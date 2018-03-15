Every big business that would benefit from the company tax cut, in one chart

Search

Updated 15 March 2018, 6:25 AEDT
By political reporter Jackson Gothe-Snape

New information from the Government provides a snapshot of Australian big business, including the most and least competitive sectors.

Cutting the company tax rate would cost the Government $65 billion over 10 years … if the crossbench agrees. (Credit: ABC licensed) 

From the banks to mining giants, and the supermarket duopoly, hundreds of businesses are in line for the Government's planned big company tax cut.

The problem for the Government? The Senate doesn't support it.

That hasn't stopped Malcolm Turnbull and his team trying to win the crossbench over.

Its latest pitch shows it wants them to know just what companies would be eligible.

Senator Mathias Cormann has distributed a dossier around the Senate that argues for the cut, including three "key propositions":

  1. In a fiercely competitive global economy, Australia's future economic prosperity is not guaranteed,
  2. Reducing business tax for all businesses is an important pro-growth reform for the Australian economy, and
  3. The prime beneficiaries of business tax reform will be wage-earners, shareholders (including self-funded retirees through their superannuation) and consumers.

Most of the dossier is made up of a list of 1,622 businesses with revenue of more than $50 million, together with the sectors in which they operate. This information is included below.

The Government's signature tax reform would reduce the rate of company tax cut for all companies from 30 per cent to 25 per cent by 2026-27.

The cut was already passed for small businesses, that is those with annual turnover up to $50 million from 2018-19.

