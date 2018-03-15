Peter Dutton wants Australia to help white South African farmers who he says are facing violence, land seizures

Updated 15 March 2018, 10:55 AEDT

White farmers facing violence in South Africa "deserve special attention" from Australia, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says, but the South African Government says its citizens are not in danger.

Peter Dutton says people need help from a "civilised country like ours". (Credit: ABC)

Mr Dutton has ordered his department to investigate how to bring the farmers, who he says are facing "horrific circumstances" of land seizures and violence, to Australia.

He said he had "hope" some of the farmers could be settled in Australia, declaring: "We have the potential to help some of these people that are being persecuted."

He added that he wanted to explore whether the farmers could access visas or humanitarian programs.

"People do need help and they need help from a civilised country like ours," Mr Dutton told News Corp.

"There are existing visa categories where we can accommodate people and we're just looking at the moment as to what might be feasible and hopefully we'll make an announcement in due course."

But the South African Government has dismissed fears expressed by Mr Dutton for the safety of the farmers, saying its citizens are not in danger.

Farmers' group Afriforum SA has expressed gratitude to Mr Dutton for acknowledging the attacks on white farmers.

But deputy chief executive Ernst Roets said most South Africans would prefer to stay on home soil.

"We would like to solve the problem in South Africa. So we don't necessarily think the solution is for everyone to leave the country," he said.

Mr Roets said the Australian Government should engage with South African officials.

Mr Dutton said the farmers could make a contribution to Australian life.

"The people we're talking about want to work hard, they want to contribute to a country like Australia," he said.