSW
|Shell Energy Holdings Australia
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|2132
|WA
|Shine Corporate
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|165
|QLD
|Shriro
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|183
|NSW
|Sibelco Australia
|Metal Ore Mining
|378
|NSW
|Siemens
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|858
|VIC
|Siemens Healthineers
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|398
|VIC
|Sigma Healthcare
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|4445
|VIC
|Silk Contract Logistics
|Warehousing and Storage Services
|119
|VIC
|Silver Chain Group
|Hospitals
|275
|WA
|Silver Chef
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|286
|QLD
|Silver Lake Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|228
|WA
|Simcoa
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|159
|WA
|Sime Darby Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|386
|NSW
|Simonds Homes
|Building Construction
|587
|VIC
|Simplot Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1397
|VIC
|Sims Metal Management
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|5137
|NSW
|SingTel Optus
|Telecommunications Services
|8585
|NSW
|Sinosteel
|Metal Ore Mining
|294
|WA
|Sirtex Medical
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|237
|NSW
|SIRVA (Asia Pacific)
|Transport Support Services
|140
|VIC
|SKF
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|89
|VIC
|Slater & Gordon
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|611
|VIC
|Smartgroup
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|146
|NSW
|SMEC
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|582
|VIC
|Smith & Nephew
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|304
|NSW
|SMR Automotive Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|143
|SA
|SMS
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|305
|VIC
|Snow Brand Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|82
|VIC
|SNP Security
|Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services
|230
|NSW
|Sodexo Australia
|Food and Beverage Services
|440
|VIC
|Sonic Healthcare
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|5122
|NSW
|Sony Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|440
|NSW
|Sony Computer Entertainment Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|236
|NSW
|Sony DADC Australia
|Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media)
|103
|NSW
|Sony Music Entertainment
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|110
|NSW
|South32
|Metal Ore Mining
|7266
|WA
|Southern Cross Austereo
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|692
|VIC
|Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
|Construction Services
|206
|WA
|SPAR Australia
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|154
|QLD
|Spark Infrastructure
|Electricity Supply
|244
|NSW
|Sparke Helmore Lawyers
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|113
|NSW
|Specialty Fashion Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|809
|NSW
|Specsavers
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|823
|VIC
|SpeedCast International
|Telecommunications Services
|227
|NSW
|Spicers
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|382
|VIC
|Spotless Group
|Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services
|3007
|VIC
|Spotlight Retail Group (SRG)
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|1068
|VIC
|SRG
|Construction Services
|235
|WA
|St Barbara
|Metal Ore Mining
|647
|VIC
|St Ives Holding Company
|Metal Ore Mining
|626
|WA
|Staging Connections Group
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|109
|NSW
|State Street Australia
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|265
|NSW
|StateCover Mutual
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|81
|NSW
|Steadfast
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|520
|NSW
|Steelforce
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|202
|QLD
|Stihl
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|143
|VIC
|Stillwell Motor Group
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|405
|VIC
|Stockland
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|3163
|NSW
|Stowe Australia
|Construction Services
|422
|NSW
|Strandbags Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|163
|NSW
|Stuart Alexander
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|163
|NSW
|Study Group
|Tertiary Education
|333
|NSW
|Suez
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|1314
|NSW
|Sumitomo Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|268
|NSW
|Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania
|Metal Ore Mining
|87
|NSW
|Summit Homes Group
|Building Construction
|230
|WA
|Sun Metals
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|579
|QLD
|Suncorp Group
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|17395
|QLD
|Sundance Energy Australia Limited
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|89
|SA
|Sunland Group
|Building Construction
|406
|QLD
|Sunny Queen Farms
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|336
|QLD
|SunPork
|Agriculture
|212
|QLD
|SunRice
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1113
|NSW
|Sunshine Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|98
|NSW
|Sunstate Cement
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|144
|QLD
|Super Retail Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|2469
|QLD
|Supply Network
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|98
|NSW
|SurfStitch Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|238
|QLD
|Sussan Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|460
|VIC
|Sustainable Timber Tasmania
|Forestry and Logging
|147
|TAS
|Suttons Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|1055
|NSW
|Suzuki Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|378
|VIC
|Svitzer
|Transport Support Services
|286
|NSW
|Swatch Group
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|115
|VIC
|Swick Mining Services
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|130
|WA
|Swiss Re Life & Health
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1827
|NSW
|Swisse Wellness
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|364
|VIC
|Sydney Airport
|Transport Support Services
|1373
|NSW
|Sydney Fish Market
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|167
|NSW
|Syngenta Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|266
|NSW
|Synnex Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|2048
