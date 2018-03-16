French judge issues arrest warrant for daughter of Saudi King

Updated 16 March 2018, 18:35 AEDT

A French judge has issued an international arrest warrant for the daughter of Saudi Arabia's King Salman, according to a local source.

The warrant is in relation to an alleged attack by her bodyguard against a worker in her Parisian flat, the source, who is close to the investigation, said.

Princess Hassa bint Salman is the sister of the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is wanted for questioning related to armed violence, kidnapping, theft and death threats that a member of her security team is accused of, the source said.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris did not respond to requests for comment and the Saudi Government communications office and the royal court could not be reached for comment.

The warrant, which was issued in December, comes at a sensitive time in French-Saudi relations.

Under former president Francois Hollande, France nurtured closer ties with Sunni-ruled Gulf Arab states, in particular Saudi Arabia, due to its tough stance on Iran in nuclear negotiations.

However, the 32-year-old Saudi Crown Prince has, in past months, emphasised closer ties with United States President Donald Trump just as France's leader, Emmanuel Macron, has in turn sought to improve relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia's rival for regional influence.

The Crown Prince is expected in Paris at the start of April, although the date has already been pushed back several times partly due to his visits to Britain and the United States.

Mr Macron's office did not respond to requests for comment.

