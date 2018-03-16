Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad slams Prime Minister Najib Razak for 'destroying the country'

Updated 16 March 2018, 7:30 AEDT

Malaysia's former leader, Mahathir Mohamad, is once again standing is a candidate for the nation's top job, saying most people think current Prime Minister Najib Razak is stealing government money and must be ousted from office.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is once again running for the top job at the age of 92. (Credit: Reuters)

Malaysia's former leader, Mahathir Mohamad, has labelled current Prime Minister Najib Razak a "monster" who is "practically destroying the country".

Dr Mahathir is Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister who resigned from the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party in February 2016 after becoming increasingly critical of Mr Najib's leadership in the wake of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

He then formed a new political party and teamed up with his one-time sworn enemy Anwar Ibrahim in a bid to oust Mr Najib.

The 92-year-old has been chosen once again as a candidate to run for the country's top job in the coming general election to be called by August.

"It is very much about getting rid of Najib. He's a monster in the view of most people in Malaysia," Dr Mahathir said.

"They think that he is just about enriching himself, having a good life and at the same time using money to buy support, or promoting corruption on a huge scale, stealing government money by the billions of dollars.

"This is not something that we want to see."

Dr Mahathir, now leader of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party, expected this would be the "dirtiest election ever" and said the only way Mr Najib would win was by cheating.

"We are very strong, we think we can win but what I do think is that he will cheat to the maximum," he said.

"If we lose it is due to cheating, fraud and things like that."

Mr Najib is set to meet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of this weekend's special ASEAN Summit, The Australian reports, a week after Mr Turnbull's son Alex revealed his career as a Singapore-based executive with Goldman Sachs suffered after blowing the whistle on billions of dollars of allegedly dodgy deals done with 1MDB.

A spokesman for Mr Turnbull confirmed to the publication on Wednesday that 1MDB was not likely to come up during the conversation.

Turnbull and Najib meeting 'a photo opportunity'

Dr Mahathir believed Mr Najib would be using his meeting with Mr Turnbull to advance his own credentials.

"He's been trying to all the time, having photo opportunities and all that because he wants to show Malaysians that he is well-accepted, but I think when you know a man is a thief you should stay away from him," Dr Mahathir said.

While Dr Mahathir could be destroying the party he loved for 60 years, he believed it was no longer the same party because it was not, "sticking to the original objective for formation of the party".

"It is just there in order to support the existing president to remain as the prime minister of this country," he said.

"His party now is supporting an authoritarian government … the party has already been destroyed by him."

Dr Mahathir said he had no choice but to form a party to oppose the Government in order "to revive the ideals of the nation".

"Anwar and me of course have differences, but the problem facing the country is so big today that we have to relegate all our past experiences to the background and focus on trying to rescue or to rehabilitate this country from this administration, which is going to totally destroy this country," he said.

"We feel this is far more important than our quarrels, and therefore we should team up together and face this problem and overcome it."