Australia's big businesses listed

Company Name Industry Revenue ($m) State
3M Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 452 NSW
3P Learning Limited Social Assistance Services 53 NSW
7-Eleven Stores Food Retailing 2786 VIC
A G Coombs Group Construction Services 270 VIC
A H Beard Furniture and Other Manufacturing 91 NSW
A Noble & Son Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 58 SA
A P Eagers Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 3838 QLD
A Raptis & Sons Fishing, Hunting and Trapping 98 QLD
A W Edwards Building Construction 308 NSW
a2 Milk Food Product Manufacturing 550 NSW
AACo Food Product Manufacturing 755 QLD
Abacus Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 409 NSW
ABB Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 838 NSW
Abbott Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 326 NSW
ABC Tissue Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 467 NSW
ABCorp Group Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 154 VIC
ABN AMRO Sydney Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 119 NSW
ABN Group Building Construction 1020 WA
Academies Australasia Group Limited Tertiary Education 58 NSW
Academy Services Pty Ltd Property Operators and Real Estate Services 56 SA
Accent Group Limited Other Store-Based Retailing 636 NSW
Accenture Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1810 NSW
Acciona Energy Electricity Supply 84 VIC
ACCO Brands Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 187 NSW
Accolade Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 591 SA
Accor Asia Pacific Accommodation 665 NSW
Accredited Distributors Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 90 VIC
Acer Computer Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 305 NSW
Aconex Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 164 VIC
Adairs Other Store-Based Retailing 265 VIC
Adama Basic Material Wholesaling 202 NSW
ADCO Constructions Building Construction 1070 NSW
Adecco Administrative Services 523 VIC
Adelaide Airport Transport Support Services 210 SA
Adelaide Brighton Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1411 SA
adidas Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 365 VIC
Aditya Birla Minerals Metal Ore Mining 210 WA
Adobe Computer System Design and Related Services 93 NSW
ADP Administrative Services 171 VIC
AE Haigh Pty Ltd Food Product Manufacturing 59 SA
AECOM Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 122 QLD
AECOM Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 555 QLD
Aeris Resources Metal Ore Mining 170 QLD
Aesop Other Store-Based Retailing 254 VIC
Affinity Education Group Social Assistance Services 234 NSW
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 63 NSW
AGC Construction Services 442 WA
AGCO Aust Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 251 VIC
Aggreko Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 125 VIC
AGL Electricity Supply 12597 NSW
Agnew Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 392 WA
Agrium SP Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 2386 VIC
Ahrens Group Building Construction 289 SA
AI Topper Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 149 NSW
AIA Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 3175 VIC
AIG Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1069 NSW
Ainsworth Game Technology Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 286 NSW
Air Liquide Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 347 VIC
Airbus Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 727 NSW
AIRR Basic Material Wholesaling 358 VIC
Akzo Nobel Coatings Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 256 VIC
Albright & Wilson Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 76 VIC
Alcatel-Lucent Telecommunications Services 867 NSW
Alcoa of Australia Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 3480 WA
Alcon Laboratories Other Goods Wholesaling 284 NSW
ALDI Stores Food Retailing 7500 NSW
ALE Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 162 NSW
Aliaxis Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 415 NSW
Alinta Energy Electricity Supply 1450 NSW
Allegis Group Administrative Services 448 NSW
Allen & Unwin Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 79 NSW
Allens Linklaters Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 525 NSW
Allergan Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 209 NSW
Alliance Airlines Air and Space Transport 203 QLD
Allianz Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6026 NSW
Allied Express Road Transport 115 NSW
ALS Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 1276 QLD
Alsco Personal and Other Services 256 NSW
Alspec Basic Material Wholesaling 270 NSW
Altech Computers Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 131 NSW
Alto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 703 NSW
Altus Traffic Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 141 VIC
AMA Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 382 VIC
Amana Living Residential Care Services 113 WA
amaysim Telecommunications Services 329 NSW
Amazon Corporate Services Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 329 NSW
Amcor Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 9209 VIC
American Express Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 982 NSW
Americold Warehousing and Storage Services 308 NSW
Amgen Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 352 NSW
AMIST Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 202 NSW
AMP Insurance and Superannuation Funds 14771 NSW
ANCA Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 187 VIC
Anglo American Australia Coal Mining 2756 QLD
AngloGold Ashanti Metal Ore Mining 878 WA
Angove's Pty Ltd Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 59 SA
ANL Container Line Water Transport 1336 VIC
Ansell Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1378 VIC
Ansvar Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 138 VIC
ANZ Banking Group Finance 34221 VIC
Aon Corporation Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 721 NSW
APA Group Other Transport 2305 NSW
Apco Service Stations Fuel Retailing 294 VIC
Apex Group Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 281 VIC
APG & Co Other Store-Based Retailing 81 NSW
API Other Goods Wholesaling 4068 NSW
APN Outdoor Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 331 NSW
Apotex Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 330 NSW
Apple Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 8172 NSW
Applied Industrial Technologies Basic Material Wholesaling 85 VIC
APRA AMCOS Personal and Other Services 293 NSW
Aquasure Water Supply, Sewerage and Drainage Services 680 VIC
ARB Transport Equipment Manufacturing 385 VIC
Arcadis Australia Pacific Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 196 NSW
Arconic Australia Rolled Products Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 511 VIC
Arcpac Garage Doors Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 130 QLD
Ardagh Australasia Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 196 VIC
Ardent Leisure Group Sports and Recreation Activities 500 NSW
Argo Investments Finance 234 SA
Aristocrat Leisure Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 2464 NSW
Arnotts Food Product Manufacturing 1069 NSW
Arrow Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 314 QLD
Arrowcrest Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 216 SA
Arup Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 313 NSW
Asahi Holdings Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 1588 VIC
Asaleo Care Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 607 VIC
Asciano Transport Support Services 3641 VIC
ASG Group Computer System Design and Related Services 189 WA
Ashley Services Group Administrative Services 317 NSW
Ashurst Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 413 NSW
Asics Oceania Other Goods Wholesaling 223 NSW
ASP Pacific Holdings Water Transport 128 VIC
Aspen Asia Pacific Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 615 NSW
Aspen Medical Medical and Other Health Care Services 187 ACT
ASSA ABLOY Australia Pacific Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 290 VIC
Associated Retailers Other Goods Wholesaling 221 VIC
Assure Programs Administrative Services 85 QLD
AstraZeneca Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1034 NSW
ASX Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 932 NSW
ATCO Structures Building Construction 323 QLD
Ateco Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 414 NSW
Atlas Copco Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 591 NSW
Atlas Iron Limited Metal Ore Mining 891 WA
Atlassian Computer System Design and Related Services 611 NSW
AUB Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 240 NSW
Audant Investments Finance 151 NSW
Audi Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1232 NSW
Aurecon Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1000 VIC
Aurizon Rail Transport 3455 QLD
Ausco Modular Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 294 QLD
Auscott Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 193 NSW
Ausdrill Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 791 WA
Ausenco Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 253 QLD
Ausgrid Electricity Supply 2680 NSW
AusNet Services Electricity Supply 1900 VIC
Aussie Farmers Direct Food Retailing 133 VIC
Austal Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1327 WA
Austin Engineering Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 234 QLD
Australian Arrow Transport Equipment Manufacturing 80 VIC
Australian Bakels Food Product Manufacturing 128 NSW
Australian Bluegum Plantations Forestry and Logging 409 VIC
Australian Careers Network Tertiary Education 85 VIC
Australian Contract Mining Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 127 WA
Australian Education Trust Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 VIC
Australian Finance Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 605 WA
Australian Foundation Investment Company Finance 281 VIC
Australian Gas Networks Gas Supply 579 SA
Australian Paper Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 801 VIC
Australian Vintage Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 231 SA
Auswide Bank Finance 136 QLD
Automotive Holdings Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 6082 WA
Avanco Resources Limited Metal Ore Mining 82 WA
Avant Mutual Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 447 NSW
Aveo Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 650 NSW
Avery Dennison Australia Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 152 VIC
Avis Australia Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 612 NSW
AVJennings Building Construction 407 VIC
AWX Group Administrative Services 162 QLD
Babcock Australasia Repair and Maintenance 250 SA
Baby Bunting Other Store-Based Retailing 278 VIC
BADGE Building Construction 379 SA
BAE Systems Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1085 SA
Baiada Poultry Food Product Manufacturing 1521 NSW
Baker & McKenzie Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 204 NSW
Baker Hughes Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 256 WA
Bakers Delight Food Product Manufacturing 87 VIC
Ball & Doggett Other Goods Wholesaling 240 VIC
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 317 NSW
Bank of Queensland Finance 2223 QLD
Bank of Sydney Finance 78 NSW
Baosteel Resources Australia Metal Ore Mining 92 WA
Bapcor Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1014 VIC
Barminco Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 604 WA
Barrick (PD) Australia Metal Ore Mining 481 WA
Barrick Gold Metal Ore Mining 506 WA
BASF Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 558 VIC
Baxter Healthcare Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 638 NSW
Bayer Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 733 NSW
Bayer Cropscience Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 402 NSW
Bayford Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 440 VIC
BB Retail Capital Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1170 NSW
BBQSAM Other Store-Based Retailing 833 QLD
BCI Minerals Limited Metal Ore Mining 64 WA
BD Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 168 NSW
BDO Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 250 QLD
Beach Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 869 SA
Beacon Lighting Group Other Store-Based Retailing 218 VIC
Beadell Resources Metal Ore Mining 251 WA
Beam Global Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 229 NSW
Beca Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 88 VIC
Bechtel Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 2117 QLD
Bega Cheese Food Product Manufacturing 1234 NSW
Beiersdorf Other Goods Wholesaling 197 NSW
Bell Financial Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 187 VIC
Bellamy's Organic Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 241 TAS
Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Finance 3015 VIC
Best & Less Other Store-Based Retailing 1162 NSW
Betts Group Other Store-Based Retailing 189 WA
BevChain Road Transport 220 NSW
Beyond International Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 87 NSW
BGC Building Construction 2694 WA
BGIS Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 463 NSW
Bhagwan Marine Transport Support Services 146 WA
BHP Metal Ore Mining 39164 VIC
Bidfood Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 3006 NSW
Big River Group Wood Product Manufacturing 150 NSW
BigAir Group Telecommunications Services 81 NSW
Billabong Other Goods Wholesaling 983 QLD
Bindaree Beef Group Food Product Manufacturing 799 NSW
Bing Lee Electrics Other Store-Based Retailing 337 NSW
Bingo Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 210 NSW
Bis Industries Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 423 WA
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 64 NSW
Bisley Basic Material Wholesaling 119 NSW
BLACK+DECKER Basic Material Wholesaling 210 VIC
Blackmores Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 694 NSW
Blackrock Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 144 VIC
Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited Finance 63 QLD
