Every big business that would benefit from the company tax cut, in one chart

Updated 15 March 2018, 6:25 AEDT

New information from the Government provides a snapshot of Australian big business, including the most and least competitive sectors.

Cutting the company tax rate would cost the Government $65 billion over 10 years … if the crossbench agrees. (Credit: ABC licensed)

From the banks to mining giants, and the supermarket duopoly, hundreds of businesses are in line for the Government's planned big company tax cut.

The problem for the Government? The Senate doesn't support it.

That hasn't stopped Malcolm Turnbull and his team trying to win the crossbench over.

Its latest pitch shows it wants them to know just what companies would be eligible.

Senator Mathias Cormann has distributed a dossier around the Senate that argues for the cut, including three "key propositions":

In a fiercely competitive global economy, Australia's future economic prosperity is not guaranteed, Reducing business tax for all businesses is an important pro-growth reform for the Australian economy, and The prime beneficiaries of business tax reform will be wage-earners, shareholders (including self-funded retirees through their superannuation) and consumers.

Most of the dossier is made up of a list of 1,622 businesses with revenue of more than $50 million, together with the sectors in which they operate. This information is included below.

The Government's signature tax reform would reduce the rate of company tax cut for all companies from 30 per cent to 25 per cent by 2026-27.

The cut was already passed for small businesses, that is those with annual turnover up to $50 million from 2018-19.

