Young fan left 'stoked' and 'speechless' by gift from surfing legend Mick Fanning

Updated 15 March 2018, 14:00 AEDT

Mick Fanning's professional surfing career is winding down, but he may have inspired a future world champion with the simplest of gestures.

Nate Johnson poses with his sister Jess and the surfboard gifted by Mick Fanning (Credit: ABC)

The 36-year-old was beaten in the fourth round of the opening World Surf League (WSL) event at Snapper Rocks on the southern Gold Coast on Wednesday.



With cameras on the three-time world champion as he exited the surf, Fanning was approached by 10-year-old Nate Johnson.



"I saw him come in and I ran down the beach," he said.



"I was up to about shin-deep water and I asked for his signature and he said 'I think I've got something better' and he gave me his board."



"I was like 'really, can I have it'? And he was like 'sure it's all yours'."

Fanning, who will retire after the Bell's Beach contest in Victoria at the of the month, then walked up the beach to the contest headquarters, leaving the Kingscliff schoolboy with a gift he will never forget.



"I'm pretty stoked," he said.



"I was speechless after that."



The interaction was over in a few seconds but it has been seen globally through the WSL coverage and social media.

Although Fanning was disappointed to bow out of his penultimate event, Nate said he was happy to stand on the beach and watch his idol compete.



"I was a bit disappointed, but I didn't really care, because he still surfs great."



The young board rider said he had looked up to Fanning since learning to surf two-and-a-half years ago. He said he wanted to emulate his idol and become a professional on the world tour.



Nate's mother, Melinda Johnson, said she was shocked and delighted by her son's interaction with Fanning.



"It's just so lovely that they can get up and close and personal with their absolute idol," she said.



"Most of all it's so exciting, because it's [the board] still got his leg rope on it," she added.



Nate said he already had a plan for Fanning's custom-made board.



"We're not going to use it," he said.



"We're just going to hang it up for decoration."