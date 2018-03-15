MeToo global campaign resonates with Indigenous women and the frontline shelters of domestic violence

Updated 15 March 2018, 18:05 AEDT

Alice Springs Women's Shelter adopts the global #MeToo campaign, highlighting the record levels of sexual assault and violence central Australian women live with on a daily basis.

Di Gipey, CEO of the Alice Springs Women's Shelter and staff identify closely with #MeToo. (Credit: ABC)

The Alice Springs Women's Shelter has adopted the global #MeToo campaign, highlighting the record levels of sexual assault and violence that central Australian women live with on a daily basis.

The campaign gained global notoriety on social media in October when famous Hollywood actresses stood-up against sexual harassment and violence in the film industry, leading to the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Di Gipey, the CEO of the Alice Springs Women's Shelter, said she had followed the campaign since its inception and has now proactively adopted #MeToo to coincide with Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

"It's incredibly important that people understand that for so long we have lost voices within the Aboriginal women's sector," she said.

"We want to raise those women's voices and we want to give a voice for Aboriginal women who want to have that voice as well.

Referrals to the Alice Springs Women's Shelter have recorded a significant increase in women needing assistance.

"From December 1 to February 14 there was an increase of 250 more referrals than for the same period last year," Ms Gipey said.

She said not all women fully understood the context of #MeToo.

"So what we hope to do throughout the month of April is to provide education and support so that we can raise that awareness … throughout central Australia."

Furthermore, she wants to highlight Indigenous women's experience for the rest of the world.

"It goes deeper than being sexually harassed. Many are sexually assaulted and sexually abused," she said.

"A part of domestic and family violence is also non-consensual sex in marriage, in relationships. So it goes so much deeper. I think that what we want to do is bring the knowledge out that none of it is acceptable, on any level.

Kerrie, an Indigenous Alice Springs woman, acknowledged the differences between the origins of the campaign in Hollywood and the economic disparity of local women, but hoped the #MeToo campaign could bring grassroots issues to a global stage.

"We're far removed geographically, economically. However women are women and it's happening all over the world," she said.

"I've also been a victim of family violence myself and I have a daughter that has been a victim of family violence, and also sexual assault. So I feel really strongly about the campaign."

Shame to talk about violence

The Central Australian Aboriginal Family Legal Unit deals with the consequences of high levels of violence within the community.

According to Phynea Clark, the CEO of the unit, violence against women is increasing due to factors such as the escalation of alcohol use in the community.

"Well they've had enough of what's happening and they want the violence to stop," Ms Clark said of the campaign.

She said speaking about violence is not only confronting but a complicated topic for their clients, given that many women have experienced multiple assaults but are utilising the service for just one.

"There are many barriers that our women still face today. Some of the barriers, like language, with whichever service the client or the individual presents," Ms Clark said.