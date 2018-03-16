ASEAN: Get to know the South-East Asian leaders meeting in Sydney this weekend and what they want

Updated 16 March 2018, 6:20 AEDT

Take a quick look at the presidents, plutocrats and populists from across South-East Asia who will sit down together at this weekend's ASEAN summit.

Presidents, plutocrats and populists — 10 leaders from across South-East Asia will soon land in Sydney for the ASEAN summit.

We take a quick look at who they are, their position on the big issues, and the controversies that might dog them in Australia.

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi

Who is she? She was once a global symbol of hope in the face of repression — now UN officials accuse state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of presiding over ethnic cleansing.

What do others think of her? Ms Suu Kyi is still revered by many in Myanmar as it emerges from military rule. But she's a deeply polarising figure abroad, and is facing international condemnation for the vicious campaign waged against Rohingya Muslims in the nation's north-west.

What to look out for: Will ASEAN try to exert pressure on Suu Kyi over the plight of Rohingyas, and demand the persecution ceases? It's unlikely. ASEAN has always cherished the principle of "non-interference" — in other words, don't meddle in your neighbours' affairs. If it says anything at all about the Rohingyas it will be very, very carefully worded.

Cambodia: Hun Sen

Who is he? Eyes will be fixed on Prime Minister Hun Sen this year, and not for the right reasons.

What do the others think of him? Australian officials have been watching Cambodia's drift towards autocracy with dismay, as Mr Sen imprisons journalists and dissolves opposition parties. The Cambodian strongman also provoked an uproar earlier this year when he threatened to "beat up" protesters at the summit.

What to look out for: Protesters have vowed to target Mr Sen anyway — so expect to see plenty of security surrounding him in Sydney to ensure events don't spiral out of control.

Who are his allies? Cambodia is China's unofficial proxy at ASEAN. And because the summit prizes consensus, Cambodia can wield outsized influence on Beijing's behalf. Mr Sen will be keen to ensure other nations don't press Beijing too hard on controversial issues — particularly its militarisation of the South China Sea. As one close observer put it, "Cambodia is good at playing the spoiler".

Vietnam: Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Vietnam fought a war against the United States in the 1960s, but now it's drifting closer to its old enemy as it tries to hedge against its resurgent neighbour, China.

Who are his friends? This week, Prime Minister Xuan Phuc also signed a "strategic partnership" with Australia — a sign the two nations have what boffins call "converging interests".

What's on his radar? Vietnam is one of several ASEAN countries that have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, and Mr Phuc will continue to push other nations at the summit to take a tougher stance against Beijing on the issue. China has skilfully played on divisions with ASEAN to stop this happening.

What to look out for: What will ASEAN leaders say about the South China Sea when they issue the Sydney Declaration on Sunday? Will they directly criticise China for building islands in the South China Sea? Or will they stick with more careful language? Everyone will be watching. Closely.

Philippines: Alan Peter Cayetano

Who is he? The baby-faced senator Alan Peter Cayetano is standing in for the controversial Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte, who announced last month he wouldn't come to the summit.

Why is he here? Mr Duterte's decision was greeted in Canberra with a strange mix of relief and dismay — the President dislikes summits, and is enormously unpredictable. He could have overturned agreements that had been painstakingly negotiated for months. But losing one of the region's key players is still a blow.

What's on his radar? Mr Cayetano will have an important role to play when ASEAN leaders discuss a vital subject: the resurgence of terrorism in South-East Asia. Australia was rattled when Islamic State-linked jihadists captured the city of Marawi in the south of the Philippines, and Malcolm Turnbull wants to hammer out new strategies with South-East Asian leaders to strangle the growth of violent extremism.

Singapore: Lee Hsien Loong

Who is he? Although Australia is hosting the ASEAN Special Summit, we are not actually part of ASEAN. The chair of ASEAN this year is Singapore, so the long-serving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will play a prominent role in Sydney.

Who are his friends? Singapore is Australia's best friend at ASEAN — both nations are uneasy about Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, and want to see the US maintain a strong naval presence in the region.

What to look out for: But Mr Lee faces a difficult balancing act. Not everyone shares this view, and as chair, Singapore will do everything it can to preserve consensus. Singapore will nudge Chinese allies like Cambodia to back a stronger statement urging Beijing to curb its aggression. Still, Mr Lee won't make the perfect the enemy of the good.

