Damage to Hobart car dealership from burst water main 'soul destroying', executive says

Updated 16 March 2018, 12:15 AEDT

The burst water main that severely damaged a Hobart car dealership was "similar to Lake Burley Griffin's water feature", the business' executive director says.

Police said the fault on the Brooker Highway near the Railway Roundabout happened about 6:40pm.

The burst water main shot water 15 metres into the air, spraying debris across the highway.

The executive director of DJ Motors group, James Johns, said he was notified by friends of the burst main behind his Campbell Street dealership.

"I received a few texts from my friends via social media that said 'we like your new water feature' and 'I think you probably need to get back up to the dealership'," he said.

"At first glance I couldn't believe it … I didn't have to walk far from the waterfront to actually see [the water spout] towering above the buildings."

Mr Johns said TasWater told him 2 million litres of water went through the building which backs onto the Brooker Highway.

"It was just like a geyser, basically, very similar to Lake Burley Griffin's water feature unfortunately," he said.

"Most of the land here is reclaimed, its an old jam factory, we've been here since about 1964.

"And so with the water pressure coming up it caused a few flying hazards and missiles."

"It was quite substantial we were really quite surprised at the amount of pressure and force behind it.

"It's pretty soul destroying.

"At this stage we've got the structural engineers to have a look."

Mr Johns said he had to make sure the building was safe before any staff go back inside.

Neal Synott, department manager of Urban Network at TasWater, said the extent of the damage was unclear.

"We should have a clearer picture by the end of today, but as far as the extent of damage to properties, it'll probably take a few days to meet with all those people and understand that and the insurance companies and the like," he said.



DJ Mitsubishi has been "extensively and seriously damaged" along with infrastructure around the ruptured main, police said.

Detective Inspector Craig Joel said there were fears last night that the building housing the car dealership would collapse.

"DJ Mitsubishi will be severely affected and that could well result in many, many dollars worth of damage, and possibly a million dollars going by the number of vehicles that are inside," he said.

Emergency services and TasWater crews worked late into the night to try and stop the waterflow and its associated damage.

There were no injuries or evidence of criminal activity, police said.

Water has been restored to homes and businesses in surrounding suburbs.