Bluechip Infotech Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 82 NSW
BlueScope Steel Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 10741 VIC
Bluestone Group Finance 101 NSW
BMD Group Building Construction 1105 QLD
BMW Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2045 VIC
BMW Australia Finance Finance 472 VIC
Boart Longyear Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 654 SA
Bob Jane Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 282 VIC
BOC Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1053 NSW
Boehringer Ingelheim Other Goods Wholesaling 335 NSW
Boeing Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1476 NSW
Bolton Clarke Residential Care Services 472 QLD
Bombardier Transportation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 584 VIC
Boom Logistics Construction Services 153 VIC
Boral Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 4308 NSW
Border Express Road Transport 198 NSW
Bosch Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 407 VIC
Bostik Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 177 VIC
Boston Consulting Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 216 VIC
Boston Scientific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 264 NSW
Boundary Bend Food Product Manufacturing 140 VIC
Bowens Timber & Hardware Basic Material Wholesaling 374 VIC
BP Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 13536 VIC
Bradken Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 781 NSW
Brady Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 86 NSW
Brambles Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 5230 NSW
Bravura Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 192 NSW
Breville Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 607 NSW
Brickworks Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 844 NSW
Bridgestone Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 711 SA
Brierty Construction Services 214 WA
Briggs & Stratton Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 103 NSW
Bright Food Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 700 NSW
Brighton Toyota/Lexus Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 208 VIC
Brightstar Other Store-Based Retailing 483 VIC
Brisbane Airport Transport Support Services 717 QLD
Bristol-Myers Squibb Other Goods Wholesaling 334 VIC
Britax Transport Equipment Manufacturing 78 VIC
British American Tobacco Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1805 NSW
Broadcast Australia Broadcasting (except Internet) 435 NSW
Broadspectrum Construction Services 3697 NSW
Brookfield Multiplex Building Construction 193 NSW
Brookfield Prime Property Fund Property Operators and Real Estate Services 157 NSW
Brother International Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW
Brown Brothers Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 98 VIC
Brown-Forman Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 207 NSW
Bruce Lynton Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 198 QLD
BSA Construction Services 493 NSW
BT Australasia Telecommunications Services 268 NSW
BT Investment Management Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 498 NSW
Buderim Group Food Product Manufacturing 75 QLD
Buildcorp Group Building Construction 492 NSW
Built Building Construction 1032 NSW
Bundaberg Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 246 QLD
Bunge Australia Warehousing and Storage Services 436 VIC
Bunzl Australasia Other Goods Wholesaling 634 VIC
BUPA Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6593 VIC
Burbank Australia Building Construction 286 VIC
Bureau Veritas Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 241 VIC
Burra Foods Food Product Manufacturing 225 VIC
BWP Trust Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 WA
Byrnecut Group Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 583 WA
CA Technologies Computer System Design and Related Services 168 NSW
Cabcharge Australia Road Transport 156 NSW
Calibre Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 489 NSW
Caltex Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 17942 NSW
Canon Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 862 NSW
Cape Australia Holdings Construction Services 407 WA
Capgemini Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 315 NSW
Capilano Honey Food Product Manufacturing 135 QLD
Capital Property Finance Transport Support Services 250 ACT
Capitol Health Medical and Other Health Care Services 110 VIC
Capral Aluminium Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 425 NSW
Cardno Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1185 QLD
Cargill Basic Material Wholesaling 2044 VIC
Carl Zeiss Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 117 NSW
Carlton & United Breweries Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 1750 VIC
Carpet Call Other Goods Wholesaling 206 QLD
Carpet Court Other Goods Wholesaling 215 VIC
carsales.com Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 373 VIC
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 973 VIC
Casella Family Brands Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 507 NSW
Cash Converters International Other Store-Based Retailing 271 WA
Casinos Austria International Gambling Activities 87 QLD
Catapult Group International Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 61 VIC
Catch Group Other Store-Based Retailing 236 VIC
Cater Care Food and Beverage Services 227 NSW
Caterpillar Commercial Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 182 VIC
Caterpillar Financial Finance 251 VIC
Caterpillar Underground Mining Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 266 TAS
CBH Group Warehousing and Storage Services 3717 WA
CBH Resources Metal Ore Mining 169 NSW
CBHS Health Fund Insurance and Superannuation Funds 407 NSW
CBRE Property Operators and Real Estate Services 524 NSW
CCCI Australia Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 2566 VIC
CCH Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 86 NSW
CCW Co-operative Limited Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 63 SA
Cedar Woods Construction Services 222 WA
Celgene Pty Ltd Other Goods Wholesaling 134 VIC
Cellnet Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 83 QLD
Cement Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 431 QLD
Centennial Coal Coal Mining 880 NSW
Central Equity Building Construction 536 VIC
Centrepoint Alliance Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 129 NSW
Century Yuasa Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 254 QLD
Cerebos Foods Food Product Manufacturing 248 NSW
CEVA Logistics Transport Support Services 393 VIC
CH2 Other Goods Wholesaling 1258 NSW
Challenger Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 3322 NSW
Chalmers Limited Air and Space Transport 67 VIC
Chandler Macleod Group Administrative Services 1252 NSW
Chanel Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 243 NSW
Charter Hall Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 217 NSW
Charter Hall Retail REIT Property Operators and Real Estate Services 322 NSW
Chatswood Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 142 NSW
Chesterfield Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 167 QLD
Chevron Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 2207 WA
Chubb Insurance and Superannuation Funds 752 NSW
Chubb Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 434 NSW
Chubb United Technologies Construction Services 833 NSW
CI Resources Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 152 WA
CIMIC Group Building Construction 11119 NSW
Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 54 WA
Cisco Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1887 NSW
Citi Finance 1505 NSW
CITIC Pacific Mining Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1190 WA
CITIC Resources Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 431 VIC
Citigroup Global Markets Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 455 NSW
CitiPower and Powercor Australia Electricity Supply 1579 VIC
Civeo Accommodation 144 NSW
Civmec Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 332 WA
CJD Equipment Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 350 WA
Clarius Group Administrative Services 154 NSW
Clark Equipment Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 220 NSW
Clayton Utz Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 449 NSW
Cleanaway Waste Management Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1480 VIC
Clearview Wealth Insurance and Superannuation Funds 424 NSW
Clemenger Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 339 VIC
Click Energy Group Electricity Supply 228 VIC
Cliffs Natural Resources Metal Ore Mining 749 WA
Clough Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 663 WA
CMC Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 245 NSW
CMV Group Finance 1186 SA
CNH Industrial Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 843 NSW
Coal Services Insurance and Superannuation Funds 182 NSW
Coates Hire Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 917 NSW
Cobham Aviation Services Australia Air and Space Transport 393 SA
Coca-Cola Amatil Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 5253 NSW
Coca-Cola South Pacific Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 152 NSW
Cochlear Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1259 NSW
Cockram Building Construction 539 VIC
Codan Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 226 SA
COFCO Basic Material Wholesaling 757 WA
Coffey International Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 559 NSW
Cofi-Com Trading Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 98 NSW
colette by colette hayman Other Store-Based Retailing 94 NSW
Colgate-Palmolive Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 426 NSW
Collection House Administrative Services 133 QLD
Colliers International Property Operators and Real Estate Services 362 NSW
Collins Foods Food and Beverage Services 636 QLD
Colorpak Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 161 VIC
Columbus Capital Finance 80 NSW
ComfortDelGro Cabcharge Road Transport 355 NSW
Commonwealth Bank Finance 44949 NSW
Commscope Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 92 NSW
Compass Group Food and Beverage Services 1316 NSW
Competitive Foods Food and Beverage Services 1378 NSW
Complete Office Supplies Other Goods Wholesaling 112 NSW
Computershare Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 2168 VIC
Conga Foods Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 187 VIC
ConnectEast Transport Support Services 334 VIC
ConocoPhillips Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 1577 WA
Consolidated Pastoral Company Agriculture 155 QLD
Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Limited Finance 356 NSW
Consolidated Travel Group Administrative Services 1303 VIC
Construction Engineering Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 120 VIC
Coogee Chemicals Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 346 WA
CoolDrive Distribution Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 112 VIC
Coopers Brewery Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 260 SA
Copper Mines of Tasmania Metal Ore Mining 200 TAS
Coral Homes Building Construction 148 QLD
Cordina Chicken Farms Food Product Manufacturing 237 NSW
Corporate Travel Management Administrative Services 326 QLD
Corrs Chambers Westgarth Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 268 VIC
Costa Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 917 VIC
Costco Food Retailing 1597 NSW
Cotton On Group Other Store-Based Retailing 1800 VIC
Coty Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 208 NSW
Country Road Other Store-Based Retailing 1061 VIC
Coventry Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 174 VIC
Cover-More Insurance and Superannuation Funds 223 NSW
Covidien Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 409 NSW
Craig Mostyn Group Food Product Manufacturing 369 WA
craveable brands Food and Beverage Services 205 NSW
Credit Agricole CIB Finance 143 NSW
Credit Corp Group Administrative Services 266 NSW
Credit Suisse (Australia) Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 452 NSW
Cristal Australia Metal Ore Mining 193 WA
Cristal Pigment Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 364 WA
Crocodile Gold Metal Ore Mining 100 NT
Cromwell Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 470 QLD
Crown Lift Trucks Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 371 NSW
Crown Resorts Gambling Activities 5182 VIC
CSG Computer System Design and Related Services 245 VIC
CSL Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 6934 VIC
CSR Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 2502 NSW
CTI Logistics Road Transport 158 WA
Cummins South Pacific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 755 VIC
Cuscal Finance 261 NSW
Cushman & Wakefield Property Operators and Real Estate Services 824 VIC
D & R Henderson Wood Product Manufacturing 84 NSW
Dahlsens Building Centres Basic Material Wholesaling 333 VIC
Daikin Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 552 NSW
Daimler Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 3913 VIC
Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal Pty Ltd Transport Support Services 192 QLD
Darlot Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 112 WA
Data#3 Computer System Design and Related Services 1098 QLD
Datacom Australia Holdings Computer System Design and Related Services 486 NSW
David Jones Other Store-Based Retailing 2622 NSW
DB Schenker Transport Support Services 625 NSW
DC Payments Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 135 VIC
DDB Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 96 NSW
De Bortoli Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 145 NSW
Decmil Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 304 WA
Delaware North Companies Aust Food and Beverage Services 275 VIC
Dell Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 271 NSW
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1760 NSW
Delta Electricity Electricity Supply 275 NSW
Dematic Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 176 NSW
Dentons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 219 NSW
Detmold Group Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 409 SA
