SA election: Premier Jay Weatherill heckled at energy press conference

Updated 16 March 2018, 13:00 AEDT

A year on from Jay Weatherill's infamous press conference with Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg, the South Australian Premier faces a similar ambush the day before the election.

Jay Weatherill returns to the home where he confronted Josh Frydenberg a year ago. (Credit: ABC)

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill has been heckled by an environmental protester at his final election campaign press conference — exactly one year after he delivered his now infamous take down of Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg.

Mr Weatherill chose to revisit the event in his final campaign pitch, as he unveiled a deal for South Australia to once again build the world's biggest battery, this time at Port Augusta.

Mr Weatherill even presented a commemorative mug of the press conference to the householder Geoff Perkins.

The pair then watched the key moments on an iPad, with Mr Weatherill telling journalists his attack on Josh Frydenberg was not pre-meditated.

"Twleve months ago today, we were here standing up for South Australia's leadership in renewable energy," Mr Weatherill said.

"I mean we came here to defend South Australia's reputation.

"We'd been slagged off by the Federal Liberal Government uphill and down dale for six months, falsely blaming us for our leadership in renewable energy being the cause of difficulties in our energy system and we stood up for South Australia."

Event gatecrashed by heckler

However as Mr Weatherill delivered his statement, a heckler fired questions from the driveway about the potential for oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

"So will you be taking a position on the Great Australian Bight, Mr Weatherill?" the protester yelled.

"What will you be telling the people of Kangaroo Island when oil is washing up on their shores?

"So what are you going to say? Does your party have a position on this? It's in the Advertiser."

The protester was promptly marched from the press conference by the Premier's security detail.

The man — who gave his name Tadhg Porter — was told he would be trespassing if he returned to the property within 24 hours.

Mr Porter denied he had been put up to his stunt by a political party.

"No, I'm just a concerned citizen I suppose," he said.

"I guess I just know some interesting people."

Labor 'wants to protect' pristine coastline

Mr Weatherill was asked whether the protester should have been given a chance to speak, given Mr Frydenberg had complained about the Premier gatecrashing his press conference a year ago.

"I think we're in a private area actually, we're in somebody's shed," Mr Weatherill said.

"But it's not a matter for me, it's a matter for my security."

The Premier said Labor had a clear position on drilling in the Bight.

"We want to protect the pristine areas, not just in Kangaroo Island, but across the whole of the coastline," he said.

"We have always had a consistent position that is people first must win the social licence, and they actually must win their environmental licence that is the approvals based on science.

"That's the approach we have taken all around South Australia."