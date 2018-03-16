Sunrise debate about Indigenous children sparks large protest in Sydney's Martin Place

Updated 16 March 2018, 16:30 AEDT

More than 100 people protest outside Channel 7's Martin Place headquarters to call for a shift in media coverage of Indigenous issues, after comments were aired on breakfast television this week calling for a second Stolen Generation.

Protesters outside Channel 7 Television studios following comments about the Stolen Generation. (Credit: AAP)

More than 100 people protested outside Channel 7's Martin Place headquarters today to call for a shift in the way Indigenous issues are covered by major media organisations.

The protest was sparked by a segment on the TV show Sunrise earlier this week, where removal of Indigenous children was discussed by an all-white panel.

The 'Hot Topics' chat featured commentator Prue MacSween, Sunrise co-host Samantha Armytage and Brisbane radio personality Ben Davis.

Ms MacSween said removing at-risk children from their homes was a "no brainer".

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of children were taken because it was for their well-being, we need to do it again," Ms MacSween said.

Nat Heath, an Aboriginal early education worker who was at the protest, said the issue was broader than a breakfast TV show.

"Aboriginal people have basically just had enough of white people speaking for us and not letting us have a voice," he said.

"I think that if they want to have this discussion again then they should have Aboriginal representatives on the show that Aboriginal people choose, and not just people that will support their views."

During the protest the crowd chanted loudly and banged on the glass windows of the central Sydney studio's glass but did not disrupt the broadcast.

'We respect the right to protest'

The Sunrise segment was based around comments by federal Children's Minister David Gillespie, who warned earlier this week Australia had a child protection "crisis".

He called for more "open adoptions" for Indigenous children — where a child is able to have continued contact with his or her biological parents.



A Government report released last week found 32,000 children in Australia were spending more than two years living in foster care, but only 143 permanent adoptions were approved in 2016-17.

The report found Indigenous children were seven-times more likely to find themselves in foster care than non-Indigenous counterparts.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Child Placement Principle — in place in every state and territory — aims to keep Indigenous children in care placed with relatives or Aboriginal foster carers, but is not always adhered to.

"We need to shake this reluctance about the fear of being accused of creating a Stolen Generation or another forgotten generation," the Minister said.

Channel 7 changed the Sunrise backdrop so the protest could not be seen.

"We respect the right to protest as much as we respect the right of free speech," a Channel 7 spokesperson said.

"Some of the group were holding offensive signage and some began banging on the window and mouthing obscenities.

"To ensure regulatory compliance, and bearing in mind the potential for young children to be watching, the decision was made to utilise a generic backdrop."