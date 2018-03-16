Population pressure: How many kids should you have?

Updated 16 March 2018, 6:20 AEDT

How do you balance your desire to have kids with concerns about their impact on the environment?

With Australia's population heading toward 40 million people by the middle of the century, and global figures growing by 80 million every year, some people may find themselves wondering whether they should have children.

The impact our growing population has on the environment — from polluted city air and dying rivers to cleared forests and disappearing species — is something that can keep you awake at night.

So how many children should you have if you care about the planet?

We sought out five perspectives on this thorny question.

Tapan Sarker, political economist

Dr Sarker was born in what is now the eighth most populated country in the world — Bangladesh. He became a refugee when he was three months old when his mother fled with him to India, after his father was killed in conflict.

He began his career in forestry and biodiversity conservation, but has since studied economics and spent time in developing countries working on the challenge of sustainable growth.

Dr Sarker views having children as an essential service: you're providing the tax-paying workforce needed to keep the economy going.

"We need more economic growth and to have that we need population growth," he says.

The challenge, he says, is to work out how best to do this given the constraints that a country like Australia faces, such as limited water resources.

Dr Sarker says when considering how many children to have, it's important to think about the broader issue of affordability. Society needs educated and skilled citizens — and these cost some millions to rear.

"It's about quality not quantity."

While Dr Sarker was once a fan of Peter Costello's famous call for people to have "one for mum, one for dad and one for the country", he says times have changed and now thinks "two is probably the best number" (assuming both parents are working).

It turns out Australian women are having, on average, just under two children each.

"We definitely need more younger people," Dr Sarker says.

"Countries that have more younger people are doing very well at the moment, and those with more older people are facing a lot of challenges."

He points to the example of Japan. It's low fertility and famous longevity means a population highly skewed to the aged.

Not only does this mean the country's tax base has been eroding, but it is having to use robots for aged care, Dr Sarker says.

"They don't have enough people to look after their ageing population," he says.

"We don't want this to happen in Australia."

Dr Sarker is deputy director, Griffith Centre for Sustainable Enterprise at Griffith University's Business School

Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick: climate scientist

For Dr Perkins-Kirkpatrick, who recently had her first child, this is a very personal and uneasy question.

"I would love to have three kids and it's really difficult to convince myself one way or the other whether it's a good idea environmentally," she says.

"If we decide not to have that third child I will mourn that because it's something I've always wanted to do. If I do have that third kid, I'll be wondering about the future that they will have and their environmental impact."

Dr Perkins-Kirkpatrick, who researches heatwaves, remembers being pregnant in scorching summer heat and struggling to put out the washing.

"I remember thinking, 'what life is this child going to have?'" she says. "The future is pretty bloody awful. Everywhere across the world is going to see increases in heatwaves."

Not only does Dr Perkins-Kirkpatrick fear for the type of world her children might inherit, but she thinks about their environmental impact — their greater reliance on energy-guzzling air conditioning, for a start.

On the flip side, she is the youngest of seven kids and enjoys being part of a big family, with 17 nieces and nephews.

"I loved being the youngest. I loved all the excitement at Christmas and always having babies around," she says.

"That side of me would like to have that for our own family."

Her internal struggle is made worse because she finds herself locked into an unsustainable lifestyle by circumstance.

"We're currently renting a house that is not very energy efficient," she says. "We'd love to have solar panels but there's no incentive because we're renting," she says.

"And we would love an electric car but unfortunately with the cost of living in Sydney it's not feasible to go out and buy a new Tesla."

Dr Perkins-Kirkpatrick is an ARC DECRA Research Fellow at the Climate Change Research Centre at the University of New South Wales

Don Clifton, sustainable business expert

Dr Clifton suggests a limit of "two or less" kids per family might be good, but says this can't be considered without the impact of our lifestyle on the environment.

"A family could have six kids and have less impact than a family with no kids," he says.

He recommends people play around with a footprint calculator to get an idea of what kind of behaviours can help reduce their impact on the planet.

Although, he says some changes will only be possible once government and business make more significant shifts towards sustainable transport, energy and urban design.

And, Dr Clifton says, we need to be part of a global solution, because Australia will not be immune to the mass uncontrolled migration that could result from people fleeing hunger or low lying areas inundated by rising sea levels.

Dr Clifton challenges the idea that we need to keep growing the population to make the economic system work.

"You can't keep doing that forever. It's going to go belly up at some point," he says.

"What's missing from the dialogue is how can we live a prosperous and sustainable lifestyle without using population growth as the fuel to make it work."

Dr Clifton is a lecturer in the University of South Australia Business School.

Lyn Bender, psychologist

A little while ago, Lyn Bender planted a tree in her backyard — in honour of her mum, who is now in a nursing home. She hopes the tree will grow and have a long life.

And, like planting a tree, she says having children is an expression of hope.

"It's an expression of trust that they will have a future of joy, love and fulfilment," she says.

In her line of work, Ms Bender sees people who are distressed about the future for a range of reasons, including issues like climate change.

Along with questions of affordability, whether their partner will stand by them, and whether becoming a parent will affect their employment prospects, she believes climate change adds a whole other level of fear about the consequences of having children.

"When you hear that by 2050 there will be X amount of sea level rise or extreme weather events, you mentally calculate how old your children or grandchildren will be," she says.

She says it's important to remember that, although we may be more aware of them than we were in the past, humans have always contended with the world's dangers — from wars and famine to plagues and other disasters.

"You have to go on despite that," she says.

Humans have to have children to keep society going, and balancing any guilt about a child's ecological impact is the possibility that they will create a more environmentally friendly planet.

"They may grow up and fight to reduce emissions or become conscientious voters or politicians," she says.

"Having children is a supreme act of hope, even if you might not realise it."

And hope, like fear, can be an important motivator for change.

"Hope is very important if we're going to do anything about environmental problems — especially climate change," she says.

Ms Bender is a psychologist and writer who has a background in trauma counselling and an interest in environmental psychology.

Ian Lowe, environmental scientist

"There's no way Australia can make a significant contribution to solving the global problem [of overpopulation] because the annual increase in the population of India is much greater the total population of Australia," Professor Lowe says.

Still, he says, it's crucial Australia stabilises its population to protect its natural resources.

To do this Professor Lowe says we need to limit the number of children we have to two or less. But we also need to reduce immigration to less than 170,000 a year, in a way that is humanitarian and non-discriminatory.

But, he says, even if we stopped immigration altogether today, Australia's population would eventually stabilise at 30 million, which is twice the population estimated to be sustainable, given our current rate of resource consumption.

So like others, Professor Lowe stresses we also need to cut our consumption — not necessarily our living standards — by more efficient use of resources.

We need to live in smaller houses and have more fuel-efficient cars and we need to stop wasting so much food through poor distribution and poor storage.

As well as people limiting their number of children to two, Professor Lowe says it's worth considering having children around the age of 30 rather than 18.

"If on average people had children at 30 … there would be fewer generations around at the same time," he says.

Women are already tending to do this because of their desire to have a career.

"It's a trend that should be encouraged," he says.

He disagrees a younger workforce is needed to drive today's knowledge economy, arguing that people are being productive into their late 60s, 70s and even 80s.

"The reason why we have so much youth unemployment is because there are fewer jobs requiring youth and brawn, and more requiring age, experience and wisdom," he says.

Professor Lowe is a patron of Sustainable Population Australia and Emeritus Professor of Science, Technology and Society at Griffith University. He was also Humanist of the Year in 1988 and a former president of the Australian Conservation Foundation.