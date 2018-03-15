'I grabbed the croc by the head': The night a man saved his mother's life

Updated 15 March 2018, 21:00 AEDT

Almost three decades after the attack, a crocodile victim and the son who rescued her are reunited with the surgeon who saved her life.

Peter Pangquee well remembers the night he wrestled a saltwater crocodile to save his mother's life.

"I think Dad was underneath and Mum was in its mouth," he told 7.30.

"I sat up and it was right in front of me, so I grabbed the croc by the head and slid my hand up and I think I found its eyes.

"Then poking around … it must have been enough to frighten it off."

'I saw this big croc coming'

In October 1990, the Pangquee family set up camp next to a creek near Woodycupaldiya, on the Western Australia-Northern Territory border, known by traditional owners for its barramundi.

They decided to pitch their large tent on a steep incline, about 10 metres from the water's edge.

Lena Pangquee was 56 years old at the time and recalls staying up late and talking with her eldest son Peter before calling it a night.

"I went and lay down and I could hear this noise probably in the bushes, this rustling noise coming, and I thought it must be pigs coming down to drink and then I put it out of my mind," she told 7.30.

"I got up on my elbows to have a look and I saw this big croc coming.

"As I got up it came straight at me and got me, I passed out and I don't know what happened after that."

The four metre croc had grabbed Lena by the chest and she couldn't escape.

That's when Peter, who was still awake, rushed into the tent and poked the reptile in the eyes.

He knew to aim for the croc's eyes because of advice passed down by his father, Peter Pangquee Senior, who spent his life working as a crocodile and bull hunter in the Northern Territory.

"Dad had always told us there's not many places where you can grab a croc to scare it off, that the head area around the eyes was probably the best option," Peter Jr said.

"But all of that sort of flashed in your mind in one time."

The crocodile released Lena as it swung out of the tent and rolled back into the water.

The dash to Darwin

Still conscious but struggling to breathe, Lena was rushed into the family car and, in pitch darkness, they scrub-bashed to the closest community to raise the alarm.

"Dad was calling out in the back 'stay left, stay right'," Peter Jr said.

"We were keeping the moon on one side of the vehicle so we knew we were going in a straight line.

"Lucky there was a phone in one of the houses. It was the only phone in the whole community and it was working.

"There was a bit of a story about the (aeromedical) plane coming in as well because there were no lights on the airstrip, so we had to put to a tyre at one end and a tractor at the other end just so you could see where the airstrip was."

Three-hundred-and-fifty kilometres away in Darwin, 36-year-old Phillip Carson was woken by a call in the middle of the night.

The junior surgeon at Royal Darwin Hospital had just moved to the city to start his surgical career.

He had never operated on a crocodile victim before and he didn't know what to expect.

"She was quite sick," Dr Carson said.

"She had been transfused a total of three litres of fluid on the way in, that indicates a very severe blood loss.

"From memory … she was also artificially ventilated so was unable to talk."

Lena's ribs on her right side were completely crushed by the force of the croc's jaws but her most threatening injury, a crushed liver, wasn't obvious to doctors at first.

"There had been a lot of blood around the liver and that is one of the most difficult things for a surgeon to deal with," Dr Carson said.

"I'd done training for a lot of things thinking or knowing what Darwin was like, but I hadn't done a lot of major liver resections.

"So, I was I guess very anxious going into that."

After two operations Lena's internal bleeding was under control and she beat the odds and made a full recovery.

'He gave me back my life'

Now 83, Lena has spent much of the past three decades thinking about the surgeon who saved her life.

"I always remembered him and I've always wanted to meet him again and say thank you but I've never got around to doing that," she said.

"I would really love to meet him and say thank you to him."

Dr Carson is still in Darwin and, despite living in the same town as Lena, they've never crossed paths.

"I suppose every time a crocodile bite victim came through I'd always think of Lena," he said.

"And I have spoken of her many times with colleagues, both in scientific sense and also just as a reminiscence to other colleagues."

Last week, 27 years after the attack, the pair reunited under the Pangquees' huge front verandah in Darwin's outskirts, with dozens of family and friends present.

"I can close that now because he's not just a name to me," Lena said.

"He's a person that I have met and I am quite happy.

"I just wanted to say thank you because he gave me my life back."