Indonesia: Joko Widodo

Who is he? Indonesia has the largest population and economy in South-East Asia, and has always been the informal "leader of the pack" at ASEAN. But President Joko Widodo is taking a different tack to his predecessor.

What's changed? As Indonesia has grown stronger, its influence on ASEAN has actually waned a little. Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono lost patience with ASEAN and styled himself as a global statesman instead, but Mr Widodo is preoccupied with toxic domestic politics.

What is he worried about? Mr Widodo's wary about giving his enemies ammunition by spending too much time strutting the global stage. Australia has responded by making sure Mr Widodo can spend plenty of time focusing on issues close to home.

What to look out for: Expect the Indonesian President to talk about new strategies to counter violent extremism, as well as cajoling corporate chief executives at the summit to invest in Indonesia.

Thailand: Prayuth Chan-ocha

What's happening there? Thailand is playing the great power game. Bangkok has a longstanding military relationship with the United States but ties have been strained in the wake of Thailand's military coup. Meanwhile, China has been ramping up its efforts to court the generals in charge, and has been ploughing money into ambitious infrastructure projects in the country.

Who is he? Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha — a former military general — will probably take a cautious approach to any controversies at ASEAN. He doesn't like outsiders criticising Thailand's coup, and will not be rushing to condemn human rights violations in Cambodia or Myanmar.

Malaysia: Najib Razak

Malcolm Turnbull has declared that terrorism poses a mounting threat to South-East Asia, and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak would probably agree.

What's on his radar? Mr Najib is increasingly anxious about the rise of Islamic extremism in his country. More than 200 militants left Malaysia to fight for Islamic State in the Middle East, and some of them have returned home. Intelligence agencies have already disrupted some terror plots, and they worry there could be more. If he can secure any promises of assistance from other nations fighting the scourge, Mr Najib will go home happy.

Brunei Darussalam: Hassanal Bolkiah

Who is he? With a net worth of roughly $US20 billion (pinning down the exact figure is difficult), Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will be the wealthiest man standing when ASEAN leaders pose for their traditional group picture on Saturday.

What to look out for: The tiny country tends to maintain a careful neutrality on contentious issues, and it won't be a major player at the ASEAN summit. Expect the Sultan to focus on his country's attempt to diversify its economy beyond the massive oil reserves which have fuelled his vast fortune.

Laos: Thongloun Sisoulith

Who is he? Laos is the poorest country in ASEAN, and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will be focused on economics rather than geopolitics in Sydney.

What's on his radar? There are plenty of high-powered chief executives from across the region attending the summit, and Mr Sisoulith will be keen to convince them to invest in his landlocked country. And even though Laos isn't bound as tightly to China as Cambodia is, it will still fall in behind Beijing when push comes to shove. In 2016, both countries signed a pact with China on how to resolve the South China Sea dispute — even though neither country has a claim. That didn't impress other South-East Asian countries with skin in the game.

Australia: Malcolm Turnbull

Finally, what do we want? First, Australian diplomats would like to see ASEAN take a stronger stance on the South China Sea, to push back against Beijing's aggression. We'll know how successful they've been on Sunday.

What else is on our radar? Plenty. For a start, there's North Korea. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull wants to press all the leaders to do everything they can to maintain strict economic sanctions on Pyongyang. He's also keen to boost Australian trade and investment in the region, which is growing at a rapid clip. Economic weight keeps on shifting to Asia, and the Prime Minister will find allies as he pushes back against rising protectionism — four ASEAN members signed up to the revived Trans-Pacific Partnership this month.

How about human rights? Australia is realistic. In a perfect world, we'd like countries at the summit to ramp up pressure on member states when they perpetuate human rights abuses. But the Government accepts ASEAN will — as ever — tread carefully.

What's the big picture? Australia's decision to host the summit is a deliberate statement. It's a piece of stagecraft.

ASEAN has plenty of detractors who argue its obsession with consensus means it can't really confront difficult issues. Some analysts say we'd be better off just improving our relationships with individual countries. And our decision to revive the dormant Quad — with India, Japan and the US — shows we are also looking to other friends and allies.

But by ploughing time, money and energy into this summit we are making it clear to our neighbours in South-East Asia we still think ASEAN is important. We still believe (or hope) it can play a role in maintaining the "rules-based order" and keeping the peace.