Australia's big businesses listed

Company Name Industry Revenue ($m) State 3M Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 452 NSW 3P Learning Limited Social Assistance Services 53 NSW 7-Eleven Stores Food Retailing 2786 VIC A G Coombs Group Construction Services 270 VIC A H Beard Furniture and Other Manufacturing 91 NSW A Noble & Son Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 58 SA A P Eagers Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 3838 QLD A Raptis & Sons Fishing, Hunting and Trapping 98 QLD A W Edwards Building Construction 308 NSW a2 Milk Food Product Manufacturing 550 NSW AACo Food Product Manufacturing 755 QLD Abacus Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 409 NSW ABB Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 838 NSW Abbott Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 326 NSW ABC Tissue Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 467 NSW ABCorp Group Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 154 VIC ABN AMRO Sydney Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 119 NSW ABN Group Building Construction 1020 WA Academies Australasia Group Limited Tertiary Education 58 NSW Academy Services Pty Ltd Property Operators and Real Estate Services 56 SA Accent Group Limited Other Store-Based Retailing 636 NSW Accenture Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1810 NSW Acciona Energy Electricity Supply 84 VIC ACCO Brands Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 187 NSW Accolade Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 591 SA Accor Asia Pacific Accommodation 665 NSW Accredited Distributors Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 90 VIC Acer Computer Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 305 NSW Aconex Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 164 VIC Adairs Other Store-Based Retailing 265 VIC Adama Basic Material Wholesaling 202 NSW ADCO Constructions Building Construction 1070 NSW Adecco Administrative Services 523 VIC Adelaide Airport Transport Support Services 210 SA Adelaide Brighton Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1411 SA adidas Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 365 VIC Aditya Birla Minerals Metal Ore Mining 210 WA Adobe Computer System Design and Related Services 93 NSW ADP Administrative Services 171 VIC AE Haigh Pty Ltd Food Product Manufacturing 59 SA AECOM Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 122 QLD AECOM Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 555 QLD Aeris Resources Metal Ore Mining 170 QLD Aesop Other Store-Based Retailing 254 VIC Affinity Education Group Social Assistance Services 234 NSW AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 63 NSW AGC Construction Services 442 WA AGCO Aust Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 251 VIC Aggreko Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 125 VIC AGL Electricity Supply 12597 NSW Agnew Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 392 WA Agrium SP Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 2386 VIC Ahrens Group Building Construction 289 SA AI Topper Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 149 NSW AIA Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 3175 VIC AIG Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1069 NSW Ainsworth Game Technology Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 286 NSW Air Liquide Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 347 VIC Airbus Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 727 NSW AIRR Basic Material Wholesaling 358 VIC Akzo Nobel Coatings Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 256 VIC Albright & Wilson Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 76 VIC Alcatel-Lucent Telecommunications Services 867 NSW Alcoa of Australia Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 3480 WA Alcon Laboratories Other Goods Wholesaling 284 NSW ALDI Stores Food Retailing 7500 NSW ALE Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 162 NSW Aliaxis Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 415 NSW Alinta Energy Electricity Supply 1450 NSW Allegis Group Administrative Services 448 NSW Allen & Unwin Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 79 NSW Allens Linklaters Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 525 NSW Allergan Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 209 NSW Alliance Airlines Air and Space Transport 203 QLD Allianz Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6026 NSW Allied Express Road Transport 115 NSW ALS Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 1276 QLD Alsco Personal and Other Services 256 NSW Alspec Basic Material Wholesaling 270 NSW Altech Computers Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 131 NSW Alto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 703 NSW Altus Traffic Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 141 VIC AMA Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 382 VIC Amana Living Residential Care Services 113 WA amaysim Telecommunications Services 329 NSW Amazon Corporate Services Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 329 NSW Amcor Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 9209 VIC American Express Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 982 NSW Americold Warehousing and Storage Services 308 NSW Amgen Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 352 NSW AMIST Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 202 NSW AMP Insurance and Superannuation Funds 14771 NSW ANCA Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 187 VIC Anglo American Australia Coal Mining 2756 QLD AngloGold Ashanti Metal Ore Mining 878 WA Angove's Pty Ltd Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 59 SA ANL Container Line Water Transport 1336 VIC Ansell Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1378 VIC Ansvar Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 138 VIC ANZ Banking Group Finance 34221 VIC Aon Corporation Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 721 NSW APA Group Other Transport 2305 NSW Apco Service Stations Fuel Retailing 294 VIC Apex Group Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 281 VIC APG & Co Other Store-Based Retailing 81 NSW API Other Goods Wholesaling 4068 NSW APN Outdoor Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 331 NSW Apotex Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 330 NSW Apple Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 8172 NSW Applied Industrial Technologies Basic Material Wholesaling 85 VIC APRA AMCOS Personal and Other Services 293 NSW Aquasure Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage Services 680 VIC ARB Transport Equipment Manufacturing 385 VIC Arcadis Australia Pacific Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 196 NSW Arconic Australia Rolled Products Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 511 VIC Arcpac Garage Doors Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 130 QLD Ardagh Australasia Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 196 VIC Ardent Leisure Group Sports and Recreation Activities 500 NSW Argo Investments Finance 234 SA Aristocrat Leisure Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 2464 NSW Arnotts Food Product Manufacturing 1069 NSW Arrow Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 314 QLD Arrowcrest Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 216 SA Arup Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 313 NSW Asahi Holdings Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 1588 VIC Asaleo Care Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 607 VIC Asciano Transport Support Services 3641 VIC ASG Group Computer System Design and Related Services 189 WA Ashley Services Group Administrative Services 317 NSW Ashurst Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 413 NSW Asics Oceania Other Goods Wholesaling 223 NSW ASP Pacific Holdings Water Transport 128 VIC Aspen Asia Pacific Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 615 NSW Aspen Medical Medical and Other Health Care Services 187 ACT ASSA ABLOY Australia Pacific Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 290 VIC Associated Retailers Other Goods Wholesaling 221 VIC Assure Programs Administrative Services 85 QLD AstraZeneca Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1034 NSW ASX Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 932 NSW ATCO Structures Building Construction 323 QLD Ateco Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 414 NSW Atlas Copco Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 591 NSW Atlas Iron Limited Metal Ore Mining 891 WA Atlassian Computer System Design and Related Services 611 NSW AUB Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 240 NSW Audant Investments Finance 151 NSW Audi Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1232 NSW Aurecon Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1000 VIC Aurizon Rail Transport 3455 QLD Ausco Modular Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 294 QLD Auscott Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 193 NSW Ausdrill Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 791 WA Ausenco Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 253 QLD Ausgrid Electricity Supply 2680 NSW AusNet Services Electricity Supply 1900 VIC Aussie Farmers Direct Food Retailing 133 VIC Austal Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1327 WA Austin Engineering Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 234 QLD Australian Arrow Transport Equipment Manufacturing 80 VIC Australian Bakels Food Product Manufacturing 128 NSW Australian Bluegum Plantations Forestry and Logging 409 VIC Australian Careers Network Tertiary Education 85 VIC Australian Contract Mining Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 127 WA Australian Education Trust Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 VIC Australian Finance Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 605 WA Australian Foundation Investment Company Finance 281 VIC Australian Gas Networks Gas Supply 579 SA Australian Paper Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 801 VIC Australian Vintage Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 231 SA Auswide Bank Finance 136 QLD Automotive Holdings Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 6082 WA Avanco Resources Limited Metal Ore Mining 82 WA Avant Mutual Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 447 NSW Aveo Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 650 NSW Avery Dennison Australia Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 152 VIC Avis Australia Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 612 NSW AVJennings Building Construction 407 VIC AWX Group Administrative Services 162 QLD Babcock Australasia Repair and Maintenance 250 SA Baby Bunting Other Store-Based Retailing 278 VIC BADGE Building Construction 379 SA BAE Systems Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1085 SA Baiada Poultry Food Product Manufacturing 1521 NSW Baker & McKenzie Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 204 NSW Baker Hughes Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 256 WA Bakers Delight Food Product Manufacturing 87 VIC Ball & Doggett Other Goods Wholesaling 240 VIC Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 317 NSW Bank of Queensland Finance 2223 QLD Bank of Sydney Finance 78 NSW Baosteel Resources Australia Metal Ore Mining 92 WA Bapcor Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1014 VIC Barminco Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 604 WA Barrick (PD) Australia Metal Ore Mining 481 WA Barrick Gold Metal Ore Mining 506 WA BASF Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 558 VIC Baxter Healthcare Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 638 NSW Bayer Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 733 NSW Bayer Cropscience Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 402 NSW Bayford Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 440 VIC BB Retail Capital Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1170 NSW BBQSAM Other Store-Based Retailing 833 QLD BCI Minerals Limited Metal Ore Mining 64 WA BD Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 168 NSW BDO Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 250 QLD Beach Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 869 SA Beacon Lighting Group Other Store-Based Retailing 218 VIC Beadell Resources Metal Ore Mining 251 WA Beam Global Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 229 NSW Beca Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 88 VIC Bechtel Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 2117 QLD Bega Cheese Food Product Manufacturing 1234 NSW Beiersdorf Other Goods Wholesaling 197 NSW Bell Financial Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 187 VIC Bellamy's Organic Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 241 TAS Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Finance 3015 VIC Best & Less Other Store-Based Retailing 1162 NSW Betts Group Other Store-Based Retailing 189 WA BevChain Road Transport 220 NSW Beyond International Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 87 NSW BGC Building Construction 2694 WA BGIS Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 463 NSW Bhagwan Marine Transport Support Services 146 WA BHP Metal Ore Mining 39164 VIC Bidfood Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 3006 NSW Big River Group Wood Product Manufacturing 150 NSW BigAir Group Telecommunications Services 81 NSW Billabong Other Goods Wholesaling 983 QLD Bindaree Beef Group Food Product Manufacturing 799 NSW Bing Lee Electrics Other Store-Based Retailing 337 NSW Bingo Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 210 NSW Bis Industries Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 423 WA Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 64 NSW Bisley Basic Material Wholesaling 119 NSW BLACK+DECKER Basic Material Wholesaling 210 VIC Blackmores Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 694 NSW Blackrock Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 