Deutsche Bank Finance 747 NSW
Device Technologies Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 357 NSW
Devine Building Construction 194 QLD
Devondale Murray Goulburn Food Product Manufacturing 2500 VIC
Devro Food Product Manufacturing 98 NSW
DEXUS Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1450 NSW
DHL Express Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 438 NSW
DHL Global Forwarding Australia Transport Support Services 1279 VIC
DHP Holdings Agriculture 82 QLD
Diageo Australia Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 552 NSW
Diamond Gas Resources Basic Material Wholesaling 182 WA
DIC Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 115 NSW
Dick Smith Other Store-Based Retailing 1321 NSW
Dicker Data Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1186 NSW
Dimension Data Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 1210 NSW
Direct Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 255 NSW
Discovery Parks Accommodation 140 SA
Distribution Central Computer System Design and Related Services 619 NSW
DJ Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 90 TAS
Domino's Pizza Food and Beverage Services 1092 QLD
Doric Group Building Construction 198 WA
Dow Chemical (Dow Chemical (Australia) Pty Ltd) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 235 VIC
Dow Chemical (Rohm and Haas Australia Pty Limited) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 108 VIC
Downer Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 7302 NSW
DP World Australia Transport Support Services 544 NSW
Dragon Mining Limited Metal Ore Mining 55 WA
Drake International Administrative Services 108 VIC
Du Pont Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 240 NSW
DUET Gas Supply 1638 NSW
DuluxGroup Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1789 VIC
DVG Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 299 WA
DWS Computer System Design and Related Services 138 VIC
DXC Technology Computer System Design and Related Services 713 NSW
Dynamic Supplies Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 215 QLD
Dyson Group Road Transport 140 VIC
E&A Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 148 SA
East Yarra Friendly Society Other Store-Based Retailing 400 VIC
Eaton Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 189 VIC
EB Games Other Store-Based Retailing 876 QLD
Eclipx Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 605 NSW
Ecolab Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 377 NSW
Edith Cowan University Tertiary Education 424 WA
Ego Pharmaceuticals Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 149 VIC
EGR Group Transport Equipment Manufacturing 200 QLD
Elders Basic Material Wholesaling 1661 SA
ElectraNet Electricity Supply 378 SA
Electrolux Home Products Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 841 NSW
Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 72 SA
Emeco Holdings Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 222 WA
Emerald Grain Basic Material Wholesaling 737 VIC
Emerson Network Power Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 115 NSW
EML Payments Limited Finance 56 QLD
Endeavour Energy Electricity Supply 1330 NSW
Energizer Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 182 NSW
Energy Power Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 179 VIC
Energy World Corporation Oil and Gas Extraction 179 NSW
EnergyAustralia Electricity Supply 6328 VIC
Enero Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 181 NSW
Engenco Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 130 VIC
ENGIE Australian Energy Electricity Supply 1236 VIC
Ensign Energy Services Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 208 SA
Entity Solutions Administrative Services 368 VIC
EPSON Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 205 NSW
Equifax Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 340 NSW
Equity Trustees Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 80 VIC
ERA Metal Ore Mining 295 NT
Ericsson Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 968 VIC
ERM Power Electricity Supply 3168 QLD
ESH Group Administrative Services 189 VIC
esri Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 76 QLD
Essential Energy Electricity Supply 1534 NSW
Estee Lauder Other Goods Wholesaling 267 NSW
Estia Health Residential Care Services 526 VIC
Europcar Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 212 VIC
Event Hospitality & Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 1294 NSW
Evolution Mining Metal Ore Mining 1482 NSW
EVZ Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 52 VIC
Excelsior Gold Limited Metal Ore Mining 51 WA
ExxonMobil Australia Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 7241 VIC
EY Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1630 NSW
Factory X Other Store-Based Retailing 133 VIC
Fairfax Media Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 1749 NSW
Fantastic Other Store-Based Retailing 548 NSW
Farm Pride Foods Agriculture 98 VIC
Fast Future Brands Other Store-Based Retailing 231 NSW
FCA Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 627 VIC
Federal Hotels Group Gambling Activities 513 NSW
FedEx Australia Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 190 NSW
Fenner Dunlop Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 256 VIC
Ferrero Aust Food Product Manufacturing 250 NSW
Ferrier Hodgson Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 114 NSW
Finders Resources Limited Metal Ore Mining 74 WA
Findex Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 452 VIC
Finite Group Administrative Services 400 NSW
Finsbury Green Pty Ltd Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 79 SA
Firstmac Finance 350 QLD
Fisher & Paykel Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 421 NSW
Fitness First Sports and Recreation Activities 258 NSW
Fleetcare Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 245 WA
Fleetwood Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 330 WA
Fletcher International Exports Food Product Manufacturing 547 NSW
FlexiGroup Finance 490 NSW
Flight Centre Administrative Services 2679 QLD
FLSmidth Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 308 QLD
Fluor Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 195 VIC
Ford Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 3603 VIC
Forever New Other Store-Based Retailing 268 VIC
Forgacs Engineering Transport Equipment Manufacturing 214 NSW
Form700 Construction Services 282 VIC
Fortescue Metals Group Metal Ore Mining 8480 WA
Foxtel Broadcasting (except Internet) 3200 NSW
FQM Australia Nickel Metal Ore Mining 220 WA
Frasers Property Australia Building Construction 986 NSW
Freedom Foods Group Food Product Manufacturing 266 NSW
Freedom Fuels Fuel Retailing 863 QLD
Freedom Group Other Store-Based Retailing 663 NSW
Freedom Insurance Group Ltd Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 54 NSW
Freelancer Limited Administrative Services 53 NSW
FremantleMedia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 146 NSW
Fresenius Medical Care Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 175 NSW
Freshmax Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 596 VIC
Frontline Stores Other Goods Wholesaling 95 VIC
Frucor Suntory Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 241 NSW
FSA Group Limited Finance 59 NSW
Fuji Xerox Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 778 NSW
Fuji Xerox Document Management Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 307 NSW
FUJIFILM Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 199 NSW
Fujitsu Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 1130 NSW
Fujitsu General (Aust) Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 220 NSW
Fulton Hogan Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1956 VIC
Funtastic Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 55 VIC
Fusion Retail Brands Other Store-Based Retailing 202 VIC
G & K O'Connor Food Product Manufacturing 197 VIC
G James Australia Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 435 QLD
G4S Australia Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 212 VIC
G8 Education Social Assistance Services 779 QLD
Gale Pacific Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 176 VIC
Galipo Food Retailing 92 SA
Garmin Australasia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 132 NSW
Gate Gourmet Food and Beverage Services 220 NSW
Gazal Corporation Limited Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 71 NSW
GBST Holdings Limited Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 88 QLD
GE Capital Finance 807 VIC
GE Healthcare Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 358 NSW
GE Oil & Gas Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 388 WA
GE Transportation Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 107 VIC
GE-Alstom Energy Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 284 VIC
Gen Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 104 NSW
Gen Re Life Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 293 NSW
General Mills Holding (Australia) Food Product Manufacturing 401 VIC
Genworth Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 657 NSW
Geodis Wilson Australia Transport Support Services 273 NSW
George Weston Foods Food Product Manufacturing 2218 NSW
Georgiou Group Construction Services 417 WA
Geraldton Fishermen's Co-op Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 303 WA
Gerard Corporation Other Goods Wholesaling 93 SA
Gerard Lighting Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 241 NSW
GHD Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 1715 NSW
Gilead Sciences Other Goods Wholesaling 490 VIC
GlaxoSmithKline Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 975 VIC
Glencore Metal Ore Mining 3599 NSW
Glencore Coal Investments Australia Coal Mining 4557 NSW
Glencore Grain Basic Material Wholesaling 3580 NSW
Glencore Operations Australia Metal Ore Mining 10941 NSW
GLG Corp Other Goods Wholesaling 156 NSW
Global Construction Services Construction Services 208 WA
Global Retail Brands Other Goods Wholesaling 237 VIC
Globe International Other Goods Wholesaling 140 VIC
GM Holden Transport Equipment Manufacturing 2391 VIC
GM Hotels Accommodation 92 SA
Godfrey Hirst Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 440 VIC
Godfreys Other Store-Based Retailing 191 VIC
Gold Fields Australia Metal Ore Mining 103 WA
Golden Cockerel Food Product Manufacturing 213 QLD
Golder Associates Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 216 VIC
Golding Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 370 QLD
Good Guys Other Store-Based Retailing 2350 VIC
Goodline Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 241 QLD
Goodman Fielder Food Product Manufacturing 2014 NSW
Goodman Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 2009 NSW
Goodstart Early Learning Social Assistance Services 961 QLD
Goodyear Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 838 NSW
Google Australia Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 1146 NSW
GPC Asia Pacific Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1459 VIC
GPT Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1173 NSW
GPY&R Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 87 NSW
GR Engineering Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 240 WA
Grace Worldwide Australia Road Transport 190 NSW
GrainCorp Basic Material Wholesaling 4669 NSW
Grand Hotel Group Accommodation 137 VIC
Grand Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 111 QLD
Grange Resources Metal Ore Mining 281 TAS
Grant Broadcasters Broadcasting (except Internet) 102 NSW
Grant Thornton Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 229 VIC
Grays eCommerce Group Other Store-Based Retailing 139 NSW
Green's Foods Food Product Manufacturing 224 NSW
Greencross Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 818 QLD
Greenstone Insurance and Superannuation Funds 399 NSW
Greyhound Australia Road Transport 129 QLD
Grindley Construction Building Construction 143 NSW
Grocon Group Building Construction 351 VIC
Group Zara Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 256 NSW
Grove International Transport Support Services 90 NSW
GrowthPoint Properties Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 399 VIC
Grundfos Pumps Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 124 SA
GSM Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 481 WA
Gucci Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 90 NSW
GUD Holdings Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 427 VIC
Guild Group Holdings Insurance and Superannuation Funds 227 VIC
Gunnersen Basic Material Wholesaling 231 VIC
GWA Group Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 447 QLD
H&M Other Store-Based Retailing 288 NSW
Hachette Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 78 NSW
Halliburton Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 207 WA
Hamilton Island Enterprises Accommodation 253 NSW
Hancock Prospecting Metal Ore Mining 5019 WA
Hancock Victorian Plantations Forestry and Logging 355 VIC
Hannover Life Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1691 NSW
Hansen Technologies Computer System Design and Related Services 175 VIC
Hansen Yuncken Building Construction 1175 VIC
Hanson Australia Holdings Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1871 NSW
Hardware & General Supplies Other Store-Based Retailing 128 NSW
Harry The Hirer Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 80 VIC
HARTMANN Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 90 NSW
Harvey Norman Other Store-Based Retailing 3170 NSW
Hasbro Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 141 NSW
Hassell Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 105 VIC
Hastings Deering Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1664 QLD
Hatch Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 194 QLD
Hawker Pacific Transport Equipment Manufacturing 195 NSW
Hays Specialist Recruitment Administrative Services 1954 NSW
Hazeldene's Chicken Farm Food Product Manufacturing 266 VIC
Hazell Bros Construction Services 118 TAS
HBF Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1697 WA
HCF Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2528 NSW
