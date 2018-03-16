South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promises to speed up the pace of land reform

Updated 16 March 2018, 7:45 AEDT

The redistribution of millions of hectares of South African land is being met with opposition from farmers, who advocates say would rather die than move.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says now is the time for action on land reform. (Credit: Reuters)

The land debate in South Africa is a collision of emotion, economics, history and the law.

After more than two decades of failing to take action, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is promising to deliver land reform without crashing the nation's economy.

A year ago, the ANC refused to support a motion by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party to amend section 25 of the constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

But now President Cyril Ramaphosa is warning the time has come for action.

"If we do not do so, this problem that has stayed with us as a nation for hundreds of years … will implode in our hands," Mr Ramaphosa said.

The rush to redistribution

It is not an easy task to redistribute the soil after decades of division and discrimination but also respect the property rights of those who bought land in good faith.

South Africa will go to the polls in a national election next year. The ANC is running out of time to win back the trust and support of some low-income voters who have lost faith in the party.

Despite the end of apartheid in 1994, more than 70 per cent of South Africa's farmland is in white hands, even though whites represent less than 10 per cent of the population.

The opposition EFF can promise without having to deliver because it is not in government. EFF leader Julius Malema is already telling South Africans they will receive land.

He is urging young people hooked on the local street drug, nyaope to get ready.

"Stop smoking nyaope, land is coming. We don't want land to find you finished by nyaope and alcohol. We want fit people like me, you can see me," Mr Malema says.

Farmers 'would rather die than move'

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is not joining the land rush.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Government should not take land without paying for it.

"Expropriation without compensation is state-sanctioned theft which is inimical to economic growth and development," Mr Maimane said.

The Constitutional Review Committee of the South African Parliament is now examining the issue of land reform. It is scheduled to report back by August 30.

Farming group AfriForum SA said the problem should be dealt with in South Africa. But it feared the process could lead to bloodshed.

Deputy CEO Ernst Roets said some farmers would not walk off their land.

"I personally know farmers in South Africa who would rather die on their farms than to be forced to move to the city," he said.

Mr Roets says farmers have bought their land through the proper channels and should not be dispossessed. He warned of strong resistance.

"I cannot foresee this policy happening without some violence breaking out in South Africa," Mr Roets says.

Food production threatened

Mr Ramaphosa promised South Africa would not repeat the mistakes of neighbouring Zimbabwe, where food production fell when commercial farmers were forced off the land.

South Africa is a large producer of maize. In good years it exports to the rest of Africa, along with the Asian market.

But when the weather is dry, South Africa cannot grow enough to feed its own people. The country was forced to import maize in 2015/16 and 2016/17 because of severe drought. Unlike Australia, it consumes more grain than it exports.

That means the margin for error is tight. If the land reform process goes wrong, food production could drop and foreign investment could be damaged.

But now expectations are so high, the South Africa Government is under pressure to live up to its promises.