144 VIC Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited Finance 63 QLD Bluechip Infotech Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 82 NSW BlueScope Steel Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 10741 VIC Bluestone Group Finance 101 NSW BMD Group Building Construction 1105 QLD BMW Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2045 VIC BMW Australia Finance Finance 472 VIC Boart Longyear Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 654 SA Bob Jane Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 282 VIC BOC Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1053 NSW Boehringer Ingelheim Other Goods Wholesaling 335 NSW Boeing Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1476 NSW Bolton Clarke Residential Care Services 472 QLD Bombardier Transportation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 584 VIC Boom Logistics Construction Services 153 VIC Boral Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 4308 NSW Border Express Road Transport 198 NSW Bosch Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 407 VIC Bostik Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 177 VIC Boston Consulting Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 216 VIC Boston Scientific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 264 NSW Boundary Bend Food Product Manufacturing 140 VIC Bowens Timber & Hardware Basic Material Wholesaling 374 VIC BP Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 13536 VIC Bradken Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 781 NSW Brady Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 86 NSW Brambles Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 5230 NSW Bravura Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 192 NSW Breville Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 607 NSW Brickworks Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 844 NSW Bridgestone Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 711 SA Brierty Construction Services 214 WA Briggs & Stratton Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 103 NSW Bright Food Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 700 NSW Brighton Toyota/Lexus Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 208 VIC Brightstar Other Store-Based Retailing 483 VIC Brisbane Airport Transport Support Services 717 QLD Bristol-Myers Squibb Other Goods Wholesaling 334 VIC Britax Transport Equipment Manufacturing 78 VIC British American Tobacco Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1805 NSW Broadcast Australia Broadcasting (except Internet) 435 NSW Broadspectrum Construction Services 3697 NSW Brookfield Multiplex Building Construction 193 NSW Brookfield Prime Property Fund Property Operators and Real Estate Services 157 NSW Brother International Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW Brown Brothers Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 98 VIC Brown-Forman Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 207 NSW Bruce Lynton Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 198 QLD BSA Construction Services 493 NSW BT Australasia Telecommunications Services 268 NSW BT Investment Management Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 498 NSW Buderim Group Food Product Manufacturing 75 QLD Buildcorp Group Building Construction 492 NSW Built Building Construction 1032 NSW Bundaberg Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 246 QLD Bunge Australia Warehousing and Storage Services 436 VIC Bunzl Australasia Other Goods Wholesaling 634 VIC BUPA Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6593 VIC Burbank Australia Building Construction 286 VIC Bureau Veritas Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 241 VIC Burra Foods Food Product Manufacturing 225 VIC BWP Trust Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 WA Byrnecut Group Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 583 WA CA Technologies Computer System Design and Related Services 168 NSW Cabcharge Australia Road Transport 156 NSW Calibre Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 489 NSW Caltex Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 17942 NSW Canon Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 862 NSW Cape Australia Holdings Construction Services 407 WA Capgemini Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 315 NSW Capilano Honey Food Product Manufacturing 135 QLD Capital Property Finance Transport Support Services 250 ACT Capitol Health Medical and Other Health Care Services 110 VIC Capral Aluminium Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 425 NSW Cardno Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1185 QLD Cargill Basic Material Wholesaling 2044 VIC Carl Zeiss Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 117 NSW Carlton & United Breweries Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 1750 VIC Carpet Call Other Goods Wholesaling 206 QLD Carpet Court Other Goods Wholesaling 215 VIC carsales.com Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 373 VIC Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 973 VIC Casella Family Brands Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 507 NSW Cash Converters International Other Store-Based Retailing 271 WA Casinos Austria International Gambling Activities 87 QLD Catapult Group International Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 61 VIC Catch Group Other Store-Based Retailing 236 VIC Cater Care Food and Beverage Services 227 NSW Caterpillar Commercial Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 182 VIC Caterpillar Financial Finance 251 VIC Caterpillar Underground Mining Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 266 TAS CBH Group Warehousing and Storage Services 3717 WA CBH Resources Metal Ore Mining 169 NSW CBHS Health Fund Insurance and Superannuation Funds 407 NSW CBRE Property Operators and Real Estate Services 524 NSW CCCI Australia Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 2566 VIC CCH Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 86 NSW CCW Co-operative Limited Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 63 SA Cedar Woods Construction Services 222 WA Celgene Pty Ltd Other Goods Wholesaling 134 VIC Cellnet Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 83 QLD Cement Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 431 QLD Centennial Coal Coal Mining 880 NSW Central Equity Building Construction 536 VIC Centrepoint Alliance Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 129 NSW Century Yuasa Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 254 QLD Cerebos Foods Food Product Manufacturing 248 NSW CEVA Logistics Transport Support Services 393 VIC CH2 Other Goods Wholesaling 1258 NSW Challenger Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 3322 NSW Chalmers Limited Air and Space Transport 67 VIC Chandler Macleod Group Administrative Services 1252 NSW Chanel Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 243 NSW Charter Hall Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 217 NSW Charter Hall Retail REIT Property Operators and Real Estate Services 322 NSW Chatswood Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 142 NSW Chesterfield Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 167 QLD Chevron Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 2207 WA Chubb Insurance and Superannuation Funds 752 NSW Chubb Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 434 NSW Chubb United Technologies Construction Services 833 NSW CI Resources Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 152 WA CIMIC Group Building Construction 11119 NSW Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 54 WA Cisco Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1887 NSW Citi Finance 1505 NSW CITIC Pacific Mining Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1190 WA CITIC Resources Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 431 VIC Citigroup Global Markets Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 455 NSW CitiPower and Powercor Australia Electricity Supply 1579 VIC Civeo Accommodation 144 NSW Civmec Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 332 WA CJD Equipment Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 350 WA Clarius Group Administrative Services 154 NSW Clark Equipment Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 220 NSW Clayton Utz Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 449 NSW Cleanaway Waste Management Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1480 VIC Clearview Wealth Insurance and Superannuation Funds 424 NSW Clemenger Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 339 VIC Click Energy Group Electricity Supply 228 VIC Cliffs Natural Resources Metal Ore Mining 749 WA Clough Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 663 WA CMC Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 245 NSW CMV Group Finance 1186 SA CNH Industrial Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 843 NSW Coal Services Insurance and Superannuation Funds 182 NSW Coates Hire Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 917 NSW Cobham Aviation Services Australia Air and Space Transport 393 SA Coca-Cola Amatil Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 5253 NSW Coca-Cola South Pacific Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 152 NSW Cochlear Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1259 NSW Cockram Building Construction 539 VIC Codan Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 226 SA COFCO Basic Material Wholesaling 757 WA Coffey International Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 559 NSW Cofi-Com Trading Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 98 NSW colette by colette hayman Other Store-Based Retailing 94 NSW Colgate-Palmolive Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 426 NSW Collection House Administrative Services 133 QLD Colliers International Property Operators and Real Estate Services 362 NSW Collins Foods Food and Beverage Services 636 QLD Colorpak Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 161 VIC Columbus Capital Finance 80 NSW ComfortDelGro Cabcharge Road Transport 355 NSW Commonwealth Bank Finance 44949 NSW Commscope Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 92 NSW Compass Group Food and Beverage Services 1316 NSW Competitive Foods Food and Beverage Services 1378 NSW Complete Office Supplies Other Goods Wholesaling 112 NSW Computershare Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 2168 VIC Conga Foods Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 187 VIC ConnectEast Transport Support Services 334 VIC ConocoPhillips Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 1577 WA Consolidated Pastoral Company Agriculture 155 QLD Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Limited Finance 356 NSW Consolidated Travel Group Administrative Services 1303 VIC Construction Engineering Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 120 VIC Coogee Chemicals Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 346 WA CoolDrive Distribution Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 112 VIC Coopers Brewery Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 260 SA Copper Mines of Tasmania Metal Ore Mining 200 TAS Coral Homes Building Construction 148 QLD Cordina Chicken Farms Food Product Manufacturing 237 NSW Corporate Travel Management Administrative Services 326 QLD Corrs Chambers Westgarth Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 268 VIC Costa Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 917 VIC Costco Food Retailing 1597 NSW Cotton On Group Other Store-Based Retailing 1800 VIC Coty Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 208 NSW Country Road Other Store-Based Retailing 1061 VIC Coventry Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 174 VIC Cover-More Insurance and Superannuation Funds 223 NSW Covidien Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 409 NSW Craig Mostyn Group Food Product Manufacturing 369 WA craveable brands Food and Beverage Services 205 NSW Credit Agricole CIB Finance 143 NSW Credit Corp Group Administrative Services 266 NSW Credit Suisse (Australia) Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 452 NSW Cristal Australia Metal Ore Mining 193 WA Cristal Pigment Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 364 WA Crocodile Gold Metal Ore Mining 100 NT Cromwell Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 470 QLD Crown Lift Trucks Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 371 NSW Crown Resorts Gambling Activities 5182 VIC CSG Computer System Design and Related Services 245 VIC CSL Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 6934 VIC CSR Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 2502 NSW CTI Logistics Road Transport 158 WA Cummins South Pacific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 755 VIC Cuscal Finance 261 NSW Cushman & Wakefield Property Operators and Real Estate Services 824 VIC D & R Henderson Wood Product Manufacturing 84 NSW Dahlsens Building Centres Basic Material Wholesaling 333 VIC Daikin Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 552 NSW Daimler Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 3913 VIC Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal Pty Ltd Transport Support Services 192 QLD Darlot Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 112 WA Data#3 Computer System Design and Related Services 1098 QLD Datacom Australia Holdings Computer System Design and Related Services 486 NSW David Jones Other Store-Based Retailing 2622 NSW DB Schenker Transport Support Services 625 NSW DC Payments Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 135 VIC DDB Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 96 NSW De Bortoli Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 145 NSW Decmil Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 304 WA Delaware North Companies Aust Food and Beverage Services 275 VIC Dell Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 271 NSW Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1760 NSW Delta Electricity Electricity Supply 275 NSW