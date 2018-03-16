Flooding road closures in north Queensland 'stupid' and 'safety Nazism', Bob Katter says

Updated 16 March 2018, 12:40 AEDT

Maverick federal MP Bob Katter says "excessive" road closures during north Queensland flood events are often the result of authorities throwing their weight around, but a Queensland minister brands the comments "madness".

Federal MP Bob Katter has blasted authorities for what he calls "excessive" road closures in times of flood, and admitted to previously driving around a road closed sign after a flood event.

But his comments have been described as "madness" by Queensland Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford.

Mr Katter said "stupid" and "irresponsible" road closures had brought the north Queensland economy to a standstill, both during recent floods as well as in the past.

"We've had a plethora of telephone calls all over north Queensland with the most ridiculous road closures," he said.

"This has just got to stop … I'm talking about cases where there is 8 inches [20 centimetres] of water across the road, and there was no flow in it at all. Stagnant. And those are the sort of cases we're confronting all the time.

"Power going to people's heads. They enjoy throwing their weight around and ordering people around and 'Oh, we're protecting you'.

"Safety Nazism is alive and well when we get a shower of rain in north Queensland.

"You have got to realise have no right to stop the whole economy of north Queensland from occurring."

Mr Katter admitted that, after a previous rain event, he drove on a closed road at Murray Upper near Tully to reach a banana farmer.

He said the farmer had been barred from getting his crop to market despite there being no water on the road.

"I went around the no-go sign and drove the road myself," he said.

"It's my job as a member of parliament to do these things, and you can't stop me in the carrying out of my duties, and if you do, you've committed a crime, not me.

"So it's my duty to go up there and have a look. When I had a look there wasn't anything like any water, but there was $2 million worth of bananas with no electricity and they were all going bad."

Mr Katter conceded there were cases where road closures were justified due to safety reasons, and praised SES and police who had risked their lives to rescue people who had been "stupid".

"I'm not criticising overall, but I am criticising the excessive use of power, which is causing economic disruption which cannot be justified."

He declined to comment on the case of Katter's Australian Party Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto, who was fined $150 last weekend for driving through floodwaters in Ingham.

"It may have been justified, it may not have been, I don't know anything about the case," he said.

'I don't know what Bob is on at the moment'

Mr Crawford said he was astounded by Mr Katter's comments.

"It's just absolute madness," he said.

"I don't know what Bob is on at the moment, but he should know better than that.

"This is not something that you expect to hear from one of our long-term federal MPs.

"Bob knows that roads are closed for safety reasons, nothing more than safety reasons."

Mr Crawford said it was extremely reckless of Mr Katter to drive on a closed road.

"If they're still closed it's because engineers from either Main Roads or council have a concern with that road, and they will stay closed until they're safe to be opened," he said.

"This is just not the kind of standard we expect a member of parliament to be setting, let along complaining about — I'm absolutely gobsmacked, I've got to say."

Mr Crawford said he had just returned from north-west Queensland where some communities were still cut off due to flooding, and police were escorting trucks to deliver food to the areas.

"I know that every single mayor and every engineer and every CEO out there has been working tirelessly, day and night, to get their roads open, because they know the impact this causes on farmers, on supply and on industry," he said.

"I'm asking people to be patient out there, we haven't lost any lives as a result of these flood events and the storms and I'm not about to lose any now."