HCL Australia Services Computer System Design and Related Services 253 NSW
HealtheCare Hospitals 468 NSW
Healthscope Hospitals 2322 VIC
Heartland Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 248 NSW
Heinz Food Product Manufacturing 772 VIC
Hella Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 108 VIC
Helloworld Administrative Services 327 NSW
Henkel Australia Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 376 VIC
Henley Properties Group Building Construction 519 VIC
Herbert Smith Freehills Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 643 NSW
Here There & Everywhere Broadcasting (except Internet) 530 NSW
Heritage Bank Finance 406 QLD
Herron Todd White Property Operators and Real Estate Services 119 QLD
Hertz Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 360 VIC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2161 NSW
Hexion Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 181 VIC
HGL Limited Finance 52 NSW
Hickinbotham Holdings Building Construction 235 SA
Highway Auto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 80 QLD
Hillgrove Resources Metal Ore Mining 115 SA
Hills Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 311 NSW
Hilti (Aust) Basic Material Wholesaling 126 NSW
Hindmarsh Construction Australia Construction Services 200 ACT
Hino Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 321 NSW
Hitachi Construction Machinery Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 912 NSW
Hitachi Data Systems Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 154 NSW
Holcim Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1547 NSW
Home Australia Building Construction 111 SA
HomeStart Finance Finance 109 SA
Honda Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1334 VIC
Honeywell Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 688 NSW
Hong Australia Corporation Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 114 NSW
Horizon Oil Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 88 NSW
Hort Innovation Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 123 NSW
Hospira Holdings Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 348 VIC
Hoyts Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 363 NSW
HP PPS Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1462 NSW
HPM Legrand Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 168 NSW
HQ Plantations Forestry and Logging 292 VIC
HRL Electricity Supply 120 VIC
HSBC Australia Finance 1357 NSW
HSK Ward Food Product Manufacturing 301 VIC
Huawei Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 675 NSW
Hudson Administrative Services 244 NSW
Hugo Boss Other Goods Wholesaling 89 VIC
Huhtamaki Holdings Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 127 NSW
Hunter Douglas Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 117 NSW
Huntsman Corporation Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 162 VIC
Huon Aquaculture Group Aquaculture 281 TAS
Hutchies Building Construction 2332 QLD
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 237 VIC
Hydro Aluminium Aust Basic Material Wholesaling 107 NSW
Hyne Timber Wood Product Manufacturing 356 QLD
Hype DC Other Store-Based Retailing 123 NSW
Hyster-Yale Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW
Hyundai Motor Company Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2204 NSW
I-MED Radiology Network Medical and Other Health Care Services 647 NSW
IAG Insurance and Superannuation Funds 16495 NSW
IBM A/NZ Holdings Computer System Design and Related Services 3498 NSW
icare Insurance and Superannuation Funds 647 NSW
Idemitsu Australia Resources Coal Mining 1138 QLD
IDP Education Adult, Community and Other Education 395 VIC
IGT (Australia) Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 141 NSW
IKEA Other Store-Based Retailing 1229 NSW
Iluka Resources Metal Ore Mining 780 WA
IMCD Australasia Investments Basic Material Wholesaling 307 VIC
Imdex Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 176 WA
Impelus Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 53 NSW
Imperial Tobacco Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 820 NSW
Incat Transport Equipment Manufacturing 113 TAS
Inchcape Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2516 NSW
Incitec Pivot Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 3596 VIC
Independence Group Metal Ore Mining 426 WA
Independent Liquor Group (Suppliers) Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 208 NSW
Independent Liquor Group Distribution Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 402 NSW
Infigen Electricity Supply 209 NSW
Infomedia Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 71 NSW
InfoTrack Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 193 NSW
ING Direct Finance 2021 NSW
Ingham's Food Product Manufacturing 2438 NSW
Inghams Food Product Manufacturing 2480 NSW
Ingram Micro Holdings Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2003 NSW
iNova Pharmaceuticals Other Goods Wholesaling 253 NSW
INPEX Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 554 WA
Integrated Packaging Group (IPG) Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 216 VIC
Interactive Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 168 VIC
Interflow Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 153 NSW
InterGen Energy Holdings Electricity Supply 133 QLD
Interpublic Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 264 NSW
Investa Property Operators and Real Estate Services 163 NSW
Investa Office Fund Property Operators and Real Estate Services 553 NSW
InvoCare Personal and Other Services 485 NSW
IOOF Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 973 VIC
IPH Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 186 NSW
IPMG Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 378 NSW
IRESS Computer System Design and Related Services 391 VIC
IRT Residential Care Services 163 NSW
ISelect Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 187 VIC
isentia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 170 NSW
ISS Facility Services Australia Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 702 NSW
Isuzu Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 834 VIC
ITOCHU Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 356 NSW
ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of Australia Metal Ore Mining 2003 NSW
ITW Basic Material Wholesaling 667 VIC
IVE Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 501 NSW
Iveco Trucks Transport Equipment Manufacturing 369 VIC
Ixom Basic Material Wholesaling 1200 VIC
J & P Richardson Construction Services 106 QLD
J G King Building Group Building Construction 195 VIC
J M Kelly Builders Building Construction 142 QLD
J P Morgan Australia Group Finance 763 NSW
J.J. Richards & Sons Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 699 QLD
Jack-In Group Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 72 NSW
Jacobs Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 988 VIC
Jacobs Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 95 ACT
Jaguar Land Rover Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1195 NSW
James Hardie Industries Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 1964 NSW
James Richardson Other Store-Based Retailing 807 VIC
Jan De Nul (Australia) Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 86 WA
Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1010 WA
Japara Healthcare Residential Care Services 363 VIC
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 254 NSW
Jayco Corporation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 506 VIC
JB Hi-Fi Other Store-Based Retailing 5630 VIC
JBS Food Product Manufacturing 5662 QLD
JC International Group Limited Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 69 NSW
JDE Professional Food Product Manufacturing 309 NSW
Jeanswest Other Store-Based Retailing 171 VIC
JELD-WEN Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 695 NSW
JK International Basic Material Wholesaling 1423 QLD
John Deere Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1011 QLD
John Hughes Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 483 WA
John Swire & Sons Road Transport 258 NSW
Johnson & Johnson Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1317 NSW
Jones Lang LaSalle Property Operators and Real Estate Services 443 NSW
Jord International Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 78 NSW
Joss Group Building Construction 260 NSW
Joy Global Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 539 QLD
Joyce Corporation Limited Other Store-Based Retailing 81 WA
JTB Oceania Administrative Services 125 NSW
Juilliard Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 97 VIC
JWH Group Building Construction 289 WA
K&S Corporation Road Transport 760 VIC
Kaefer Integrated Services Construction Services 210 WA
Kailis Bros Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 523 WA
Kane Constructions Building Construction 612 VIC
Kawasaki Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 84 NSW
KBR Holdings Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1618 SA
Keema Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 203 QLD
Kellogg's Australia Food Product Manufacturing 423 NSW
Kennards Hire Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 337 NSW
Kennards Self Storage Warehousing and Storage Services 263 NSW
Keolis Downer Road Transport 695 NSW
Kerry Ingredients Food Product Manufacturing 199 NSW
Khan's IGA Supermarkets Food Retailing 95 NSW
Kiewit Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 189 WA
Kilcoy Pastoral Company Food Product Manufacturing 768 QLD
Kimberly-Clark Pacific Holdings Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 1012 NSW
Kinetic Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 133 VIC
King & Wood Mallesons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 463 NSW
Kings Group Road Transport 171 VIC
Kingsgate Consolidated Metal Ore Mining 193 NSW
Knauf Plasterboard Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 199 NSW
Knight Frank Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 147 VIC
Knorr-Bremse Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 134 NSW
Kogan.com Other Store-Based Retailing 290 VIC
Komatsu Marketing Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1164 NSW
KONE Holdings (Australia) Construction Services 497 NSW
Konekt Limited Medical and Other Health Care Services 53 NSW
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 235 NSW
Koppers Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 202 NSW
KPMG Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1500 NSW
Kresta Holdings Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 88 WA
Kubota Tractor Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 389 VIC
Kuehne & Nagel Transport Support Services 361 VIC
Kumho Tyre Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 111 NSW
Kyocera Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 100 NSW
L & H Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 805 VIC
L H Perry & Sons Basic Material Wholesaling 128 SA
L U Simon Builders Building Construction 249 VIC
L'Oreal Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 570 VIC
Lachlan Star Metal Ore Mining 96 WA
Laing O'Rourke Australia Building Construction 1406 NSW
Langdon Ingredients Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 176 VIC
Latrobe Power Electricity Supply 154 VIC
LDC Enterprises Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 309 QLD
Leading Edge Group Other Goods Wholesaling 210 NSW
LeasePlan Australia Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 407 VIC
Leda Property Operators and Real Estate Services 299 NSW
Legend Corporation Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 111 SA
LEGO Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 217 NSW
Leica Microsystems Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 416 VIC
Lendlease Group Building Construction 16918 NSW
Lenovo Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 734 NSW
LG Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 716 NSW
Liberty Financial Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 429 VIC
Liberty Oil Basic Material Wholesaling 1574 VIC
Liebherr-Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 467 SA
LifeHealthcare Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 127 NSW
Lilly Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 318 NSW
Linc Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 247 QLD
Linde Material Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 145 NSW
Lindsay Australia Road Transport 338 QLD
Lindt Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 233 NSW
Linfox Road Transport 1815 VIC
Link Market Services Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 786 NSW
Lion Nathan National Foods Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 4902 NSW
Lipman Building Construction 153 NSW
Loan Market Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 131 QLD
Lockheed Martin Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 238 ACT
LogiCamms Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 81 QLD
Lorna Jane Other Store-Based Retailing 195 QLD
Louis Dreyfus Company Basic Material Wholesaling 524 VIC
Louis Vuitton Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 278 NSW
Lovisa Holdings Other Store-Based Retailing 179 VIC
Lowes-Manhattan Other Store-Based Retailing 242 NSW
Lucas Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 126 NSW
Lux Group Other Store-Based Retailing 140 VIC
Luxottica Medical and Other Health Care Services 882 NSW
Lycopodium Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 217 WA
Lynch Group Basic Material Wholesaling 196 NSW
LyondellBasell Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 219 VIC
M C Herd Food Product Manufacturing 312 VIC
M G Kailis Fishing, Hunting and Trapping 83 WA
MACA Ltd Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 522 WA
Mackay Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 500 QLD
Macmahon Holdings Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 367 WA
Macquarie Group Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 13266 NSW
Macquarie Media Broadcasting (except Internet) 131 NSW
Macquarie Telecom Telecommunications Services 221 NSW
Madill Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 134 QLD