Dematic Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 176 NSW Dentons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 219 NSW Detmold Group Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 409 SA Deutsche Bank Finance 747 NSW Device Technologies Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 357 NSW Devine Building Construction 194 QLD Devondale Murray Goulburn Food Product Manufacturing 2500 VIC Devro Food Product Manufacturing 98 NSW DEXUS Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1450 NSW DHL Express Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 438 NSW DHL Global Forwarding Australia Transport Support Services 1279 VIC DHP Holdings Agriculture 82 QLD Diageo Australia Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 552 NSW Diamond Gas Resources Basic Material Wholesaling 182 WA DIC Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 115 NSW Dick Smith Other Store-Based Retailing 1321 NSW Dicker Data Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1186 NSW Dimension Data Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 1210 NSW Direct Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 255 NSW Discovery Parks Accommodation 140 SA Distribution Central Computer System Design and Related Services 619 NSW DJ Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 90 TAS Domino's Pizza Food and Beverage Services 1092 QLD Doric Group Building Construction 198 WA Dow Chemical (Dow Chemical (Australia) Pty Ltd) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 235 VIC Dow Chemical (Rohm and Haas Australia Pty Limited) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 108 VIC Downer Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 7302 NSW DP World Australia Transport Support Services 544 NSW Dragon Mining Limited Metal Ore Mining 55 WA Drake International Administrative Services 108 VIC Du Pont Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 240 NSW DUET Gas Supply 1638 NSW DuluxGroup Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1789 VIC DVG Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 299 WA DWS Computer System Design and Related Services 138 VIC DXC Technology Computer System Design and Related Services 713 NSW Dynamic Supplies Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 215 QLD Dyson Group Road Transport 140 VIC E&A Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 148 SA East Yarra Friendly Society Other Store-Based Retailing 400 VIC Eaton Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 189 VIC EB Games Other Store-Based Retailing 876 QLD Eclipx Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 605 NSW Ecolab Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 377 NSW Edith Cowan University Tertiary Education 424 WA Ego Pharmaceuticals Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 149 VIC EGR Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 200 QLD Elders Basic Material Wholesaling 1661 SA ElectraNet Electricity Supply 378 SA Electrolux Home Products Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 841 NSW Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 72 SA Emeco Holdings Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 222 WA Emerald Grain Basic Material Wholesaling 737 VIC Emerson Network Power Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 115 NSW EML Payments Limited Finance 56 QLD Endeavour Energy Electricity Supply 1330 NSW Energizer Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 182 NSW Energy Power Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 179 VIC Energy World Corporation Oil and Gas Extraction 179 NSW EnergyAustralia Electricity Supply 6328 VIC Enero Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 181 NSW Engenco Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 130 VIC ENGIE Australian Energy Electricity Supply 1236 VIC Ensign Energy Services Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 208 SA Entity Solutions Administrative Services 368 VIC EPSON Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 205 NSW Equifax Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 340 NSW Equity Trustees Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 80 VIC ERA Metal Ore Mining 295 NT Ericsson Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 968 VIC ERM Power Electricity Supply 3168 QLD ESH Group Administrative Services 189 VIC esri Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 76 QLD Essential Energy Electricity Supply 1534 NSW Estee Lauder Other Goods Wholesaling 267 NSW Estia Health Residential Care Services 526 VIC Europcar Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 212 VIC Event Hospitality & Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 1294 NSW Evolution Mining Metal Ore Mining 1482 NSW EVZ Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 52 VIC Excelsior Gold Limited Metal Ore Mining 51 WA ExxonMobil Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 7241 VIC EY Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1630 NSW Factory X Other Store-Based Retailing 133 VIC Fairfax Media Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 1749 NSW Fantastic Other Store-Based Retailing 548 NSW Farm Pride Foods Agriculture 98 VIC Fast Future Brands Other Store-Based Retailing 231 NSW FCA Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 627 VIC Federal Hotels Group Gambling Activities 513 NSW FedEx Australia Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 190 NSW Fenner Dunlop Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 256 VIC Ferrero Aust Food Product Manufacturing 250 NSW Ferrier Hodgson Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 114 NSW Finders Resources Limited Metal Ore Mining 74 WA Findex Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 452 VIC Finite Group Administrative Services 400 NSW Finsbury Green Pty Ltd Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 79 SA Firstmac Finance 350 QLD Fisher & Paykel Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 421 NSW Fitness First Sports and Recreation Activities 258 NSW Fleetcare Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 245 WA Fleetwood Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 330 WA Fletcher International Exports Food Product Manufacturing 547 NSW FlexiGroup Finance 490 NSW Flight Centre Administrative Services 2679 QLD FLSmidth Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 308 QLD Fluor Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 195 VIC Ford Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 3603 VIC Forever New Other Store-Based Retailing 268 VIC Forgacs Engineering Transport Equipment Manufacturing 214 NSW Form700 Construction Services 282 VIC Fortescue Metals Group Metal Ore Mining 8480 WA Foxtel Broadcasting (except Internet) 3200 NSW FQM Australia Nickel Metal Ore Mining 220 WA Frasers Property Australia Building Construction 986 NSW Freedom Foods Group Food Product Manufacturing 266 NSW Freedom Fuels Fuel Retailing 863 QLD Freedom Group Other Store-Based Retailing 663 NSW Freedom Insurance Group Ltd Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 54 NSW Freelancer Limited Administrative Services 53 NSW FremantleMedia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 146 NSW Fresenius Medical Care Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 175 NSW Freshmax Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 596 VIC Frontline Stores Other Goods Wholesaling 95 VIC Frucor Suntory Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 241 NSW FSA Group Limited Finance 59 NSW Fuji Xerox Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 778 NSW Fuji Xerox Document Management Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 307 NSW FUJIFILM Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 199 NSW Fujitsu Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 1130 NSW Fujitsu General (Aust) Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 220 NSW Fulton Hogan Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1956 VIC Funtastic Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 55 VIC Fusion Retail Brands Other Store-Based Retailing 202 VIC G & K O'Connor Food Product Manufacturing 197 VIC G James Australia Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 435 QLD G4S Australia Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 212 VIC G8 Education Social Assistance Services 779 QLD Gale Pacific Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 176 VIC Galipo Food Retailing 92 SA Garmin Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 132 NSW Gate Gourmet Food and Beverage Services 220 NSW Gazal Corporation Limited Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 71 NSW GBST Holdings Limited Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 88 QLD GE Capital Finance 807 VIC GE Healthcare Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 358 NSW GE Oil & Gas Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 388 WA GE Transportation Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 107 VIC GE-Alstom Energy Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 284 VIC Gen Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 104 NSW Gen Re Life Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 293 NSW General Mills Holding (Australia) Food Product Manufacturing 401 VIC Genworth Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 657 NSW Geodis Wilson Australia Transport Support Services 273 NSW George Weston Foods Food Product Manufacturing 2218 NSW Georgiou Group Construction Services 417 WA Geraldton Fishermen's Co-op Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 303 WA Gerard Corporation Other Goods Wholesaling 93 SA Gerard Lighting Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 241 NSW GHD Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 1715 NSW Gilead Sciences Other Goods Wholesaling 490 VIC GlaxoSmithKline Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 975 VIC Glencore Metal Ore Mining 3599 NSW Glencore Coal Investments Australia Coal Mining 4557 NSW Glencore Grain Basic Material Wholesaling 3580 NSW Glencore Operations Australia Metal Ore Mining 10941 NSW GLG Corp Other Goods Wholesaling 156 NSW Global Construction Services Construction Services 208 WA Global Retail Brands Other Goods Wholesaling 237 VIC Globe International Other Goods Wholesaling 140 VIC GM Holden Transport Equipment Manufacturing 2391 VIC GM Hotels Accommodation 92 SA Godfrey Hirst Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 440 VIC Godfreys Other Store-Based Retailing 191 VIC Gold Fields Australia Metal Ore Mining 103 WA Golden Cockerel Food Product Manufacturing 213 QLD Golder Associates Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 216 VIC Golding Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 370 QLD Good Guys Other Store-Based Retailing 2350 VIC Goodline Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 241 QLD Goodman Fielder Food Product Manufacturing 2014 NSW Goodman Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 2009 NSW Goodstart Early Learning Social Assistance Services 961 QLD Goodyear Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 838 NSW Google Australia Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 1146 NSW GPC Asia Pacific Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1459 VIC GPT Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1173 NSW GPY&R Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 87 NSW GR Engineering Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 240 WA Grace Worldwide Australia Road Transport 190 NSW GrainCorp Basic Material Wholesaling 4669 NSW Grand Hotel Group Accommodation 137 VIC Grand Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 111 QLD Grange Resources Metal Ore Mining 281 TAS Grant Broadcasters Broadcasting (except Internet) 102 NSW Grant Thornton Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 229 VIC Grays eCommerce Group Other Store-Based Retailing 139 NSW Green's Foods Food Product Manufacturing 224 NSW Greencross Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 818 QLD Greenstone Insurance and Superannuation Funds 399 NSW Greyhound Australia Road Transport 129 QLD Grindley Construction Building Construction 143 NSW Grocon Group Building Construction 351 VIC Group Zara Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 256 NSW Grove International Transport Support Services 90 NSW GrowthPoint Properties Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 399 VIC Grundfos Pumps Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 124 SA GSM Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 481 WA Gucci Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 90 NSW GUD Holdings Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 427 VIC Guild Group Holdings Insurance and Superannuation Funds 227 VIC Gunnersen Basic Material Wholesaling 231 VIC GWA Group Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 447 QLD H&M Other Store-Based Retailing 288 NSW Hachette Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 78 NSW Halliburton Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 207 WA Hamilton Island Enterprises Accommodation 253 NSW Hancock Prospecting Metal Ore Mining 5019 WA Hancock Victorian Plantations Forestry and Logging 355 VIC Hannover Life Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1691 NSW Hansen Technologies Computer System Design and Related Services 175 VIC Hansen Yuncken Building Construction 1175 VIC Hanson Australia Holdings Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1871 NSW Hardware & General Supplies Other Store-Based Retailing 128 NSW Harry The Hirer Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 80 VIC HARTMANN Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 90 NSW Harvey Norman Other Store-Based Retailing 3170 NSW Hasbro Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 141 NSW Hassell Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 105 VIC Hastings Deering Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1664 QLD Hatch Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 194 QLD Hawker Pacific Transport Equipment Manufacturing 195 NSW Hays Specialist Recruitment Administrative Services 1954 NSW Hazeldene's Chicken