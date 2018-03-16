Man who implanted Opal Card into hand pleads guilty to public transport offences

Updated 16 March 2018, 14:40 AEDT

Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow is fined $220 and ordered to pay court costs after surgically implanting an Opal Card chip into his hand so he could swipe on and off card-free.

A bio-hacker who implanted an Opal Card chip into his hand has been fined for not using a valid train ticket, in an unprecedented court action.

Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, 33, surgically implanted an Opal Card chip into his hand last year, so that he could swipe on and off without using a card.

Transport authorities charged him for using public transport without a valid ticket and for not producing a ticket to transport officers.

Mr Meow-Meow pleaded guilty to both offences at Newtown Local Court.

He was fined $220 for breaching the Opal Card terms of use and was ordered to pay $1,000 in legal costs.

The lawyer representing Mr Meow Meow argued that transport legislation had advanced to include methods of contactless payment through MasterCard and some smart phones.

He said that the law should adapt to all available technologies including implantable tech.

But Magistrate Michael Quinn said, while the legislation may catch up with technology in the future, the law of the day must be followed.

Outside court, Mr Meow Meow said he was disappointed both offences were not dismissed and that he was ordered to pay legal costs.

Despite the decision, Mr Meow Meow said he would continue to experiment with implanted technology.

He said he was planning to push the boundary even further, replacing his Opal chip with one that will hold all of his personal information, including credit cards and memberships.

Mr Meow-Meow told the ABC last year that he had his device implanted by a piercing expert that lasted approximately one hour.

He said he had the Opal Card's near-field communication (NFC) chip cut down and encased in bio-compatible plastic, measuring 10 millimetres by 6 millimetres.

But he warned others not to do the same without research finding someone with expertise.

"Most certainly don't try this at home unless you know what you're doing," he said.

Mr Meow-Meow told the ABC that the implant technology was not a controversial idea and was widely used in medicine.

He has two other NFC implants in his hand and arm, including one on which he keeps documents.