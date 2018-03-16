South Africa 'offended' over Peter Dutton's white farmers comments, demands retraction

Updated 16 March 2018, 7:30 AEDT

South Africa demands Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton retract his comments that the country's white farmers are being "persecuted" and deserve protection with special visas from a "civilised country".

Pretoria hauled in Canberra's High Commissioner for a diplomatic ticking off over Mr Dutton's remarks, which also included a description of white farmers facing "horrific circumstances" — a characterisation South Africa has rejected.

"The South African Government is offended by the statements which have been attributed to the Australian Home Affairs Minister and a full retraction is expected," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Commenting this week on a documentary about violent rural crime in South Africa, Mr Dutton said the farmers deserved "special attention" from Australia.

"I do think, on the information that I've seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilised country like ours," Mr Dutton said.

He also pointed to plans by new President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow expropriation of land as a solution to the massive land-ownership inequalities that remain more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

Speaking to Parliament this week, Mr Ramaphosa said South Africa was not heading down the road towards the type of violent and chaotic seizure of white-owned farms that triggered economic collapse in Zimbabwe nearly 20 years ago.

"We cannot have a situation where we allow land grabs, because that is anarchy," Mr Ramaphosa said.

"We cannot have a situation of anarchy when we have proper constitutional means through which we can work to give land to our people."

Farm murders a particularly racially sensitive issue

Although violent crime is a serious issue across South Africa, killings on farms — the vast majority of which are white-owned — has become a particularly racially charged issue.

Afriforum, a rights group that mainly represents the views of the white Afrikaner minority, has described being a white farmer as one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.

A white farmer is twice as likely to be murdered as a policeman, and four times as likely as a private citizen, Afriforum said.

But Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies crime expert Gareth Newham said the evidence was inconclusive, with murder rates for young black men in townships likely to be far higher that for white farmers.

The South African Government denied whites were deliberately targeted, and said farm murders were part of the country's wider violent crime problem.

Reuters