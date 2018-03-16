Wesfarmers to demerge its Coles supermarket chain in search of better returns

Updated 16 March 2018, 10:05 AEDT

In a surprise move, WA-based conglomerate Wesfarmers says it will spin-off its Coles supermarket business and instead search for better growth prospects.

Industrial conglomerate will sell the Coles supermarket chain after owning it for a little over a decade. (Credit: Reuters)

Wesfarmers has announced plans to spin off its Coles supermarket business, as well as its liquor and convenience stores, creating a new, standalone, top-30 company.

The move blindsided the market which had been expecting an announcement on Wesfarmers' struggling UK Bunnings expansion.

Wesfarmers said the decision followed a review of its entire portfolio of businesses, which included retailers Bunnings, Officeworks and Kmart, as well as chemical and mining assets.

The review focused on an assessment of the composition of the capital employed within the group and plans to support higher levels of future growth and total shareholder returns.

Coles — which was acquired by Wesfarmers in 2007 for $22 billion — dominates the WA-based conglomerates' books, accounting for 60 per cent of the group's capital base and a third of divisional earnings.

Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said the Group was repositioning its portfolio to target a higher capital weighting towards businesses with strong future earnings growth prospects.

"Wesfarmers acquired Coles as part of Coles Group in 2007 and since then has successfully turned around the business and restored its position as a leading Australian retailer," Mr Scott said.

"We believe Coles has developed strong investment fundamentals and is of a scale where it should be operated and owned separately.

"It is now a mature and cash-generative business, which is expected to have a strong balance sheet and dividend-paying capacity.

"Coles will be well positioned to continue to deliver long-term earnings growth, with an earnings profile that is expected to be resilient through economic cycles."

Wesfarmers was yet to put a price on the demerger, but investment bank Credit Suisse recently valued Coles at roughly $20 billion as a standalone business.