Farm Food Product Manufacturing 266 VIC Hazell Bros Construction Services 118 TAS HBF Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1697 WA HCF Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2528 NSW HCL Australia Services Computer System Design and Related Services 253 NSW HealtheCare Hospitals 468 NSW Healthscope Hospitals 2322 VIC Heartland Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 248 NSW Heinz Food Product Manufacturing 772 VIC Hella Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 108 VIC Helloworld Administrative Services 327 NSW Henkel Australia Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 376 VIC Henley Properties Group Building Construction 519 VIC Herbert Smith Freehills Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 643 NSW Here There & Everywhere Broadcasting (except Internet) 530 NSW Heritage Bank Finance 406 QLD Herron Todd White Property Operators and Real Estate Services 119 QLD Hertz Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 360 VIC Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2161 NSW Hexion Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 181 VIC HGL Limited Finance 52 NSW Hickinbotham Holdings Building Construction 235 SA Highway Auto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 80 QLD Hillgrove Resources Metal Ore Mining 115 SA Hills Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 311 NSW Hilti (Aust) Basic Material Wholesaling 126 NSW Hindmarsh Construction Australia Construction Services 200 ACT Hino Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 321 NSW Hitachi Construction Machinery Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 912 NSW Hitachi Data Systems Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 154 NSW Holcim Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1547 NSW Home Australia Building Construction 111 SA HomeStart Finance Finance 109 SA Honda Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1334 VIC Honeywell Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 688 NSW Hong Australia Corporation Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 114 NSW Horizon Oil Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 88 NSW Hort Innovation Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 123 NSW Hospira Holdings Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 348 VIC Hoyts Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 363 NSW HP PPS Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1462 NSW HPM Legrand Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 168 NSW HQ Plantations Forestry and Logging 292 VIC HRL Electricity Supply 120 VIC HSBC Australia Finance 1357 NSW HSK Ward Food Product Manufacturing 301 VIC Huawei Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 675 NSW Hudson Administrative Services 244 NSW Hugo Boss Other Goods Wholesaling 89 VIC Huhtamaki Holdings Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 127 NSW Hunter Douglas Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 117 NSW Huntsman Corporation Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 162 VIC Huon Aquaculture Group Aquaculture 281 TAS Hutchies Building Construction 2332 QLD HWL Ebsworth Lawyers Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 237 VIC Hydro Aluminium Aust Basic Material Wholesaling 107 NSW Hyne Timber Wood Product Manufacturing 356 QLD Hype DC Other Store-Based Retailing 123 NSW Hyster-Yale Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW Hyundai Motor Company Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2204 NSW I-MED Radiology Network Medical and Other Health Care Services 647 NSW IAG Insurance and Superannuation Funds 16495 NSW IBM A/NZ Holdings Computer System Design and Related Services 3498 NSW icare Insurance and Superannuation Funds 647 NSW Idemitsu Australia Resources Coal Mining 1138 QLD IDP Education Adult, Community and Other Education 395 VIC IGT (Australia) Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 141 NSW IKEA Other Store-Based Retailing 1229 NSW Iluka Resources Metal Ore Mining 780 WA IMCD Australasia Investments Basic Material Wholesaling 307 VIC Imdex Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 176 WA Impelus Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 53 NSW Imperial Tobacco Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 820 NSW Incat Transport Equipment Manufacturing 113 TAS Inchcape Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2516 NSW Incitec Pivot Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 3596 VIC Independence Group Metal Ore Mining 426 WA Independent Liquor Group (Suppliers) Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 208 NSW Independent Liquor Group Distribution Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 402 NSW Infigen Electricity Supply 209 NSW Infomedia Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 71 NSW InfoTrack Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 193 NSW ING Direct Finance 2021 NSW Ingham's Food Product Manufacturing 2438 NSW Inghams Food Product Manufacturing 2480 NSW Ingram Micro Holdings Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2003 NSW iNova Pharmaceuticals Other Goods Wholesaling 253 NSW INPEX Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 554 WA Integrated Packaging Group (IPG) Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 216 VIC Interactive Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 168 VIC Interflow Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 153 NSW InterGen Energy Holdings Electricity Supply 133 QLD Interpublic Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 264 NSW Investa Property Operators and Real Estate Services 163 NSW Investa Office Fund Property Operators and Real Estate Services 553 NSW InvoCare Personal and Other Services 485 NSW IOOF Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 973 VIC IPH Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 186 NSW IPMG Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 378 NSW IRESS Computer System Design and Related Services 391 VIC IRT Residential Care Services 163 NSW ISelect Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 187 VIC isentia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 170 NSW ISS Facility Services Australia Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 702 NSW Isuzu Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 834 VIC ITOCHU Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 356 NSW ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia Metal Ore Mining 2003 NSW ITW Basic Material Wholesaling 667 VIC IVE Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 501 NSW Iveco Trucks Transport Equipment Manufacturing 369 VIC Ixom Basic Material Wholesaling 1200 VIC J & P Richardson Construction Services 106 QLD J G King Building Group Building Construction 195 VIC J M Kelly Builders Building Construction 142 QLD J P Morgan Australia Group Finance 763 NSW J.J. Richards & Sons Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 699 QLD Jack-In Group Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 72 NSW Jacobs Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 988 VIC Jacobs Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 95 ACT Jaguar Land Rover Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1195 NSW James Hardie Industries Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1964 NSW James Richardson Other Store-Based Retailing 807 VIC Jan De Nul (Australia) Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 86 WA Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1010 WA Japara Healthcare Residential Care Services 363 VIC Jardine Lloyd Thompson Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 254 NSW Jayco Corporation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 506 VIC JB Hi-Fi Other Store-Based Retailing 5630 VIC JBS Food Product Manufacturing 5662 QLD JC International Group Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 69 NSW JDE Professional Food Product Manufacturing 309 NSW Jeanswest Other Store-Based Retailing 171 VIC JELD-WEN Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 695 NSW JK International Basic Material Wholesaling 1423 QLD John Deere Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1011 QLD John Hughes Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 483 WA John Swire & Sons Road Transport 258 NSW Johnson & Johnson Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1317 NSW Jones Lang LaSalle Property Operators and Real Estate Services 443 NSW Jord International Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 78 NSW Joss Group Building Construction 260 NSW Joy Global Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 539 QLD Joyce Corporation Limited Other Store-Based Retailing 81 WA JTB Oceania Administrative Services 125 NSW Juilliard Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 97 VIC JWH Group Building Construction 289 WA K&S Corporation Road Transport 760 VIC Kaefer Integrated Services Construction Services 210 WA Kailis Bros Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 523 WA Kane Constructions Building Construction 612 VIC Kawasaki Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 84 NSW KBR Holdings Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1618 SA Keema Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 203 QLD Kellogg's Australia Food Product Manufacturing 423 NSW Kennards Hire Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 337 NSW Kennards Self Storage Warehousing and Storage Services 263 NSW Keolis Downer Road Transport 695 NSW Kerry Ingredients Food Product Manufacturing 199 NSW Khan's IGA Supermarkets Food Retailing 95 NSW Kiewit Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 189 WA Kilcoy Pastoral Company Food Product Manufacturing 768 QLD Kimberly-Clark Pacific Holdings Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 1012 NSW Kinetic Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 133 VIC King & Wood Mallesons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 463 NSW Kings Group Road Transport 171 VIC Kingsgate Consolidated Metal Ore Mining 193 NSW Knauf Plasterboard Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 199 NSW Knight Frank Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 147 VIC Knorr-Bremse Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 134 NSW Kogan.com Other Store-Based Retailing 290 VIC Komatsu Marketing Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1164 NSW KONE Holdings (Australia) Construction Services 497 NSW Konekt Limited Medical and Other Health Care Services 53 NSW Konica Minolta Business Solutions Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 235 NSW Koppers Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 202 NSW KPMG Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1500 NSW Kresta Holdings Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 88 WA Kubota Tractor Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 389 VIC Kuehne & Nagel Transport Support Services 361 VIC Kumho Tyre Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 111 NSW Kyocera Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 100 NSW L & H Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 805 VIC L H Perry & Sons Basic Material Wholesaling 128 SA L U Simon Builders Building Construction 249 VIC L'Oreal Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 570 VIC Lachlan Star Metal Ore Mining 96 WA Laing O'Rourke Australia Building Construction 1406 NSW Langdon Ingredients Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 176 VIC Latrobe Power Electricity Supply 154 VIC LDC Enterprises Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 309 QLD Leading Edge Group Other Goods Wholesaling 210 NSW LeasePlan Australia Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 407 VIC Leda Property Operators and Real Estate Services 299 NSW Legend Corporation Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 111 SA LEGO Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 217 NSW Leica Microsystems Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 416 VIC Lendlease Group Building Construction 16918 NSW Lenovo Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 734 NSW LG Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 716 NSW Liberty Financial Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 429 VIC Liberty Oil Basic Material Wholesaling 1574 VIC Liebherr-Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 467 SA LifeHealthcare Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 127 NSW Lilly Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 318 NSW Linc Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 247 QLD Linde Material Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 145 NSW Lindsay Australia Road Transport 338 QLD Lindt Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 233 NSW Linfox Road Transport 1815 VIC Link Market Services Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 786 NSW Lion Nathan National Foods Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 4902 NSW Lipman Building Construction 153 NSW Loan Market Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 131 QLD Lockheed Martin Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 238 ACT LogiCamms Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 81 QLD Lorna Jane Other Store-Based Retailing 195 QLD Louis Dreyfus Company Basic Material Wholesaling 524 VIC Louis Vuitton Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 278 NSW Lovisa Holdings Other Store-Based Retailing 179 VIC Lowes-Manhattan Other Store-Based Retailing 242 NSW Lucas Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 126 NSW Lux Group Other Store-Based Retailing 140 VIC Luxottica Medical and Other Health Care Services 882 NSW Lycopodium Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 217 WA Lynch Group Basic Material Wholesaling 196 NSW LyondellBasell Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 219 VIC M C Herd Food Product Manufacturing 312 VIC M G Kailis Fishing, Hunting and Trapping 83 WA MACA Ltd Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 522 WA Mackay Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 500 