Fact check: Are there fewer young people in SA today than 36 years ago?

SA Best Leader Nick Xenophon says that there are now fewer young people in South Australia than there were 36 years ago.

The claim

Both major parties and Nick Xenophon's SA Best have talked about the problem of young people leaving South Australia, the so-called brain drain.

In the recent ABC South Australian election debate, SA Best Leader Nick Xenophon told the audience: "We now have fewer young people in South Australia than we did 36 years ago when our population was 400,000 fewer."

Mr Xenophon's statement goes against the conventional expectation that as population increases, so do the numbers in all age groups.

What has really been going on? RMIT ABC Fact Check examines the figures.

The verdict

Mr Xenophon's claim checks out.

South Australia has fewer young people today than it had in 1982 despite an increasing total population, according to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In June 2017, the latest number available, SA had 158,680 people aged 18 to 24, compared with 163,964 in June 1982.

For those aged 12 to 24, the latest number is 277,291, also lower than the 300,250 recorded for 1982.

In fact, SA had fewer people aged 12 to 24 in 2017 than it had even at the beginning of the 1970s.

The numbers for both groups climbed during the early 1980s, before beginning a decline that lasted until 2000.

They then recovered some of the fall but not enough to match the numbers of the 1980s.

As Mr Xenophon notes, SA's total population has increased over the period in question, from 1.33 million in June 1982 to 1.72 million in June 2017.

A look at national figures shows that the overall population of young people in Australia continues to increase.

For many years South Australia has not kept up with the other mainland states and territories when it comes to its population of young people.

What is it all about?

Talk around a declining youth population is focused around the decisions by young South Australians to seek better work or lifestyle opportunities outside the state.

Immediately after making his claim during the ABC debate, Mr Xenophon said: "We need to make sure that, firstly, our young people don't leave, so that we have good jobs here — we have had more casual jobs, more part-time jobs..."

His SA Best party claims:

"We are losing young people faster than other states, with significant flow-on effects through labour force productivity, lifecycle income and consumption from this 'de-younging' of our profile. The number of young, well-educated graduates and skilled workers who are leaving the state in search of employment and economic opportunity is of significant consequence. We need to get them back."

SA Best also says that having fewer young people today than 35 years ago is "emblematic of the state's decline".

The Liberals convey a similar message.

Back in 2016, Liberal spokesman for Investment and Trade Tim Whetstone claimed "South Australia has suffered a surge of people leaving the state as limited job opportunities drive people interstate in search of greater opportunity".

When ABS statistics on population growth were released in September 2017, Liberal leader Steven Marshall said: "Jay Weatherill is well on the way to ensuring his retirement isn't troubled by traffic jams in Adelaide as young South Australians are forced interstate in search of job opportunities."

Business leaders have also expressed concern, with the chief executive of Business SA, Nigel McBride, suggesting that "our young people are leaving the state by the truckload because we don't have the jobs and corporate opportunities to keep them here".

The lobby group has also launched a TV advertising campaign on the issue for this state election.

For its part, Labor says that "young people are an integral part of a thriving South Australian community".

And in the Government's SA Strategic Plan, released in 2011 under former premier Mike Rann, it is noted that: "It is important that South Australia attracts and retains a sustainable workforce to ensure there is balance in our population," with one of the "goals" being "[o]ur young people have a future here".

Who is a young person?

The ABS publishes estimated population by age.

Deciding which particular age group constitutes "young people" is somewhat subjective and can vary.

The South Australian Office for Youth says it provides "grants that directly impact young South Australians aged 12-24".

In 2009, the former Commonwealth Office of Youth also referred to "young people aged 12-24".

And in 2010, the Rudd government's "National Strategy for Young Australians" defined young people as aged 12 to 24.

Meanwhile, SA Best's population policy refers to "young people" as those aged 18 to 34.

In its election platform, the Liberal Party refers to a "brain drain from South Australia which has already seen tens of thousands of talented young people leave our State because of a lack of jobs and opportunities", pointing to "more than 181,000 people aged 15 to 34" leaving SA since 2002.

And a spokesman for Premier Jay Weatherill told Fact Check that his comments on the issue during the election campaign referred to people from newborns to the age of 24.

Fact Check prefers the 12-24 age group, as it has been used by departments at the state and federal level in developing youth policies.

But any definition also has to take into account the context of his claim and his reference to jobs.

So Fact Check has also examined a subset of that group, those aged 18 to 24, who are likely to be more influenced by work opportunities available in South Australia.

What do the figures say?

Fact Check has examined population figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics for the period mentioned by Mr Xenophon (1982 to 2017), as well as figures for the period 1971 to 1981 to obtain a better understanding of historical trends.

In June 1982, South Australia had a total population of around 1.33 million people, which has grown by around 30 per cent to 1.72 million in June 2017.

South Australia had just over 300,000 people aged 12-24 in 1982, but it is now 7.6 per cent lower at 277,291.

The figure for people aged 18-24 has fallen by 3.2 per cent from 163,964 in 1982 to 158,680 in 2017.

The highest number of people aged 12-24 in the period 1971 to 2017 was reached in 1984, while the highest number of those aged 18-24 was reached in 1983.

Do these figures tell the full story?

Later in the ABC debate, Labor's Mr Weatherill argued that Mr Xenophon was "grasping at the worst possible construction of South Australia" by cherrypicking the figures chosen.

He said:

"You've said that there are fewer young people here than there were in 1982. You know what you need to do to actually reach that conclusion? You take the high point in 1981, it falls all the way to 2002, and since 2002 to now, it has grown by 36,000. Sure it's less than 1981-82 now, but you have to ignore the fact that under the entire life of this Government it has actually grown."

Mr Weatherill is happy to mention 2002, as the Labor Government (then led by Mike Rann) came to power in March 2002.

Mr Weatherill became Premier on October 21, 2011.

As noted above, a Labor spokesman told Fact Check his measure of "young people" was newborns to age 24.

The spokesman referred to a January 2018 paper published by the South Australian Centre for Economic Studies.

A look at the figures in Fact Check's preferred age ranges shows that the number of people aged 12-24 decreased from 1985 until 2000, after which it began to rise again.

There was an increase in the number of 12-24 year olds between 2001 and 2011, and an increase in 18-24 year olds between 2001 and 2015.

How does SA compare?

South Australia's record on the numbers of young people compares unfavourably with the rest of the country.

The South Australian Centre for Economic Studies paper, by Michael O'Neil and Darryl Gobbett, shows that in South Australia, the numbers of people in three age groups (0-14, 15-19 and 20-24) were smaller in 2013-14 than in 1981-82, while for Australia the numbers in all three age groups rose during that period.

"Most noticeably in the two periods 1993-94 to 1997-98 and 1997-98 to 2001-02 South Australia's population growth rates were less than half those of Victoria or Australia," the paper says.

While part of the explanation was lower overseas immigration to SA, part of it was a rise in residents leaving for other states.

The paper attributed this to the financial collapse of the state bank in 1991, the restructuring of much of the manufacturing sector and the closure of companies headquartered in SA.

"The dominant cohorts of those who left South Australia were young people and young families. They did not return and they married and/or had children adding to other states' younger aged profile while depleting our own."

Lead researcher: Paul Crossley, Senior Researcher, RMIT ABC Fact Check

Additional research: Natasha Grivas

