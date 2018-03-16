'Ban forceps' says mother who suffered through traumatic childbirth, AMA disagrees

Updated 16 March 2018, 10:20 AEDT

Amy Dawes wants forceps during childbirth banned after the instruments caused severe injuries that still impact her life, but the Australian Medical Association says that could cause more grief for mothers and babies.

There are calls to ban the use of forceps in Australia due to the horrific injuries caused to some women during childbirth.

Brisbane mother Amy Dawes had planned for a natural birth for her first child.

But those plans went awry when the baby got stuck and required intervention.

"I remember crying at the thought of a caesarean and I knew nothing of the risks of a forceps delivery," she said.

"I ended up with severe vaginal tearing and a third-degree perineal tear which still impacts on every aspect of my life including the work I can do and how I interact with my child and my partner."

The experience prompted Ms Dawes to co-found the Australasian Birth Trauma Association support group.

She wants forceps banned or at least their use in Australia to be reduced.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) president Michael Gannon, an obstetrician, disagrees with a ban on forceps.

"Forceps should be an occasional choice — maybe only 1 to 3 per cent of deliveries" he said.

"They are a very useful instrument where maternal effort or co-operation might not be there after a long and difficult labour.

"They were first used about 400 years ago and have saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of women and babies during childbirth."

Hans Peter Dietz, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sydney Medical School, sees the aftermath of a traumatic birth while conducting surgical trials on women with damage to their pelvic floor or anal sphincter.

"Many obstetricians are simply not aware of how much damage is done by forceps," Professor Dietz said.

"Forceps are a great instrument to use for the obstetrician but it's very much at the cost of the woman and sometimes the baby."

Injured mothers call in lawyers

Many women are now taking legal action.

"It is a pity we have to be chased by lawyers to clean up our act," Professor Dietz said.

Ms Dawes described the issue as "taboo", and said women needed to be brave enough to speak up.

"I can't help but wonder if men were going through a procedure that resulted in sexual dysfunction if that medical procedure would still be happening … or would we have found a solution years ago?" she said.

Dr Gannon said reducing the rate of caesarean births would lead to an increase of mothers and babies suffering damage.

He said the AMA had noted a big increase in medical payouts relating to birth trauma.

"We've got this ludicrous situation where area health services and state health departments and hospital managers are telling obstetricians to reduce their caesarean section rate for some ideological purpose," Dr Gannon said.

Vacuum pump an alternative

In the late 1980s, Queensland doctor Aldo Vacca, who died four years ago, helped develop a vacuum cup which operates with a small handheld pump.

The Omni cup can be used to pull and or rotate a baby through the vagina causing significantly less damage.

Dr Vacca also developed a reusable vacuum cup which is used extensively in developing countries including Papua New Guinea, where he worked for many years.

His wife Janet and their daughter Belinda continue his legacy travelling the world to promote the use of the hard plastic cup.

"It's used a lot in Queensland but its take-up depends very much on the age of the senior consultant in a hospital," Janet Vacca said.

"When you've got people who have grown up with forceps they're always a bit suspicious of other things."

Professor Dietz said there was a degree of inertia by some obstetricians, as the vacuum was not as effective.

Wide range of forceps usage rates

The risks of child birth are becoming greater as first time mothers are usually older and heavier.

In Queensland forceps rates are at 3 per cent while they almost 8 per cent in Victoria.



In Sydney's west, the forceps rates at the Nepean Hospital have remained at 2 per cent over the past 15 years.

That's in contrast to the other tertiary hospitals in Sydney — the North Shore hospital and Royal Women's Randwick have the highest forceps rates at 10 to 11 per cent of all births.

"The harder doctors work to reduce caesareans the more forceps will be done," Professor Dietz said.