Magellan Financial Group Ltd Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 339 NSW
Mainbrace Constructions Building Construction 330 NSW
Makita Basic Material Wholesaling 266 NSW
Manildra Group Food Product Manufacturing 1500 NSW
Manpower Services Administrative Services 740 NSW
Mantra Group Accommodation 690 QLD
Mars Food Product Manufacturing 1512 VIC
Marsh Mercer Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 736 NSW
Marubeni Aluminium Basic Material Wholesaling 197 VIC
Marubeni Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 571 NSW
Mastermyne Group Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 124 QLD
Masterton Group Building Construction 304 NSW
Mattel Other Goods Wholesaling 107 VIC
Maughan Thiem Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 136 SA
Maurice Blackburn Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 211 VIC
Mawsons Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 124 VIC
MAX Solutions Administrative Services 449 QLD
MaxiTRANS Industries Transport Equipment Manufacturing 340 VIC
Mayne Pharma Group Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 606 SA
Mazda Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 3155 VIC
McAleese Group Road Transport 692 VIC
McCain Foods Food Product Manufacturing 768 VIC
McConnell Dowell Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1254 VIC
McCormick Foods Food Product Manufacturing 135 VIC
McDonald's Food and Beverage Services 1658 NSW
McGrath Property Operators and Real Estate Services 129 NSW
McMillan Shakespeare Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 513 VIC
McNab Constructions Building Construction 135 QLD
McPherson's Other Goods Wholesaling 281 NSW
McWilliam's Wines Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 108 NSW
MDA National Insurance and Superannuation Funds 76 WA
Medibank Private Insurance and Superannuation Funds 6952 VIC
MEGT Administrative Services 105 VIC
Melbourne Airport Transport Support Services 1005 VIC
Melbourne IT Computer System Design and Related Services 172 NSW
Menzies International Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 146 VIC
Merck Sharp & Dohme (Australia) Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 694 NSW
Merial Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 84 NSW
Meriton Building Construction 2765 NSW
Metals X Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 282 WA
Metcash Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 14229 NSW
MetLife Insurance Insurance and Superannuation Funds 845 NSW
Metro Property Development Property Operators and Real Estate Services 577 VIC
Metro Trains Rail Transport 1420 VIC
Metromix Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 112 NSW
Metso Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 332 WA
Mett Transport Equipment Manufacturing 78 VIC
Michael Hill International Other Store-Based Retailing 585 QLD
Michelin Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 622 VIC
Michell Wool Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 116 SA
Microsoft Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1052 NSW
Middy's Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 132 VIC
Midfield Meat International Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 551 VIC
Midway Wood Product Manufacturing 213 VIC
Miele Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 392 VIC
Milne Agrigroup Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 151 WA
Milton Corp Finance 129 NSW
Mineral Resources Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 1474 WA
Mini-Tankers Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 154 NSW
Minmetals Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 187 VIC
MinterEllison Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 456 NSW
Mirabela Nickel Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 656 WA
Mirvac Building Construction 2874 NSW
Mitsubishi Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 420 VIC
Mitsubishi Development Coal Mining 7937 QLD
Mitsubishi Electric Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 341 NSW
Mitsubishi Motors Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2187 SA
Mitsui & Co Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 427 VIC
Mitsui Bussan Woodchip Oceania Wood Product Manufacturing 241 VIC
Mitsui Coal Coal Mining 1472 QLD
Mitsui E&P Australia Oil and Gas Extraction 196 WA
Mitsui Iron Ore Development Metal Ore Mining 1243 WA
Mitsui-Itochu Iron Basic Material Wholesaling 1148 WA
MM Electrical Merchandising Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 1974 NSW
MMA Offshore Transport Support Services 222 WA
Moet Hennessy Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 309 NSW
Moffat Group Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 174 VIC
Monadelphous Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1256 WA
Monash IVF Group Medical and Other Health Care Services 155 VIC
Mondelez Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1497 VIC
Monsanto Basic Material Wholesaling 193 VIC
Moore Stephens Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 109 VIC
Moose Toys Other Goods Wholesaling 338 VIC
MOQ Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 55 NSW
Morgan Stanley Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 137 NSW
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 202 NSW
Morris Corporation Food and Beverage Services 160 QLD
Mort & Co Agriculture 326 QLD
Mortgage Choice Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 200 NSW
Mossop Construction & Interiors Building Construction 160 SA
Motorama Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 529 QLD
Motorola Solutions Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 281 VIC
Motus Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 424 NSW
Mount Gibson Iron Metal Ore Mining 185 WA
Mounties Food and Beverage Services 134 NSW
MPC Group Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 201 QLD
MRC Global Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 187 WA
Mrs Mac's Food Product Manufacturing 113 WA
MSF Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 356 QLD
MSS Security Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 478 NSW
Mulpha Australia Property Operators and Real Estate Services 424 NSW
Multi Market Services Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 154 NSW
Munich Re Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1721 NSW
Myer Other Store-Based Retailing 2655 VIC
Mylan Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 405 NSW
MYOB Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 370 VIC
MyState Finance 219 TAS
N G P Melbourne Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 477 VIC
NAB Finance 32245 VIC
Namoi Cotton Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing Support Services 357 NSW
Napoleon Perdis Other Store-Based Retailing 92 NSW
National Can Industries Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 146 VIC
National Capital Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 147 ACT
National Veterinary Care Ltd Medical and Other Health Care Services 67 QLD
Natures Organics Other Goods Wholesaling 85 VIC
Navitas Tertiary Education 969 WA
NCMC Food Product Manufacturing 217 NSW
NCR Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 233 NSW
NEC Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 432 VIC
NEP Australia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 124 NSW
Neptune Marine Services Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 83 WA
Nestle Food Product Manufacturing 2227 NSW
NetComm Wireless Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 108 NSW
New Hope Corporation Coal Mining 875 QLD
New Town Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 179 WA
Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Transport Support Services 564 NSW
Newcrest Mining Metal Ore Mining 3479 VIC
Newfurn Other Goods Wholesaling 174 VIC
Newmont Australia Holdings Metal Ore Mining 1921 WA
News Australia Holdings Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 3186 NSW
Newslink Other Store-Based Retailing 176 NSW
Nexans Olex Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 321 VIC
NEXTDC Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 124 QLD
NH Foods Australia (NHA) Food Product Manufacturing 899 NSW
NHP Electrical Engineering Products Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 379 VIC
NIB Holdings Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2055 NSW
Nick Scali Other Store-Based Retailing 234 NSW
Nike Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 497 VIC
Nilsen Construction Services 307 VIC
Nine Entertainment Co Broadcasting (except Internet) 1245 NSW
Nintendo Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 153 VIC
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Australia Coal Mining 1483 NSW
Nissan Casting Transport Equipment Manufacturing 86 VIC
Nissan Motor Co Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2353 VIC
Nolan Meats Food Product Manufacturing 193 QLD
Noni B Other Store-Based Retailing 317 NSW
Norco Co-op Food Product Manufacturing 556 NSW
Norman Disney & Young Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 90 NSW
Norske Skog Industries Australia Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 579 NSW
Northern Star Resources Metal Ore Mining 857 WA
Northrop Grumman Computer System Design and Related Services 201 ACT
Norton Gold Fields Metal Ore Mining 316 WA
Norton Rose Fulbright Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 303 NSW
Nova Entertainment Broadcasting (except Internet) 196 NSW
Novartis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 824 NSW
Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Other Goods Wholesaling 215 NSW
Novo Shoes Other Store-Based Retailing 80 VIC
NRW Holdings Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 371 WA
Nuance Group Other Store-Based Retailing 182 VIC
Nufarm Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 3133 VIC
Nuplex Industries Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 1391 NSW
O-I Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 857 VIC
O'Brien Glass Construction Services 189 NSW
Oaks Hotels & Resorts Accommodation 239 QLD
Oakton Computer System Design and Related Services 164 VIC
Oakville Produce Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 248 NSW
Objective Corporation Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 62 NSW
OceanaGold Corporation Metal Ore Mining 638 VIC
OfficeMax Other Goods Wholesaling 296 VIC
Oil Search Oil and Gas Extraction 1301 NSW
Olam Investments Australia Agriculture 3729 QLD
Omya Australia Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 109 NSW
One Harvest Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 227 QLD
Onsite Rental Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 212 NSW
Onterran Building Construction 266 QLD
oOh!media Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 336 NSW
Opal Aged Care Residential Care Services 581 NSW
Optiver Australia Finance 473 NSW
Opus Group Limited Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 87 NSW
Oracle Computer System Design and Related Services 1216 NSW
Orbit Homes Australia Building Construction 122 VIC
Orica Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 5127 VIC
Oriental Merchant Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 336 VIC
Origin Energy Electricity Supply 14057 NSW
Orionstone Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 115 QLD
ORIX Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 283 NSW
Orora Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 4056 VIC
OrotonGroup Other Store-Based Retailing 123 NSW
OSI International Foods Food Product Manufacturing 281 QLD
OZ Minerals Metal Ore Mining 846 SA
OzCar Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 107 NSW
Ozsale Other Store-Based Retailing 253 NSW
PACCAR Transport Equipment Manufacturing 756 VIC
Pacific Brands Other Goods Wholesaling 792 VIC
Pacific Energy Limited Electricity Supply 57 WA
Pacific Hydro Electricity Supply 279 VIC
Pacific Motor Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 133 QLD
Pacific Petroleum Basic Material Wholesaling 248 QLD
Pacific Services Group Telecommunications Services 300 VIC
Pacific Smiles Group Medical and Other Health Care Services 93 NSW
Pact Group Holdings Ltd Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 1485 VIC
Paddy Power Australia Gambling Activities 564 VIC
Paladin Energy Metal Ore Mining 195 WA
Palladium Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 463 QLD
Panasonic Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 383 NSW
PanAust Metal Ore Mining 704 QLD
Pandora Other Goods Wholesaling 166 NSW
Parker Hannifin Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 123 NSW
Parmalat Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1806 QLD
Patterson Cheney Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 730 VIC
Patties Foods Food Product Manufacturing 214 VIC
PAX Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 126 NSW
Paxus Administrative Services 548 VIC
PAYCE Property Operators and Real Estate Services 245 NSW
PayPal Australia Finance 419 NSW
Peabody Energy Coal Mining 2159 QLD
Pearson Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 150 VIC
Peet Construction Services 296 WA
Penfold Motors Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 289 VIC
Penguin Random House Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 125 VIC
Penske Power Systems Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 254 NSW
Penske Transportation Group International Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 575 QLD
Pentair Australia Holdings Pty Ltd Basic Material Wholesaling 111 NSW
Pental Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 85 VIC
Pentarch Group Basic Material Wholesaling 182 VIC
Pepper Finance 685 NSW
PepsiCo Australia & New Zealand Food Product Manufacturing 91 NSW
Peregrine Corporation Other Store-Based Retailing 2110 SA
Perfection Fresh Group Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 291 NSW
Perilya Metal Ore Mining 348 WA
Pernod Ricard Winemakers Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 572 NSW
Perpetual Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 521 NSW
Perron Group Finance 687 WA
Perseus Mining Metal Ore Mining 288 WA
