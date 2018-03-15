Helicopter crashes into ocean near Port Hedland off WA's Pilbara coast with one pilot missing

Updated 15 March 2018, 13:10 AEDT

A helicopter with two people on board crashes into the ocean off Western Australia's north coast, with one pilot recovered from the water but another still missing.

An EC-135 helicopter, the same model as the one that has gone missing off the WA coast. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A helicopter carrying two pilots has crashed into the ocean off Western Australia's north coast, with one of them still missing at sea.

The aircraft, operated by Mackay Helicopters, a subsidiary of the Aviator Group company, ditched into the water 35 kilometres north of Port Hedland about 12:15am.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the helicopter — a Eurocopter EC-135 twin-engine model — was heading out to a ship to pick up a marine pilot when it crashed.

AMSA spokeswoman Lauren Smit said the marine pilot on board the ship saw the accident and alerted authorities.

"The helicopter at the time was on its way out to the bulk carrier MV Squireship to collect a marine pilot," she said.

"The marine pilot on board the ship at the time witnessed the helicopter ditch into the water and immediately notified harbour control."

Four flares were seen in the area just after the crash and a search operation commenced.

One pilot a trainee

One of the helicopter's pilots managed to escape in a life raft and was picked up by a rescue boat about an hour later.

He was taken to Port Hedland Hospital with minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

The other pilot remains missing and a search is continuing.

Aviatior Group has confirmed one of the pilots was a trainee, although it is unclear whether he was flying the helicopter at the time of the crash or if he is the one still missing.

The company has released a statement describing the search as extensive.

"Our immediate focus is on assisting with the ongoing search effort and supporting our staff and their families affected by this accident," Aviator Group CEO Ian Vanderbeek said.

Seven aircraft and seven boats, including four tug boats, are taking part in the search.

"Extensive search and rescue actions are underway involving the Rescue Coordination Centre Australia, Pilbara Ports Authority, Aviator Group and a number of aviation and marine assets," the Pilbara Ports Authority said in a statement.

Police and volunteer marine rescuers are also helping with the search.