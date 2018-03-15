Shark warning issued at Watermans Bay beach in Perth after two boys receive leg injuries

Updated 15 March 2018, 11:15 AEDT

Two young boys receive leg injuries while wading just three metres offshore at a Perth beach, prompting authorities to issue a shark warning for a number of metropolitan beaches from Trigg to Sorrento.

The shark warning applies to beaches in Perth's north, including Trigg. (Credit: ABC)

A shark warning has been issued for a number of beaches in the Perth metropolitan area after two young boys received injuries, believed to have been from a shark, while wading close to the shore at Watermans Bay Beach.

Both children received medical treatment and their injuries are described as minor.

The two separate incidents happened minutes apart, at about 5.20pm on Wednesday night as the pair were wading three metres offshore.

The boys are believed to be aged around 10.

No information was available on the size or species of the shark.

"The two people left the beach and their injuries were treated by a doctor," the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said in a statement.

It said water police had been alerted and fisheries officers were investigating.

Beachgoers have been advised to be extra cautious in the Watermans Bay area, in Perth's northern suburbs.

The last fatal shark attack in WA was in April last year, when 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer died while surfing off WA's south coast near Esperance.

There have been 15 fatal shark attacks in WA since 2000.