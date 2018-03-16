'Ride Like A Girl': Michelle Payne's historic 2015 Melbourne Cup win to become a movie

Updated 16 March 2018, 17:25 AEDT

Australian actor Rachel Griffiths will direct the film, which she said will be an ode to Michelle Payne's "true Australian grit", as she became the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup.

The story of Michelle Payne, who in 2015 became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, will be told on the silver screen in what the film's director hopes will be a testament to "true Australian grit."

Australian actor Rachel Griffiths will make her directorial debut for the film Ride Like A Girl, which is expected to be delivered in January 2019.

Ms Griffiths said Michelle Payne's victory, along with her post-race interview in which she told her critics to "get stuffed", has made her a trailblazer for women in sport.

"Even in the two years since [Michelle] won this race, the conversation about barriers for women has really become a very global and significant conversation," Ms Griffiths said.

'The great Australian sports movie'

Rachel Griffiths said she was inspired to make a film about Michelle Payne after watching her ride to victory on thoroughbred gelding, Prince of Penzance.

"I didn't know women were jockeys, I didn't know a woman was riding the 2015 cup," Ms Griffiths said.

"[Producer] Richard [Keddie] and I talked for years about 'why haven't we made the great Australian sports movie', because we both love sports movies particularly when they're about more than the sport."

Ms Griffiths said she wants Ride Like A Girl to touch on Michelle Payne's personal life and motivations.

"The core of the Payne story is how [Michelle's father] Paddy kept his family together, family of 10, after the loss of his wife and their children's mother, and how through thick and thin they've stayed together," she said.

"I think that message will resonate with all cultures, with all languages across the world."

"We feel like this film, with its emphasis on community, on faith, on resilience, [has] got this true Australian grit."

The film's producer, Richard Keddie, said the use of cutting-edge camera technology will show audiences life from a jockey's point of view.

"We just are trying to make a movie that you actually understand what a jockey goes through," he said.

"We didn't realise the life of a jockey … just the dedication, the commitment, the incredible hard work, the danger."

"There's technology to capture that now, which we've never had before, so we really hope that the audience will feel as much as possible what Michelle went through."

Payne's brother Stevie to star in movie

Michelle Payne said that she's overwhelmed, but proud to have her and her family's story told on the big screen.

"It hasn't always been easy throughout my career and my life," she said.

"But I think it's nice to show people and young people with dreams that even when it does get tough you don't have to give up."

Ms Payne said the film is also an opportunity to tell the story of her brother, Stevie and to change public perceptions around intellectual disabilities.

"Steven's been treated as normal all our life, we never knew any different way to treat him," she said.

"I think that's a story to be told in itself because obviously, given the opportunity, look what he can do."

Stevie Payne will play himself in the movie, which he said is a role he is excited to take on.

"Happy to do it, give it a go," he said.

Actor Sam Neil will play Michelle's father, Paddy.

Ride Like A Girl has been written by Andrew Knight, who is behind the ABC's Rake, Jack Irish and Seachange series, along with the film Hacksaw Ridge, and Eilse McCredie, who wrote the SBS series Sunshine.