QLD Macmahon Holdings Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 367 WA Macquarie Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 13266 NSW Macquarie Media Broadcasting (except Internet) 131 NSW Macquarie Telecom Telecommunications Services 221 NSW Madill Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 134 QLD Magellan Financial Group Ltd Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 339 NSW Mainbrace Constructions Building Construction 330 NSW Makita Basic Material Wholesaling 266 NSW Manildra Group Food Product Manufacturing 1500 NSW Manpower Services Administrative Services 740 NSW Mantra Group Accommodation 690 QLD Mars Food Product Manufacturing 1512 VIC Marsh Mercer Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 736 NSW Marubeni Aluminium Basic Material Wholesaling 197 VIC Marubeni Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 571 NSW Mastermyne Group Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 124 QLD Masterton Group Building Construction 304 NSW Mattel Other Goods Wholesaling 107 VIC Maughan Thiem Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 136 SA Maurice Blackburn Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 211 VIC Mawsons Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 124 VIC MAX Solutions Administrative Services 449 QLD MaxiTRANS Industries Transport Equipment Manufacturing 340 VIC Mayne Pharma Group Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 606 SA Mazda Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 3155 VIC McAleese Group Road Transport 692 VIC McCain Foods Food Product Manufacturing 768 VIC McConnell Dowell Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1254 VIC McCormick Foods Food Product Manufacturing 135 VIC McDonald's Food and Beverage Services 1658 NSW McGrath Property Operators and Real Estate Services 129 NSW McMillan Shakespeare Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 513 VIC McNab Constructions Building Construction 135 QLD McPherson's Other Goods Wholesaling 281 NSW McWilliam's Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 108 NSW MDA National Insurance and Superannuation Funds 76 WA Medibank Private Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6952 VIC MEGT Administrative Services 105 VIC Melbourne Airport Transport Support Services 1005 VIC Melbourne IT Computer System Design and Related Services 172 NSW Menzies International Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 146 VIC Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 694 NSW Merial Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 84 NSW Meriton Building Construction 2765 NSW Metals X Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 282 WA Metcash Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 14229 NSW MetLife Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 845 NSW Metro Property Development Property Operators and Real Estate Services 577 VIC Metro Trains Rail Transport 1420 VIC Metromix Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 112 NSW Metso Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 332 WA Mett Transport Equipment Manufacturing 78 VIC Michael Hill International Other Store-Based Retailing 585 QLD Michelin Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 622 VIC Michell Wool Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 116 SA Microsoft Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1052 NSW Middy's Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 132 VIC Midfield Meat International Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 551 VIC Midway Wood Product Manufacturing 213 VIC Miele Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 392 VIC Milne Agrigroup Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 151 WA Milton Corp Finance 129 NSW Mineral Resources Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1474 WA Mini-Tankers Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 154 NSW Minmetals Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 187 VIC MinterEllison Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 456 NSW Mirabela Nickel Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 656 WA Mirvac Building Construction 2874 NSW Mitsubishi Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 420 VIC Mitsubishi Development Coal Mining 7937 QLD Mitsubishi Electric Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 341 NSW Mitsubishi Motors Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2187 SA Mitsui & Co Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 427 VIC Mitsui Bussan Woodchip Oceania Wood Product Manufacturing 241 VIC Mitsui Coal Coal Mining 1472 QLD Mitsui E&P Australia Oil and Gas Extraction 196 WA Mitsui Iron Ore Development Metal Ore Mining 1243 WA Mitsui-Itochu Iron Basic Material Wholesaling 1148 WA MM Electrical Merchandising Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 1974 NSW MMA Offshore Transport Support Services 222 WA Moet Hennessy Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 309 NSW Moffat Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 174 VIC Monadelphous Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1256 WA Monash IVF Group Medical and Other Health Care Services 155 VIC Mondelez Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1497 VIC Monsanto Basic Material Wholesaling 193 VIC Moore Stephens Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 109 VIC Moose Toys Other Goods Wholesaling 338 VIC MOQ Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 55 NSW Morgan Stanley Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 137 NSW Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 202 NSW Morris Corporation Food and Beverage Services 160 QLD Mort & Co Agriculture 326 QLD Mortgage Choice Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 200 NSW Mossop Construction & Interiors Building Construction 160 SA Motorama Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 529 QLD Motorola Solutions Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 281 VIC Motus Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 424 NSW Mount Gibson Iron Metal Ore Mining 185 WA Mounties Food and Beverage Services 134 NSW MPC Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 201 QLD MRC Global Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 187 WA Mrs Mac's Food Product Manufacturing 113 WA MSF Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 356 QLD MSS Security Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 478 NSW Mulpha Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 424 NSW Multi Market Services Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 154 NSW Munich Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1721 NSW Myer Other Store-Based Retailing 2655 VIC Mylan Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 405 NSW MYOB Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 370 VIC MyState Finance 219 TAS N G P Melbourne Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 477 VIC NAB Finance 32245 VIC Namoi Cotton Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 357 NSW Napoleon Perdis Other Store-Based Retailing 92 NSW National Can Industries Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 146 VIC National Capital Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 147 ACT National Veterinary Care Ltd Medical and Other Health Care Services 67 QLD Natures Organics Other Goods Wholesaling 85 VIC Navitas Tertiary Education 969 WA NCMC Food Product Manufacturing 217 NSW NCR Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 233 NSW NEC Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 432 VIC NEP Australia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 124 NSW Neptune Marine Services Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 83 WA Nestle Food Product Manufacturing 2227 NSW NetComm Wireless Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 108 NSW New Hope Corporation Coal Mining 875 QLD New Town Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 179 WA Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Transport Support Services 564 NSW Newcrest Mining Metal Ore Mining 3479 VIC Newfurn Other Goods Wholesaling 174 VIC Newmont Australia Holdings Metal Ore Mining 1921 WA News Australia Holdings Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 3186 NSW Newslink Other Store-Based Retailing 176 NSW Nexans Olex Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 321 VIC NEXTDC Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 124 QLD NH Foods Australia (NHA) Food Product Manufacturing 899 NSW NHP Electrical Engineering Products Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 379 VIC NIB Holdings Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2055 NSW Nick Scali Other Store-Based Retailing 234 NSW Nike Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 497 VIC Nilsen Construction Services 307 VIC Nine Entertainment Co Broadcasting (except Internet) 1245 NSW Nintendo Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 153 VIC Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Australia Coal Mining 1483 NSW Nissan Casting Transport Equipment Manufacturing 86 VIC Nissan Motor Co Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2353 VIC Nolan Meats Food Product Manufacturing 193 QLD Noni B Other Store-Based Retailing 317 NSW Norco Co-op Food Product Manufacturing 556 NSW Norman Disney & Young Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 90 NSW Norske Skog Industries Australia Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 579 NSW Northern Star Resources Metal Ore Mining 857 WA Northrop Grumman Computer System Design and Related Services 201 ACT Norton Gold Fields Metal Ore Mining 316 WA Norton Rose Fulbright Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 303 NSW Nova Entertainment Broadcasting (except Internet) 196 NSW Novartis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 824 NSW Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Other Goods Wholesaling 215 NSW Novo Shoes Other Store-Based Retailing 80 VIC NRW Holdings Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 371 WA Nuance Group Other Store-Based Retailing 182 VIC Nufarm Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 3133 VIC Nuplex Industries Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1391 NSW O-I Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 857 VIC O'Brien Glass Construction Services 189 NSW Oaks Hotels & Resorts Accommodation 239 QLD Oakton Computer System Design and Related Services 164 VIC Oakville Produce Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 248 NSW Objective Corporation Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 62 NSW OceanaGold Corporation Metal Ore Mining 638 VIC OfficeMax Other Goods Wholesaling 296 VIC Oil Search Oil and Gas Extraction 1301 NSW Olam Investments Australia Agriculture 3729 QLD Omya Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 109 NSW One Harvest Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 227 QLD Onsite Rental Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 212 NSW Onterran Building Construction 266 QLD oOh!media Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 336 NSW Opal Aged Care Residential Care Services 581 NSW Optiver Australia Finance 473 NSW Opus Group Limited Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 87 NSW Oracle Computer System Design and Related Services 1216 NSW Orbit Homes Australia Building Construction 122 VIC Orica Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 5127 VIC Oriental Merchant Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 336 VIC Origin Energy Electricity Supply 14057 NSW Orionstone Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 115 QLD ORIX Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 283 NSW Orora Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 4056 VIC OrotonGroup Other Store-Based Retailing 123 NSW OSI International Foods Food Product Manufacturing 281 QLD OZ Minerals Metal Ore Mining 846 SA OzCar Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 107 NSW Ozsale Other Store-Based Retailing 253 NSW PACCAR Transport Equipment Manufacturing 756 VIC Pacific Brands Other Goods Wholesaling 792 VIC Pacific Energy Limited Electricity Supply 57 WA Pacific Hydro Electricity Supply 279 VIC Pacific Motor Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 133 QLD Pacific Petroleum Basic Material Wholesaling 248 QLD Pacific Services Group Telecommunications Services 300 VIC Pacific Smiles Group Medical and Other Health Care Services 93 NSW Pact Group Holdings Ltd Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1485 VIC Paddy Power Australia Gambling Activities 564 VIC Paladin Energy Metal Ore Mining 195 WA Palladium Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 463 QLD Panasonic Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 383 NSW PanAust Metal Ore Mining 704 QLD Pandora Other Goods Wholesaling 166 NSW Parker Hannifin Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 123 NSW Parmalat Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1806 QLD Patterson Cheney Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 730 VIC Patties Foods Food Product Manufacturing 214 VIC PAX Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 126 NSW Paxus Administrative Services 548 VIC PAYCE Property Operators and Real Estate Services 245 NSW PayPal Australia Finance 419 NSW Peabody Energy Coal Mining 2159 QLD Pearson Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 150 VIC Peet Construction Services 296 WA Penfold Motors Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 289 VIC Penguin Random House Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 125 VIC Penske Power Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 254 NSW Penske Transportation Group International Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 575 QLD Pentair Australia Holdings Pty Ltd Basic Material Wholesaling 111 NSW Pental Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 85 VIC Pentarch Group Basic Material Wholesaling 182 VIC Pepper Finance 685 NSW PepsiCo Australia & New Zealand Food Product Manufacturing 91 NSW Peregrine Corporation Other Store-Based Retailing 2110 