Slovakian journalist's murder sparks anti-Government protests, PM tenders resignation

Updated 15 March 2018, 15:30 AEDT

Posthumously published work from murdered Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak alleges connections between the mafia and high-level politicians, sparking prrotests that could bring down the Government of the central European nation.

Journalists and editors are calling on the state to better safeguard journalists' work. (Credit: Reuters)

Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak's life was cut brutally short, but his posthumously published final work is shaking the country's political establishment to its core, and could bring down the Government of the central European nation.

In the latest twist, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has offered his resignation in an apparent bid to quell the anti-Government protests that have erupted following the journalist's murder.

The protests are the largest the country has seen since the fall of communism in 1989.

Mr Fico told reporters he had visited Slovak President Andrej Kiska and offered his resignation "to try to solve this crisis".

The move follows the resignation earlier this week of Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak, a key ally of the Prime Minister.

Mr Kalinak was accused by his coalition partners of having a conflict of interest in the investigation into Kuciak's killing.

Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were shot dead late last month in an execution-style killing at their home close to the Slovakian capital Bratislava, one with a single bullet to the head, the other with a single bullet to the chest.

Both were just 27 years old.

Mafia links to money laundering, tax fraud

Kuciak's unfinished final work was then published — an investigation into how far the tentacles of the Calabrian Ndrangheta organised crime group had reached into Slovakia, a nation of 5.4 million people which separated from the Czech Republic in the early 1990s.

The article alleged there were close connections between the mafia and high-level politicians and their associates.

Kuciak claimed Italian businessmen with mafia links had settled in eastern Slovakia, a poorer region of the country, where they formed a criminal ring involved in money laundering and tax fraud.

He suggested the group was also involved in embezzling European Union funds, and they had formed close links with senior officials, including people close to the Prime Minister.

Among them, the article alleged, was the Prime Minister's chief adviser Maria Troskova, a former model, who was alleged to have links to a number of Italians named in Kuciak's work.

She too has since resigned in the wake of the murders.

Police said the killings were "most likely" related to Kuciak's work.

"It's something that in any normal democracy would mean the end of the Government," Slovak-based investigative journalist Tom Nicholson said.

"But this kind of crisis has happened before in Slovakia and hasn't led to significant change."

Nicholson said it was hard to overestimate the extent to which corruption had infiltrated the Slovakian system, "from the police, to the prosecutors, to the judges".

"Corruption is the organising principle of Slovakian politics," he said.

"The faces change, but the fundamental principles don't."

The Slovakian Prime Minister has made his resignation dependent on President Andrej Kiska accepting his party's nomination for a successor to lead the coalition Government.

"The ambitions of one person should not be more important than the destiny of our country," Mr Fico said.

Nicholson said the Prime Minister's offer to resign was "largely bogus", because he wanted to leave the role for some time.

He said if Mr Kiska accepted the offer it would lead only to "cosmetic changes".

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the fact the President and Prime Minister are political rivals.

In Presidential elections in 2014 Mr Fico was beaten by Mr Kiska.

Against that backdrop, the President might leave the Prime Minister and his party "to stew in their own juices", according to Nicholson, ahead of further street protests expected on Friday.

Nicholson was sceptical about the chances Mr Kuciak's killers would one day be brought justice, saying the "only hope" was if European agencies got involved.

He said left to their own devices, the Slovakian authorities would "sweep it under the carpet as they have done for decades".