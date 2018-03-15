In pictures: US students stage national walkout demanding change

Updated 15 March 2018, 11:00 AEDT

Exactly one month on from the Florida school shooting, thousands of US students take matters into their own hands by staging a national walkout to make their voices heard because they're tired of being known as the "mass shooting generation".

Students across the United States are angry, but primarily afraid. (Credit: Reuters)

Exactly one month on from the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, thousands of high schoolers have staged an unprecedented national walkout.

Some marched from their high schools to local parks carrying protest signs and chanting their demands.

While others made the journey to their local government buildings where they couldn't be ignored.

This is what it looks like when a generation of kids refuse to be quiet.

Students are tired of losing their friends

And wondering if they'll come home at night to their parents.

They've had enough of inaction.

And they're making it known.