SA Perfection Fresh Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 291 NSW Perilya Metal Ore Mining 348 WA Pernod Ricard Winemakers Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 572 NSW Perpetual Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 521 NSW Perron Group Finance 687 WA Perseus Mining Metal Ore Mining 288 WA Perth Airport Transport Support Services 606 WA Peter Kittle Motor Company Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 252 SA Peter Warren Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1480 NSW PETstock Other Store-Based Retailing 225 VIC Petuna Aquaculture 88 TAS PFD Food Services Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1864 VIC Pfizer Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 491 NSW Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Other Goods Wholesaling 632 NSW PharmaCare Other Goods Wholesaling 298 NSW Philip Morris Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 819 VIC Philips Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 414 NSW Piacentini & Son Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 217 WA PICA Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 97 NSW Pickerings Auto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 476 QLD Pickles Auctions Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 329 NSW Pinnacle Bakery & Integrated Ingredients Food Product Manufacturing 237 NSW Pinpoint Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 266 NSW Pioneer Credit Limited Finance 56 WA Pitcher Partners Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 184 VIC Platinum Asset Management Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 334 NSW Plumbers' Supplies Co-op Basic Material Wholesaling 142 NSW PMP Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 1058 NSW Porsche Cars Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 697 VIC Port of Brisbane Transport Support Services 347 QLD Port Waratah Coal Transport Support Services 335 NSW Porter Davis Homes Building Construction 469 VIC POSCO Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 176 NSW Poulos Bros Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 102 NSW PPG Industries Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 498 VIC Premier Investments Other Store-Based Retailing 1101 VIC Premium Funding Finance 190 QLD Prime Media Group Broadcasting (except Internet) 240 ACT Pro-Pac Packaging Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 229 NSW Probiotec Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 63 VIC Probuild Constructions Building Construction 1604 VIC Procter & Gamble Other Goods Wholesaling 469 NSW Programmed Maintenance Services Repair and Maintenance 2703 WA Project Co-ordination Building Construction 81 ACT Prosegur Australia Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 136 NSW Prouds Jewellers Other Store-Based Retailing 543 NSW Provet Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 394 QLD Prysmian Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 538 NSW Prysmian Telecom Cables & Systems Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 104 NSW PS&C Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 74 VIC Publicis Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 82 NSW Puma Energy Fuel Retailing 2145 QLD PwC Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 2120 NSW PZ Cussons Other Goods Wholesaling 150 VIC Qantas Air and Space Transport 16146 NSW QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 100 VIC QBE Insurance Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 18041 NSW Qenos Holdings Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 750 VIC QGC Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 859 QLD QNI Resources Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 541 QLD Quadrant Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 1010 WA Quantum Energy Limited Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 58 NSW Qube Holdings Transport Support Services 1537 NSW Qudos Bank Finance 143 NSW Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) Transport Support Services 157 QLD Queensland Sugar Basic Material Wholesaling 2160 QLD Quickstep Holdings Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 52 NSW Quintis Forestry and Logging 175 WA R J Vincent & Co Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 136 WA Rabobank Australia Finance 823 NSW Ramsay Health Care Hospitals 8707 NSW Randstad Australia Administrative Services 708 NSW RATCH-Australia Corporation Property Operators and Real Estate Services 92 NSW Rawson Group Building Construction 548 NSW Raytheon Transport Equipment Manufacturing 619 ACT RCR Tomlinson Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1295 WA REA Group Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 680 VIC Recall Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 832 NSW Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 894 NSW Reckon Computer System Design and Related Services 98 NSW Reckon Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 83 NSW Red 5 Limited Metal Ore Mining 70 WA Redbank Energy Electricity Supply 99 NSW Redflex Holdings Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 121 VIC Redox Basic Material Wholesaling 546 NSW Reece Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 2431 VIC Regis Healthcare Residential Care Services 565 VIC Regis Resources Metal Ore Mining 549 WA Reject Shop Other Store-Based Retailing 796 VIC Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) Basic Material Wholesaling 602 VIC RELX Group Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 209 NSW REMONDIS Australia Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 340 NSW Rentokil Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 208 NSW ResMed Holdings Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1996 NSW Resolute Mining Metal Ore Mining 551 WA Retail Apparel Group Other Store-Based Retailing 327 NSW Retail Food Group Food and Beverage Services 355 QLD Revlon Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 116 NSW REX Air and Space Transport 282 NSW Rex Gorell Family Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 386 VIC Rexel Holdings Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 753 NSW RGF Staffing Melbourne One Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 637 NSW Rheem Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 379 NSW rhipe Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 157 VIC Richard Crookes Constructions Building Construction 1030 NSW Ricoh Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 407 NSW Rider Levett Bucknall Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 153 NSW Ridley Food Product Manufacturing 862 VIC Rio Tinto Metal Ore Mining 35132 VIC Rip Curl Other Goods Wholesaling 498 VIC Ritchies Supa IGA Food Retailing 1038 VIC Rivalea Australia Food Product Manufacturing 388 NSW Riverina Australia Food Product Manufacturing 478 QLD RM Williams Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 127 SA Roadhound Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 90 NSW Roc Oil Oil and Gas Extraction 102 NSW Roche Products Other Goods Wholesaling 615 NSW Royal Wolf Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 145 NSW RPMGlobal Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 75 QLD RSM Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 180 WA Rubicor Group Administrative Services 234 NSW Ruralco Basic Material Wholesaling 1827 NSW S C Johnson Other Goods Wholesaling 87 NSW S J Higgins Group Building Construction 118 VIC SA Power Networks Electricity Supply 1318 SA Saab Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 118 SA Safcol Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 96 SA SAGE Group Holdings Ltd Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 72 SA Sage Software Australia Administrative Services 79 NSW SAI Global Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 567 NSW Salmat Computer System Design and Related Services 437 NSW Salta Properties Property Operators and Real Estate Services 871 VIC Samsung Electronics Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2356 NSW Samuel Smith & Son Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 147 SA San Remo Food Product Manufacturing 312 SA Sandfire Resources Metal Ore Mining 537 WA Sandvik Mining and Sandvik Construction Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 768 QLD Sanity Entertainment Other Store-Based Retailing 157 NSW Sanofi-Aventis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 809 NSW Santa Fe Wridgways Road Transport 119 VIC Santos Oil and Gas Extraction 2833 SA Sanwa Basic Material Wholesaling 536 NSW SAP Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 940 NSW Saracen Mineral Holdings Metal Ore Mining 424 WA Sarah Group Building Construction 234 SA SCA Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 424 NSW Scalzo Food Industries Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 435 VIC Scania Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 417 VIC Scentre Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 4103 NSW Schaffer Corporation Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 215 WA Schiavello Building Construction 520 VIC Schindler Lifts Construction Services 381 NSW Schlumberger Australia Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 519 WA Schneider Electric Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1117 NSW Scholastic Aust Other Goods Wholesaling 124 NSW Schroder Investment Management Australia Finance 186 NSW SCT Logistics Rail Transport 320 VIC SDI Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 74 VIC Sealanes Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 152 WA Sealed Air Australia Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 504 VIC Sealink Travel Group Water Transport 201 SA Sealy of Australia Furniture and Other Manufacturing 163 QLD SeaRoad Water Transport 94 TAS Secure Parking Personal and Other Services 270 NSW SEEK Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 1233 VIC Sekisui House Australia Building Construction 557 NSW Select Harvests Agriculture 242 VIC Sensis Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 632 VIC Serco Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1114 NSW Servcorp Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 330 NSW Service Stream Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 502 VIC Seven Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2477 NSW Seven West Media Broadcasting (except Internet) 1680 WA Seymour Whyte Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 433 QLD SFG Group Holdings Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 506 VIC sgfleet Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 294 NSW SGS Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 251 WA SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd Electricity Supply 1781 VIC Shacks Holden Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 117 WA SHAPE Building Construction 503 NSW Shark Bay Salt Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 103 WA Sharp Corporation Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW Shell Energy Holdings Australia Oil and Gas Extraction 2132 WA Shine Corporate Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 165 QLD Shriro Other Store-Based Retailing 183 NSW Sibelco Australia Metal Ore Mining 378 NSW Siemens Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 858 VIC Siemens Healthineers Medical and Other Health Care Services 398 VIC Sigma Healthcare Other Goods Wholesaling 4445 VIC Silk Contract Logistics Warehousing and Storage Services 119 VIC Silver Chain Group Hospitals 275 WA Silver Chef Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 286 QLD Silver Lake Resources Metal Ore Mining 228 WA Simcoa Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 159 WA Sime Darby Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 386 NSW Simonds Homes Building Construction 587 VIC Simplot Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1397 VIC Sims Metal Management Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 5137 NSW SingTel Optus Telecommunications Services 8585 NSW Sinosteel Metal Ore Mining 294 WA Sirtex Medical Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 237 NSW SIRVA (Asia Pacific) Transport Support Services 140 VIC SKF Basic Material Wholesaling 89 VIC Slater & Gordon Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 611 VIC Smartgroup Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 146 NSW SMEC Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 582 VIC Smith & Nephew Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 304 NSW SMR Automotive Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 143 SA SMS Computer System Design and Related Services 305 VIC Snow Brand Australia Food Product Manufacturing 82 VIC SNP Security Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 230 NSW Sodexo Australia Food and Beverage Services 440 VIC Sonic Healthcare Medical and Other Health Care Services 5122 NSW Sony Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 440 NSW Sony Computer Entertainment Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 236 NSW Sony DADC Australia Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 103 NSW Sony Music Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 110 NSW South32 Metal Ore Mining 7266 WA Southern Cross Austereo Broadcasting (except Internet) 692 VIC Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Construction Services 206 WA SPAR Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 154 QLD Spark Infrastructure Electricity Supply 244 NSW Sparke Helmore Lawyers Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 113 NSW Specialty Fashion Group Other Store-Based Retailing 809 NSW Specsavers Medical and Other Health Care Services 823 VIC SpeedCast International Telecommunications Services 227 NSW Spicers Other Goods Wholesaling 382 VIC Spotless Group Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 3007 VIC Spotlight Retail Group (SRG) Other Store-Based Retailing 1068 VIC SRG Construction Services 235 WA St Barbara Metal Ore Mining 647 VIC St