Perth Airport Transport Support Services 606 WA
Peter Kittle Motor Company Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 252 SA
Peter Warren Automotive Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1480 NSW
PETstock Other Store-Based Retailing 225 VIC
Petuna Aquaculture 88 TAS
PFD Food Services Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1864 VIC
Pfizer Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 491 NSW
Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Other Goods Wholesaling 632 NSW
PharmaCare Other Goods Wholesaling 298 NSW
Philip Morris Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 819 VIC
Philips Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 414 NSW
Piacentini & Son Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 217 WA
PICA Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 97 NSW
Pickerings Auto Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 476 QLD
Pickles Auctions Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 329 NSW
Pinnacle Bakery & Integrated Ingredients Food Product Manufacturing 237 NSW
Pinpoint Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 266 NSW
Pioneer Credit Limited Finance 56 WA
Pitcher Partners Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 184 VIC
Platinum Asset Management Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 334 NSW
Plumbers' Supplies Co-op Basic Material Wholesaling 142 NSW
PMP Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 1058 NSW
Porsche Cars Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 697 VIC
Port of Brisbane Transport Support Services 347 QLD
Port Waratah Coal Transport Support Services 335 NSW
Porter Davis Homes Building Construction 469 VIC
POSCO Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 176 NSW
Poulos Bros Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 102 NSW
PPG Industries Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 498 VIC
Premier Investments Other Store-Based Retailing 1101 VIC
Premium Funding Finance 190 QLD
Prime Media Group Broadcasting (except Internet) 240 ACT
Pro-Pac Packaging Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 229 NSW
Probiotec Limited Other Goods Wholesaling 63 VIC
Probuild Constructions Building Construction 1604 VIC
Procter & Gamble Other Goods Wholesaling 469 NSW
Programmed Maintenance Services Repair and Maintenance 2703 WA
Project Co-ordination Building Construction 81 ACT
Prosegur Australia Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 136 NSW
Prouds Jewellers Other Store-Based Retailing 543 NSW
Provet Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 394 QLD
Prysmian Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 538 NSW
Prysmian Telecom Cables & Systems Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 104 NSW
PS&C Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 74 VIC
Publicis Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 82 NSW
Puma Energy Fuel Retailing 2145 QLD
PwC Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 2120 NSW
PZ Cussons Other Goods Wholesaling 150 VIC
Qantas Air and Space Transport 16146 NSW
QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 100 VIC
QBE Insurance Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 18041 NSW
Qenos Holdings Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 750 VIC
QGC Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 859 QLD
QNI Resources Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 541 QLD
Quadrant Energy Oil and Gas Extraction 1010 WA
Quantum Energy Limited Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 58 NSW
Qube Holdings Transport Support Services 1537 NSW
Qudos Bank Finance 143 NSW
Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) Transport Support Services 157 QLD
Queensland Sugar Basic Material Wholesaling 2160 QLD
Quickstep Holdings Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 52 NSW
Quintis Forestry and Logging 175 WA
R J Vincent & Co Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 136 WA
Rabobank Australia Finance 823 NSW
Ramsay Health Care Hospitals 8707 NSW
Randstad Australia Administrative Services 708 NSW
RATCH-Australia Corporation Property Operators and Real Estate Services 92 NSW
Rawson Group Building Construction 548 NSW
Raytheon Transport Equipment Manufacturing 619 ACT
RCR Tomlinson Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1295 WA
REA Group Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 680 VIC
Recall Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 832 NSW
Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 894 NSW
Reckon Computer System Design and Related Services 98 NSW
Reckon Limited Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 83 NSW
Red 5 Limited Metal Ore Mining 70 WA
Redbank Energy Electricity Supply 99 NSW
Redflex Holdings Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 121 VIC
Redox Basic Material Wholesaling 546 NSW
Reece Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 2431 VIC
Regis Healthcare Residential Care Services 565 VIC
Regis Resources Metal Ore Mining 549 WA
Reject Shop Other Store-Based Retailing 796 VIC
Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC) Basic Material Wholesaling 602 VIC
RELX Group Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 209 NSW
REMONDIS Australia Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 340 NSW
Rentokil Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 208 NSW
ResMed Holdings Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 1996 NSW
Resolute Mining Metal Ore Mining 551 WA
Retail Apparel Group Other Store-Based Retailing 327 NSW
Retail Food Group Food and Beverage Services 355 QLD
Revlon Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 116 NSW
REX Air and Space Transport 282 NSW
Rex Gorell Family Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 386 VIC
Rexel Holdings Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 753 NSW
RGF Staffing Melbourne One Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 637 NSW
Rheem Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 379 NSW
rhipe Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 157 VIC
Richard Crookes Constructions Building Construction 1030 NSW
Ricoh Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 407 NSW
Rider Levett Bucknall Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 153 NSW
Ridley Food Product Manufacturing 862 VIC
Rio Tinto Metal Ore Mining 35132 VIC
Rip Curl Other Goods Wholesaling 498 VIC
Ritchies Supa IGA Food Retailing 1038 VIC
Rivalea Australia Food Product Manufacturing 388 NSW
Riverina Australia Food Product Manufacturing 478 QLD
RM Williams Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 127 SA
Roadhound Electronics Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 90 NSW
Roc Oil Oil and Gas Extraction 102 NSW
Roche Products Other Goods Wholesaling 615 NSW
Royal Wolf Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 145 NSW
RPMGlobal Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 75 QLD
RSM Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 180 WA
Rubicor Group Administrative Services 234 NSW
Ruralco Basic Material Wholesaling 1827 NSW
S C Johnson Other Goods Wholesaling 87 NSW
S J Higgins Group Building Construction 118 VIC
SA Power Networks Electricity Supply 1318 SA
Saab Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 118 SA
Safcol Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 96 SA
SAGE Group Holdings Ltd Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 72 SA
Sage Software Australia Administrative Services 79 NSW
SAI Global Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 567 NSW
Salmat Computer System Design and Related Services 437 NSW
Salta Properties Property Operators and Real Estate Services 871 VIC
Samsung Electronics Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2356 NSW
Samuel Smith & Son Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 147 SA
San Remo Food Product Manufacturing 312 SA
Sandfire Resources Metal Ore Mining 537 WA
Sandvik Mining and Sandvik Construction Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 768 QLD
Sanity Entertainment Other Store-Based Retailing 157 NSW
Sanofi-Aventis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 809 NSW
Santa Fe Wridgways Road Transport 119 VIC
Santos Oil and Gas Extraction 2833 SA
Sanwa Basic Material Wholesaling 536 NSW
SAP Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 940 NSW
Saracen Mineral Holdings Metal Ore Mining 424 WA
Sarah Group Building Construction 234 SA
SCA Property Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 424 NSW
Scalzo Food Industries Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 435 VIC
Scania Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 417 VIC
Scentre Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 4103 NSW
Schaffer Corporation Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 215 WA
Schiavello Building Construction 520 VIC
Schindler Lifts Construction Services 381 NSW
Schlumberger Australia Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 519 WA
Schneider Electric Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 1117 NSW
Scholastic Aust Other Goods Wholesaling 124 NSW
Schroder Investment Management Australia Finance 186 NSW
SCT Logistics Rail Transport 320 VIC
SDI Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 74 VIC
Sealanes Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 152 WA
Sealed Air Australia Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 504 VIC
Sealink Travel Group Water Transport 201 SA
Sealy of Australia Furniture and Other Manufacturing 163 QLD
SeaRoad Water Transport 94 TAS
Secure Parking Personal and Other Services 270 NSW
SEEK Internet Publishing and Broadcasting 1233 VIC
Sekisui House Australia Building Construction 557 NSW
Select Harvests Agriculture 242 VIC
Sensis Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 632 VIC
Serco Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 1114 NSW
Servcorp Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 330 NSW
Service Stream Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System 502 VIC
Seven Group Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2477 NSW
Seven West Media Broadcasting (except Internet) 1680 WA
Seymour Whyte Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 433 QLD
SFG Group Holdings Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 506 VIC
sgfleet Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 294 NSW
SGS Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 251 WA
SGSP (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd Electricity Supply 1781 VIC
Shacks Holden Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 117 WA
SHAPE Building Construction 503 NSW
Shark Bay Salt Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying 103 WA
Sharp Corporation Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 158 NSW
Shell Energy Holdings Australia Oil and Gas Extraction 2132 WA
Shine Corporate Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 165 QLD
Shriro Other Store-Based Retailing 183 NSW
Sibelco Australia Metal Ore Mining 378 NSW
Siemens Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 858 VIC
Siemens Healthineers Medical and Other Health Care Services 398 VIC
Sigma Healthcare Other Goods Wholesaling 4445 VIC
Silk Contract Logistics Warehousing and Storage Services 119 VIC
Silver Chain Group Hospitals 275 WA
Silver Chef Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 286 QLD
Silver Lake Resources Metal Ore Mining 228 WA
Simcoa Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 159 WA
Sime Darby Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 386 NSW
Simonds Homes Building Construction 587 VIC
Simplot Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1397 VIC
Sims Metal Management Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 5137 NSW
SingTel Optus Telecommunications Services 8585 NSW
Sinosteel Metal Ore Mining 294 WA
Sirtex Medical Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 237 NSW
SIRVA (Asia Pacific) Transport Support Services 140 VIC
SKF Basic Material Wholesaling 89 VIC
Slater & Gordon Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 611 VIC
Smartgroup Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 146 NSW
SMEC Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 582 VIC
Smith & Nephew Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 304 NSW
SMR Automotive Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 143 SA
SMS Computer System Design and Related Services 305 VIC
Snow Brand Australia Food Product Manufacturing 82 VIC
SNP Security Public Order, Safety and Regulatory Services 230 NSW
Sodexo Australia Food and Beverage Services 440 VIC
Sonic Healthcare Medical and Other Health Care Services 5122 NSW
Sony Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 440 NSW
Sony Computer Entertainment Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 236 NSW
Sony DADC Australia Printing (including the Reproduction of Recorded Media) 103 NSW
Sony Music Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 110 NSW
South32 Metal Ore Mining 7266 WA
Southern Cross Austereo Broadcasting (except Internet) 692 VIC
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Construction Services 206 WA
SPAR Australia Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 154 QLD
Spark Infrastructure Electricity Supply 244 NSW
Sparke Helmore Lawyers Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 113 NSW
Specialty Fashion Group Other Store-Based Retailing 809 NSW
Specsavers Medical and Other Health Care Services 823 VIC
SpeedCast International Telecommunications Services 227 NSW
Spicers Other Goods Wholesaling 382 VIC
Spotless Group Building Cleaning, Pest Control and Other Support Services 3007 VIC
Spotlight Retail Group (SRG) Other Store-Based Retailing 1068 VIC
SRG Construction Services 235 WA
St Barbara Metal Ore Mining 647 VIC
St Ives Holding Company Metal Ore Mining 626 WA
Staging Connections Group Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 109 NSW
State Street Australia Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 265 NSW
StateCover Mutual Insurance and Superannuation Funds 81 NSW
Steadfast Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 520 NSW
Steelforce Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 202 QLD