|VIC
|Tabcorp
|Gambling Activities
|2237
|VIC
|TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|2138
|NSW
|Talent International
|Administrative Services
|408
|NSW
|Tamawood
|Building Construction
|123
|QLD
|Tandem
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|600
|VIC
|Tap Oil Limited
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|88
|WA
|Tapex
|Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing
|104
|NSW
|Tassal Group
|Aquaculture
|483
|TAS
|Tatts Group
|Gambling Activities
|888
|QLD
|Tech Data Advanced Solutions
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|411
|NSW
|Technology One
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|273
|QLD
|Techtronic Industries Australia
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|393
|VIC
|Techwool Trading
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|563
|VIC
|Ted's Cameras
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|80
|VIC
|Telstra
|Telecommunications Services
|28345
|VIC
|Telstra Super
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|2009
|VIC
|Temple & Webster Group Ltd
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|65
|NSW
|Ten Network
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|662
|NSW
|Tenix Solutions
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|90
|NSW
|Tenneco
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|136
|SA
|Terex Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|180
|QLD
|Terry Shields Toyota
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|184
|NSW
|TerryWhite Chemmart
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|91
|QLD
|Tetra Pak
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|139
|VIC
|Teys Australia - A Cargill Joint Venture
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2323
|QLD
|Thales Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|1230
|NSW
|The Citadel Group Limited
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|97
|ACT
|The Clorox Company
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|104
|NSW
|The PAS Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|265
|VIC
|The Star Entertainment Group
|Gambling Activities
|2346
|QLD
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|320
|VIC
|Thermomix Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|154
|WA
|Think Childcare Ltd
|Social Assistance Services
|53
|NSW
|Thomas Foods International
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|1335
|SA
|Thomson Reuters Australia
|Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing)
|361
|NSW
|Thorn Group
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|299
|NSW
|ThyssenKrupp Elevator Australia
|Construction Services
|115
|NSW
|ThyssenKrupp Materials Trading
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|91
|NSW
|Tianmei Beverage Group Corporation Limited
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|102
|WA
|Tibra Capital
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|134
|NSW
|Tiffany & Co
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|209
|NSW
|Tiger Resources
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|113
|WA
|Timberlink Australia
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|236
|VIC
|TNT Australia
|Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services
|1279
|NSW
|Toll Holdings
|Road Transport
|7982
|VIC
|Top Cut Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|319
|VIC
|Toro Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|205
|NSW
|Toshiba
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|170
|NSW
|Toshiba International
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|101
|NSW
|Toxfree
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|499
|WA
|Toyo Tires
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|122
|NSW
|Toyota Finance Australia
|Finance
|1350
|NSW
|Toyota Material Handling Australia
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|360
|NSW
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|8828
|VIC
|Toyota Tsusho
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|427
|VIC
|Toys "R" Us
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|278
|NSW
|TPC Consolidated Limited
|Telecommunications Services
|69
|NSW
|TPG
|Telecommunications Services
|2541
|NSW
|Traditional Therapies Clinics Limited
|Hospitals
|58
|NSW
|Transdev Australasia
|Road Transport
|728
|VIC
|TransGrid
|Electricity Supply
|887
|NSW
|Transurban Group
|Transport Support Services
|2795
|VIC
|Travelex
|Finance
|2077
|NSW
|Treasury Wine Estates
|Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing
|2591
|VIC
|Trelleborg Holdings Australia
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|93
|QLD
|Tronox
|Metal Ore Mining
|2130
|WA
|Troy Resources
|Metal Ore Mining
|98
|WA
|True Alliance
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|303
|NSW
|Tully Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|207
|QLD
|Tutt Bryant Group
|Construction Services
|214
|NSW
|Twynam Agricultural Group
|Agriculture
|465
|NSW
|Tynan Motors
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|364
|NSW
|Tyrepower
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|383
|VIC
|Tyres4U
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|239
|NSW
|UBS Holdings
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|496
|NSW
|UGL
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|1949
|NSW
|Ullrich Aluminium
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|111
|QLD
|Unilever Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|1648
|NSW
|UNIQLO
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|213
|VIC
|Unisys Australia
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|238
|NSW
|Universal Music Australia
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|226
|NSW
|Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|136
|NSW
|UOA Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|557
|WA
|UPS
|Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services
|87
|NSW
|Urbis
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|100
|VIC
|UXC
|Computer System Design and Related Services
|691
|VIC
|V.I.P. Petfoods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|262
|QLD
|Valcorp Fine Foods
|Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling
|115
|VIC
|Valmec Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|73
|WA
|Valmont Group Holdings
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|503
|NSW
|Valspar Australia
|Furniture and Other Manufacturing