Ives Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 626 WA Staging Connections Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 109 NSW State Street Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 265 NSW StateCover Mutual Insurance and Superannuation Funds 81 NSW Steadfast Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 520 NSW Steelforce Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 202 QLD Stihl Basic Material Wholesaling 143 VIC Stillwell Motor Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 405 VIC Stockland Property Operators and Real Estate Services 3163 NSW Stowe Australia Construction Services 422 NSW Strandbags Group Other Store-Based Retailing 163 NSW Stuart Alexander Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 163 NSW Study Group Tertiary Education 333 NSW Suez Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1314 NSW Sumitomo Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 268 NSW Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Metal Ore Mining 87 NSW Summit Homes Group Building Construction 230 WA Sun Metals Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 579 QLD Suncorp Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 17395 QLD Sundance Energy Australia Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 89 SA Sunland Group Building Construction 406 QLD Sunny Queen Farms Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 336 QLD SunPork Agriculture 212 QLD SunRice Food Product Manufacturing 1113 NSW Sunshine Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 98 NSW Sunstate Cement Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 144 QLD Super Retail Group Other Store-Based Retailing 2469 QLD Supply Network Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 98 NSW SurfStitch Group Other Store-Based Retailing 238 QLD Sussan Group Other Store-Based Retailing 460 VIC Sustainable Timber Tasmania Forestry and Logging 147 TAS Suttons Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1055 NSW Suzuki Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 378 VIC Svitzer Transport Support Services 286 NSW Swatch Group Other Goods Wholesaling 115 VIC Swick Mining Services Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 130 WA Swiss Re Life & Health Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1827 NSW Swisse Wellness Other Goods Wholesaling 364 VIC Sydney Airport Transport Support Services 1373 NSW Sydney Fish Market Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 167 NSW Syngenta Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 266 NSW Synnex Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2048 VIC Tabcorp Gambling Activities 2237 VIC TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2138 NSW Talent International Administrative Services 408 NSW Tamawood Building Construction 123 QLD Tandem Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 600 VIC Tap Oil Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 88 WA Tapex Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 104 NSW Tassal Group Aquaculture 483 TAS Tatts Group Gambling Activities 888 QLD Tech Data Advanced Solutions Computer System Design and Related Services 411 NSW Technology One Computer System Design and Related Services 273 QLD Techtronic Industries Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 393 VIC Techwool Trading Basic Material Wholesaling 563 VIC Ted's Cameras Other Store-Based Retailing 80 VIC Telstra Telecommunications Services 28345 VIC Telstra Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2009 VIC Temple & Webster Group Ltd Other Store-Based Retailing 65 NSW Ten Network Broadcasting (except Internet) 662 NSW Tenix Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 90 NSW Tenneco Transport Equipment Manufacturing 136 SA Terex Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 180 QLD Terry Shields Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 184 NSW TerryWhite Chemmart Other Store-Based Retailing 91 QLD Tetra Pak Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 139 VIC Teys Australia - A Cargill Joint Venture Food Product Manufacturing 2323 QLD Thales Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1230 NSW The Citadel Group Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 97 ACT The Clorox Company Other Goods Wholesaling 104 NSW The PAS Group Other Store-Based Retailing 265 VIC The Star Entertainment Group Gambling Activities 2346 QLD Thermo Fisher Scientific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 320 VIC Thermomix Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 154 WA Think Childcare Ltd Social Assistance Services 53 NSW Thomas Foods International Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1335 SA Thomson Reuters Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 361 NSW Thorn Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 299 NSW ThyssenKrupp Elevator Australia Construction Services 115 NSW ThyssenKrupp Materials Trading Basic Material Wholesaling 91 NSW Tianmei Beverage Group Corporation Limited Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 102 WA Tibra Capital Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 134 NSW Tiffany & Co Other Store-Based Retailing 209 NSW Tiger Resources Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 113 WA Timberlink Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 236 VIC TNT Australia Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 1279 NSW Toll Holdings Road Transport 7982 VIC Top Cut Foods Food Product Manufacturing 319 VIC Toro Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 205 NSW Toshiba Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 170 NSW Toshiba International Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 101 NSW Toxfree Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 499 WA Toyo Tires Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 122 NSW Toyota Finance Australia Finance 1350 NSW Toyota Material Handling Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 360 NSW Toyota Motor Corporation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 8828 VIC Toyota Tsusho Basic Material Wholesaling 427 VIC Toys "R" Us Other Store-Based Retailing 278 NSW TPC Consolidated Limited Telecommunications Services 69 NSW TPG Telecommunications Services 2541 NSW Traditional Therapies Clinics Limited Hospitals 58 NSW Transdev Australasia Road Transport 728 VIC TransGrid Electricity Supply 887 NSW Transurban Group Transport Support Services 2795 VIC Travelex Finance 2077 NSW Treasury Wine Estates Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 2591 VIC Trelleborg Holdings Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 93 QLD Tronox Metal Ore Mining 2130 WA Troy Resources Metal Ore Mining 98 WA True Alliance Other Goods Wholesaling 303 NSW Tully Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 207 QLD Tutt Bryant Group Construction Services 214 NSW Twynam Agricultural Group Agriculture 465 NSW Tynan Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 364 NSW Tyrepower Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 383 VIC Tyres4U Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 239 NSW UBS Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 496 NSW UGL Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1949 NSW Ullrich Aluminium Basic Material Wholesaling 111 QLD Unilever Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1648 NSW UNIQLO Other Store-Based Retailing 213 VIC Unisys Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 238 NSW Universal Music Australia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 226 NSW Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 136 NSW UOA Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 557 WA UPS Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 87 NSW Urbis Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 100 VIC UXC Computer System Design and Related Services 691 VIC V.I.P. Petfoods Food Product Manufacturing 262 QLD Valcorp Fine Foods Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 115 VIC Valmec Limited Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 73 WA Valmont Group Holdings Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 503 NSW Valspar Australia Furniture and Other Manufacturing 310 NSW Valvoline Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 179 NSW Vanderfield Repair and Maintenance 324 QLD Vaughan Constructions Building Construction 176 VIC Vawdrey Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 79 VIC Ventura Bus Lines Road Transport 249 VIC Veolia Environmental Services Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1131 NSW Veris Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 108 WA Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia Telecommunications Services 162 NSW Vesco Foods Food Product Manufacturing 122 WA Vestas Australian Wind Technology Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 146 VIC Vic Carpet Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 81 VIC Vicinity Centres Property Operators and Real Estate Services 2279 VIC Vietnam Industrial Investments Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 319 WA Villa World Building Construction 392 QLD Village Roadshow Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 1039 VIC Virbac Animal Health Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 113 NSW Virgin Australia Air and Space Transport 5064 QLD Virtus Health Medical and Other Health Care Services 261 NSW Visy Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 6500 VIC Vita Group Telecommunications Services 687 QLD Vitaco Food Product Manufacturing 259 NSW Vittoria Food and Beverage Food Product Manufacturing 281 NSW Viva Energy Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 15685 VIC Viva Energy Australia Fuel Retailing 1756 VIC VLI Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 156 NSW VMware Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 119 NSW Vocus Group Telecommunications Services 1826 VIC Vodafone Hutchison Australia Telecommunications Services 3345 NSW Volgren Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 145 VIC Volkswagen Financial Services Finance 203 NSW Volkswagen Group Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2000 NSW Volvo Car Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 291 NSW Volvo Group Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1243 QLD VOS Construction Building Construction 115 TAS Waco Kwikform Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 125 NSW Wagners Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 204 QLD Walker Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 539 NSW Wallace Bishop Group Other Store-Based Retailing 89 QLD WAM Capital Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 108 NSW WAMMCO International Food Product Manufacturing 353 WA Warner Bros Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 379 NSW Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Food Product Manufacturing 715 VIC Washington H Soul Pattinson Finance 1132 NSW Waterco Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 85 NSW Watpac Building Construction 1114 QLD WDS Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 369 QLD Webjet Administrative Services 238 NSW Webster Agriculture 277 NSW Weeks Group Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 157 SA Weir Group (Australian Holdings) Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 584 NSW Wellard Basic Material Wholesaling 498 WA Wesfarmers Food Retailing 68732 WA West End Mazda Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 215 NSW Westcon-Comstor Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 411 NSW Western Areas Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 252 WA Westfield Corporation Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1666 NSW Westpac Finance 37518 NSW Westpoint Autos Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 199 QLD Whitehaven Coal Coal Mining 1775 NSW William Hill Australia Gambling Activities 119 NT Willis Towers Watson Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 105 NSW Wilmar Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 2093 QLD Wilson Parking Personal and Other Services 946 WA Wilson Transformer Company Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 203 VIC WIN Corporation Broadcasting (except Internet) 289 NSW Winc Other Goods Wholesaling 833 NSW Winning Appliances Other Store-Based Retailing 408 NSW Winslow Constructors Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 512 VIC Wonhe Multimedia Commerce Ltd Telecommunications Services 66 VIC Wood Group Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 366 WA Woodside Oil and Gas Extraction 4144 WA Woolworths Food Retailing 55921 NSW WorkPac Group Administrative Services 906 QLD WorleyParsons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 5221 NSW Wormald & ADT Australia Construction Services 465 NSW Wotif.com Administrative Services 151 NSW WPG Resources Ltd Metal Ore Mining 81 NSW WPP AUNZ Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 926 NSW Wrigley Australia Food Product Manufacturing 261 NSW Wynyard Properties Property Operators and Real Estate Services 228 NSW Xenith IP Group Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 85 NSW Yahoo!7 Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 83 NSW Yamaha Motor Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 313 NSW Yamaha Music Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 91 VIC Yancoal Australia Coal Mining 1254 NSW Yara Pilbara Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 194 WA YFG Shopping Centres Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 QLD Yokohama Tyre Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 100 NSW Youi Insurance and Superannuation Funds 851 QLD Yum! Restaurants Australia Food and Beverage Services 688 NSW Zenexus Other Store-Based Retailing 101 VIC Zicom Group Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 88 QLD ZircoDATA Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 77 VIC Zoetis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 222 NSW Zurich Financial Services Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1764 NSW

Notes on the data: