In pictures: US students stage national walkout demanding change

In pictures: US students stage national walkout demanding change

In pictures: US students stage national walkout demanding change

Updated 15 March 2018, 11:00 AEDT

Exactly one month on from the Florida school shooting, thousands of US students take matters into their own hands by staging a national walkout to make their voices heard because they're tired of being known as the "mass shooting generation".

Students across the United States are angry, but primarily afraid. (Credit: Reuters) 

Exactly one month on from the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, thousands of high schoolers have staged an unprecedented national walkout.

Some marched from their high schools to local parks carrying protest signs and chanting their demands.

While others made the journey to their local government buildings where they couldn't be ignored.

This is what it looks like when a generation of kids refuse to be quiet.

Students hold colourful signs above their heads at a school in Seattle Photo: Students waved signs and chanted their demands for tighter gun safety laws. (AP: Manuel Valdes)

A crowd of thousands walk the streets of DC on their way to the capitol building and congress Photo: Students from the surrounding areas of Washington DC, descended on the Capitol building. (Reuters: Joshua Roberts)

Thousands of students sit outside the US capitol in DC Photo: The crowd of hundreds outside the Capitol Building staged a mass sit-in. (AP: Andrew Harnik)

Students are tired of losing their friends

A girl is comforted by her friend as she marches in Chapel Hill North Carolina. Photo: Emotions were high among the thousands of students marching to be heard. (The Herald Sun via AP: Bernard Thomas)

Students recognise the 17 victims, holding the number 17 and posters reading "i'm scared" and "enough is enough" Photo: These kids are fed up with the current state of affairs. (Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP: Chelsea Self)

And wondering if they'll come home at night to their parents.

Ramis Hashmi holds a sign reading " I haven't marched this much since feb 14" Photo: This time last month, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Ramis Hashmi was in fear for his life. (Reuters: Joe Skipper)

About 200 Chicago high schoolers carried crosses bearing images of people killed by gun violence. Photo: About 200 Chicago high schoolers carried crosses bearing images of people killed by gun violence. (AP: Martha Irvine)

Students across the United States say they are tired of feeling afraid in their schools. (Reuters: Kyle Grillot)Video: Students across the United States say they are tired of feeling afraid in their schools. (Reuters: Kyle Grillot) (ABC News)

International school students Photo: American students at international schools as far as Israel staged their own walkouts hours earlier. (Facebook: Walwourth AIS)

They've had enough of inaction.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students hold signs saying: Can you hear the children screaming Photo: Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marched from the school to a nearby park. (Reuters: Joe Skipper)

Students hold posters reading: 'Sympathy doesn't save lives' Photo: Students came armed with statistics and a strong message. (AP: Michael Dwyer)

A boy holds a sign reading "what is more important our right to life, liberty... or more guns?" Photo: The size of the text on some posters might have been small, but the students' voices were loud. (Reuters: Shannon Stapleton)

A poster reads; Last year i went to Dc to see how the government works, I'm here to day because I realised it doesn't. Photo: Young Americans are taking matters into their own hands. (Reuters: Joshua Roberts)

And they're making it known.

A student holds a sign reading 'we're done taking bullets for Congress' Photo: Students at some high schools held a moment of silence for the 17 Parkland students. (Reuters: Kyle Grillot)

Students in San Francisco raised their fists in solidarity. Photo: Students in San Francisco raised their fists in solidarity. (AP: Mario Jose Sanches)