|310
|NSW
|Valvoline
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|179
|NSW
|Vanderfield
|Repair and Maintenance
|324
|QLD
|Vaughan Constructions
|Building Construction
|176
|VIC
|Vawdrey Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|79
|VIC
|Ventura Bus Lines
|Road Transport
|249
|VIC
|Veolia Environmental Services
|Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services
|1131
|NSW
|Veris
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|108
|WA
|Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia
|Telecommunications Services
|162
|NSW
|Vesco Foods
|Food Product Manufacturing
|122
|WA
|Vestas Australian Wind Technology
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|146
|VIC
|Vic Carpet
|Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing
|81
|VIC
|Vicinity Centres
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|2279
|VIC
|Vietnam Industrial Investments
|Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing
|319
|WA
|Villa World
|Building Construction
|392
|QLD
|Village Roadshow
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|1039
|VIC
|Virbac Animal Health
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|113
|NSW
|Virgin Australia
|Air and Space Transport
|5064
|QLD
|Virtus Health
|Medical and Other Health Care Services
|261
|NSW
|Visy
|Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
|6500
|VIC
|Vita Group
|Telecommunications Services
|687
|QLD
|Vitaco
|Food Product Manufacturing
|259
|NSW
|Vittoria Food and Beverage
|Food Product Manufacturing
|281
|NSW
|Viva Energy
|Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing
|15685
|VIC
|Viva Energy Australia
|Fuel Retailing
|1756
|VIC
|VLI
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|156
|NSW
|VMware Australia
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|119
|NSW
|Vocus Group
|Telecommunications Services
|1826
|VIC
|Vodafone Hutchison Australia
|Telecommunications Services
|3345
|NSW
|Volgren Australia
|Transport Equipment Manufacturing
|145
|VIC
|Volkswagen Financial Services
|Finance
|203
|NSW
|Volkswagen Group Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|2000
|NSW
|Volvo Car Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|291
|NSW
|Volvo Group Australia
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|1243
|QLD
|VOS Construction
|Building Construction
|115
|TAS
|Waco Kwikform
|Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate)
|125
|NSW
|Wagners
|Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
|204
|QLD
|Walker Group
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|539
|NSW
|Wallace Bishop Group
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|89
|QLD
|WAM Capital
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|108
|NSW
|WAMMCO International
|Food Product Manufacturing
|353
|WA
|Warner Bros Entertainment
|Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities
|379
|NSW
|Warrnambool Cheese & Butter
|Food Product Manufacturing
|715
|VIC
|Washington H Soul Pattinson
|Finance
|1132
|NSW
|Waterco
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|85
|NSW
|Watpac
|Building Construction
|1114
|QLD
|WDS
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|369
|QLD
|Webjet
|Administrative Services
|238
|NSW
|Webster
|Agriculture
|277
|NSW
|Weeks Group
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|157
|SA
|Weir Group (Australian Holdings)
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|584
|NSW
|Wellard
|Basic Material Wholesaling
|498
|WA
|Wesfarmers
|Food Retailing
|68732
|WA
|West End Mazda
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|215
|NSW
|Westcon-Comstor
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|411
|NSW
|Western Areas
|Exploration and Other Mining Support Services
|252
|WA
|Westfield Corporation
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|1666
|NSW
|Westpac
|Finance
|37518
|NSW
|Westpoint Autos
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|199
|QLD
|Whitehaven Coal
|Coal Mining
|1775
|NSW
|William Hill Australia
|Gambling Activities
|119
|NT
|Willis Towers Watson
|Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services
|105
|NSW
|Wilmar Sugar
|Food Product Manufacturing
|2093
|QLD
|Wilson Parking
|Personal and Other Services
|946
|WA
|Wilson Transformer Company
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|203
|VIC
|WIN Corporation
|Broadcasting (except Internet)
|289
|NSW
|Winc
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|833
|NSW
|Winning Appliances
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|408
|NSW
|Winslow Constructors
|Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction
|512
|VIC
|Wonhe Multimedia Commerce Ltd
|Telecommunications Services
|66
|VIC
|Wood Group Australia
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|366
|WA
|Woodside
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|4144
|WA
|Woolworths
|Food Retailing
|55921
|NSW
|WorkPac Group
|Administrative Services
|906
|QLD
|WorleyParsons
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|5221
|NSW
|Wormald & ADT Australia
|Construction Services
|465
|NSW
|Wotif.com
|Administrative Services
|151
|NSW
|WPG Resources Ltd
|Metal Ore Mining
|81
|NSW
|WPP AUNZ
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|926
|NSW
|Wrigley Australia
|Food Product Manufacturing
|261
|NSW
|Wynyard Properties
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|228
|NSW
|Xenith IP Group Limited
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services)
|85
|NSW
|Yahoo!7
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|83
|NSW
|Yamaha Motor
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing
|313
|NSW
|Yamaha Music
|Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling
|91
|VIC
|Yancoal Australia
|Coal Mining
|1254
|NSW
|Yara Pilbara
|Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing
|194
|WA
|YFG Shopping Centres
|Property Operators and Real Estate Services
|152
|QLD
|Yokohama Tyre
|Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling
|100
|NSW
|Youi
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|851
|QLD
|Yum! Restaurants Australia
|Food and Beverage Services
|688
|NSW
|Zenexus
|Other Store-Based Retailing
|101
|VIC
|Zicom Group Limited
|Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing
|88
|QLD
|ZircoDATA
|Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services
|77
|VIC
|Zoetis Australia
|Other Goods Wholesaling
|222
|NSW
|Zurich Financial Services
|Insurance and Superannuation Funds
|1764
|NSW