Stihl Basic Material Wholesaling 143 VIC
Stillwell Motor Group Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 405 VIC
Stockland Property Operators and Real Estate Services 3163 NSW
Stowe Australia Construction Services 422 NSW
Strandbags Group Other Store-Based Retailing 163 NSW
Stuart Alexander Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 163 NSW
Study Group Tertiary Education 333 NSW
Suez Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1314 NSW
Sumitomo Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 268 NSW
Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Metal Ore Mining 87 NSW
Summit Homes Group Building Construction 230 WA
Sun Metals Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 579 QLD
Suncorp Group Insurance and Superannuation Funds 17395 QLD
Sundance Energy Australia Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 89 SA
Sunland Group Building Construction 406 QLD
Sunny Queen Farms Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 336 QLD
SunPork Agriculture 212 QLD
SunRice Food Product Manufacturing 1113 NSW
Sunshine Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 98 NSW
Sunstate Cement Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 144 QLD
Super Retail Group Other Store-Based Retailing 2469 QLD
Supply Network Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 98 NSW
SurfStitch Group Other Store-Based Retailing 238 QLD
Sussan Group Other Store-Based Retailing 460 VIC
Sustainable Timber Tasmania Forestry and Logging 147 TAS
Suttons Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 1055 NSW
Suzuki Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 378 VIC
Svitzer Transport Support Services 286 NSW
Swatch Group Other Goods Wholesaling 115 VIC
Swick Mining Services Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 130 WA
Swiss Re Life & Health Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1827 NSW
Swisse Wellness Other Goods Wholesaling 364 VIC
Sydney Airport Transport Support Services 1373 NSW
Sydney Fish Market Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 167 NSW
Syngenta Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 266 NSW
Synnex Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 2048 VIC
Tabcorp Gambling Activities 2237 VIC
TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2138 NSW
Talent International Administrative Services 408 NSW
Tamawood Building Construction 123 QLD
Tandem Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 600 VIC
Tap Oil Limited Oil and Gas Extraction 88 WA
Tapex Polymer Product and Rubber Product Manufacturing 104 NSW
Tassal Group Aquaculture 483 TAS
Tatts Group Gambling Activities 888 QLD
Tech Data Advanced Solutions Computer System Design and Related Services 411 NSW
Technology One Computer System Design and Related Services 273 QLD
Techtronic Industries Australia Basic Material Wholesaling 393 VIC
Techwool Trading Basic Material Wholesaling 563 VIC
Ted's Cameras Other Store-Based Retailing 80 VIC
Telstra Telecommunications Services 28345 VIC
Telstra Super Insurance and Superannuation Funds 2009 VIC
Temple & Webster Group Ltd Other Store-Based Retailing 65 NSW
Ten Network Broadcasting (except Internet) 662 NSW
Tenix Solutions Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 90 NSW
Tenneco Transport Equipment Manufacturing 136 SA
Terex Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 180 QLD
Terry Shields Toyota Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 184 NSW
TerryWhite Chemmart Other Store-Based Retailing 91 QLD
Tetra Pak Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 139 VIC
Teys Australia - A Cargill Joint Venture Food Product Manufacturing 2323 QLD
Thales Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 1230 NSW
The Citadel Group Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 97 ACT
The Clorox Company Other Goods Wholesaling 104 NSW
The PAS Group Other Store-Based Retailing 265 VIC
The Star Entertainment Group Gambling Activities 2346 QLD
Thermo Fisher Scientific Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 320 VIC
Thermomix Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 154 WA
Think Childcare Ltd Social Assistance Services 53 NSW
Thomas Foods International Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 1335 SA
Thomson Reuters Australia Publishing (except Internet and Music Publishing) 361 NSW
Thorn Group Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 299 NSW
ThyssenKrupp Elevator Australia Construction Services 115 NSW
ThyssenKrupp Materials Trading Basic Material Wholesaling 91 NSW
Tianmei Beverage Group Corporation Limited Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 102 WA
Tibra Capital Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 134 NSW
Tiffany & Co Other Store-Based Retailing 209 NSW
Tiger Resources Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 113 WA
Timberlink Australia Wood Product Manufacturing 236 VIC
TNT Australia Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 1279 NSW
Toll Holdings Road Transport 7982 VIC
Top Cut Foods Food Product Manufacturing 319 VIC
Toro Australia Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 205 NSW
Toshiba Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 170 NSW
Toshiba International Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 101 NSW
Toxfree Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 499 WA
Toyo Tires Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 122 NSW
Toyota Finance Australia Finance 1350 NSW
Toyota Material Handling Australia Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 360 NSW
Toyota Motor Corporation Transport Equipment Manufacturing 8828 VIC
Toyota Tsusho Basic Material Wholesaling 427 VIC
Toys "R" Us Other Store-Based Retailing 278 NSW
TPC Consolidated Limited Telecommunications Services 69 NSW
TPG Telecommunications Services 2541 NSW
Traditional Therapies Clinics Limited Hospitals 58 NSW
Transdev Australasia Road Transport 728 VIC
TransGrid Electricity Supply 887 NSW
Transurban Group Transport Support Services 2795 VIC
Travelex Finance 2077 NSW
Treasury Wine Estates Beverage and Tobacco Product Manufacturing 2591 VIC
Trelleborg Holdings Australia Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 93 QLD
Tronox Metal Ore Mining 2130 WA
Troy Resources Metal Ore Mining 98 WA
True Alliance Other Goods Wholesaling 303 NSW
Tully Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 207 QLD
Tutt Bryant Group Construction Services 214 NSW
Twynam Agricultural Group Agriculture 465 NSW
Tynan Motors Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 364 NSW
Tyrepower Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 383 VIC
Tyres4U Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 239 NSW
UBS Holdings Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 496 NSW
UGL Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 1949 NSW
Ullrich Aluminium Basic Material Wholesaling 111 QLD
Unilever Australia Food Product Manufacturing 1648 NSW
UNIQLO Other Store-Based Retailing 213 VIC
Unisys Australia Computer System Design and Related Services 238 NSW
Universal Music Australia Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 226 NSW
Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 136 NSW
UOA Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 557 WA
UPS Postal and Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services 87 NSW
Urbis Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 100 VIC
UXC Computer System Design and Related Services 691 VIC
V.I.P. Petfoods Food Product Manufacturing 262 QLD
Valcorp Fine Foods Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco Product Wholesaling 115 VIC
Valmec Limited Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 73 WA
Valmont Group Holdings Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 503 NSW
Valspar Australia Furniture and Other Manufacturing 310 NSW
Valvoline Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 179 NSW
Vanderfield Repair and Maintenance 324 QLD
Vaughan Constructions Building Construction 176 VIC
Vawdrey Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 79 VIC
Ventura Bus Lines Road Transport 249 VIC
Veolia Environmental Services Waste Collection, Treatment and Disposal Services 1131 NSW
Veris Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 108 WA
Verizon Enterprise Solutions Australia Telecommunications Services 162 NSW
Vesco Foods Food Product Manufacturing 122 WA
Vestas Australian Wind Technology Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 146 VIC
Vic Carpet Textile, Leather, Clothing and Footwear Manufacturing 81 VIC
Vicinity Centres Property Operators and Real Estate Services 2279 VIC
Vietnam Industrial Investments Primary Metal and Metal Product Manufacturing 319 WA
Villa World Building Construction 392 QLD
Village Roadshow Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 1039 VIC
Virbac Animal Health Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 113 NSW
Virgin Australia Air and Space Transport 5064 QLD
Virtus Health Medical and Other Health Care Services 261 NSW
Visy Pulp, Paper and Converted Paper Product Manufacturing 6500 VIC
Vita Group Telecommunications Services 687 QLD
Vitaco Food Product Manufacturing 259 NSW
Vittoria Food and Beverage Food Product Manufacturing 281 NSW
Viva Energy Petroleum and Coal Product Manufacturing 15685 VIC
Viva Energy Australia Fuel Retailing 1756 VIC
VLI Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 156 NSW
VMware Australia Other Store-Based Retailing 119 NSW
Vocus Group Telecommunications Services 1826 VIC
Vodafone Hutchison Australia Telecommunications Services 3345 NSW
Volgren Australia Transport Equipment Manufacturing 145 VIC
Volkswagen Financial Services Finance 203 NSW
Volkswagen Group Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 2000 NSW
Volvo Car Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 291 NSW
Volvo Group Australia Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 1243 QLD
VOS Construction Building Construction 115 TAS
Waco Kwikform Rental and Hiring Services (except Real Estate) 125 NSW
Wagners Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing 204 QLD
Walker Group Property Operators and Real Estate Services 539 NSW
Wallace Bishop Group Other Store-Based Retailing 89 QLD
WAM Capital Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 108 NSW
WAMMCO International Food Product Manufacturing 353 WA
Warner Bros Entertainment Motion Picture and Sound Recording Activities 379 NSW
Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Food Product Manufacturing 715 VIC
Washington H Soul Pattinson Finance 1132 NSW
Waterco Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 85 NSW
Watpac Building Construction 1114 QLD
WDS Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 369 QLD
Webjet Administrative Services 238 NSW
Webster Agriculture 277 NSW
Weeks Group Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 157 SA
Weir Group (Australian Holdings) Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 584 NSW
Wellard Basic Material Wholesaling 498 WA
Wesfarmers Food Retailing 68732 WA
West End Mazda Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 215 NSW
Westcon-Comstor Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 411 NSW
Western Areas Exploration and Other Mining Support Services 252 WA
Westfield Corporation Property Operators and Real Estate Services 1666 NSW
Westpac Finance 37518 NSW
Westpoint Autos Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 199 QLD
Whitehaven Coal Coal Mining 1775 NSW
William Hill Australia Gambling Activities 119 NT
Willis Towers Watson Auxiliary Finance and Insurance Services 105 NSW
Wilmar Sugar Food Product Manufacturing 2093 QLD
Wilson Parking Personal and Other Services 946 WA
Wilson Transformer Company Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 203 VIC
WIN Corporation Broadcasting (except Internet) 289 NSW
Winc Other Goods Wholesaling 833 NSW
Winning Appliances Other Store-Based Retailing 408 NSW
Winslow Constructors Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction 512 VIC
Wonhe Multimedia Commerce Ltd Telecommunications Services 66 VIC
Wood Group Australia Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 366 WA
Woodside Oil and Gas Extraction 4144 WA
Woolworths Food Retailing 55921 NSW
WorkPac Group Administrative Services 906 QLD
WorleyParsons Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 5221 NSW
Wormald & ADT Australia Construction Services 465 NSW
Wotif.com Administrative Services 151 NSW
WPG Resources Ltd Metal Ore Mining 81 NSW
WPP AUNZ Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 926 NSW
Wrigley Australia Food Product Manufacturing 261 NSW
Wynyard Properties Property Operators and Real Estate Services 228 NSW
Xenith IP Group Limited Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (Except Computer System Design and Related Services) 85 NSW
Yahoo!7 Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 83 NSW
Yamaha Motor Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Retailing 313 NSW
Yamaha Music Machinery and Equipment Wholesaling 91 VIC
Yancoal Australia Coal Mining 1254 NSW
Yara Pilbara Basic Chemical and Chemical Product Manufacturing 194 WA
YFG Shopping Centres Property Operators and Real Estate Services 152 QLD
Yokohama Tyre Motor Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Parts Wholesaling 100 NSW
Youi Insurance and Superannuation Funds 851 QLD
Yum! Restaurants Australia Food and Beverage Services 688 NSW
Zenexus Other Store-Based Retailing 101 VIC
Zicom Group Limited Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 88 QLD
ZircoDATA Internet Service Providers, Web Search Portals and Data Processing Services 77 VIC
Zoetis Australia Other Goods Wholesaling 222 NSW
Zurich Financial Services Insurance and Superannuation Funds 1764 NSW

Notes on the data:

  • The list of businesses was described as "non-exhaustive". The ATO has identified 2,475 companies with total income above $100 million in its taxation statistics.
  • The information was dated February 2018, and is collated from several sources.
  • Some variations to industry data was made where categories were inconsistent, and some duplicate companies were removed.
  • The list appears to include partnerships which would not be eligible for the company tax. These have not been excluded.

