How Greek migrants found love at the cinema

Updated 17 March 2018, 9:55 AEDT

For the newly arrived Greek migrant community in Australia, the cinemas of the 1950s and '60s represented more than entertainment.

In 1968 suburban Melbourne, there were only three places Irini Orfanidis could potentially meet a man: her family home, her church, or the cinema.

"My cousin lived close to the cinema and took me to see a movie," she recalls.

"When we got there, we met her husband's brother … and that brother became my husband."

Apart from the occasional dance, the cinema was the only place where the Greek community could socialise freely.

Men could go play soccer or chat in cafes during the week, but women weren't afforded the same freedoms. When Saturday night came and the working week was done, everyone would head to the movies.

'People fell in love in the cinema'

Irini arrived in Australia among a wave of Greek migrants through the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme — a scheme that cleared a path for thousands to emigrate.

Between 1952 and 1974, more than 200,000 Greeks arrived in Australia.

Many were looking for better opportunities after suffering through a world war and a savage civil war. The cinema was not only respite for a week's hard labour — it also provided a way to stay connected to their homeland.

"You saw people you knew and met people from Greece — maybe not your village, but still your country. And you could talk the same language," Irini says.

"And of course, there was love — people fell in love in the cinema."

The Greek cinema circuit of the '50s and '60s was immense. At its peak, there were up to 40 Greek cinemas in Melbourne.

Film connections in Greece, creative programming and entrepreneurial thinking helped drive the success of the circuit.

"One of the cinemas famously had not just a candy bar, it also had a section dedicated to bridal wear so that prospective dating couples could imagine their future wedding on the spot," says Deb Verhoeven, from the University of Technology Sydney.

In fact, Irini married her husband Christos in a modest ceremony held at the local town hall — and the photographs were taken at the wedding shop, directly across the street from the cinema.

Crafting subtitles with a toilet roll and a typewriter

With the massive surge in audience numbers and interest, film distributors had to come up with new ways to meet demands.

Con Petalas, a part-time projectionist, remembers a curious technology that was developed by Jim and Loula Anagnostou, owners of Spiro Raft Theatres Pty Ltd.

Jim improvised a way to subtitle English-speaking films, and it allowed him to make up for the lack of Greek films on offer.

"One film would take about a week, so he would get the films a week earlier," Con recalls.

"With a typewriter and a roll of toilet paper, he would translate the audio and type the translation onto the toilet roll."

He says because the toilet paper roll mimics the shape of a spool of film, it was perfect to then be photographed and transferred onto a film negative.

The Greek subtitles would then run on a separate projector under the English-speaking films — although, there was the occasional backlash from audiences when they went out of sync.

This method, as unconventional as it is, is arguably one of the first instances of subtitling in Australia.

'I saw things I've never seen before'

After the popularisation of television in the mid-1950s, the numbers of Anglo-Australians going to the movies started to decline.

The ease of turning on the box coupled with lifestyle changes such as going for car rides and purchasing white goods, which sucked up the entertainment budget, emptied the cinemas of their audiences and venues started to close.

Greek film distributors seized this opportunity and started leasing and buying up the buildings to form a robust circuit of cinemas. Some were in areas where the communities did not even exist yet.

"The cinemas didn't exist to service the Greek community, they preceded the Greek community," Ms Verhoeven says.

"They would go into a location and then the population of Greeks around that location would amplify."

An evening out comprised of upcoming trailers, a newsreel and a double-bill. The Greek feature film was often a high-budget, popular crowd pleaser: boy meets girl from the wrong side of the tracks; resistance group topples political dictators; peasants refuse to give up their land to rich overlords.

Before the Greek feature, audiences were treated to a diverse range of films.

English-speaking blockbusters were common, but it was not unusual to see a film from the Soviet Union or India.

"In order to come to Australia and travel back to Greece you had to hop all the way back to Europe, via India, where the distributors would watch a number of Indian films," Ms Verhoeven adds.

"The idea of song and dance numbers being an integral part of popular Greek cinema is in part derived from what was happening in Indian cinema as well."

The first screenings of Indian films in Australia were in the Greek cinemas.

The silver screen expanded the community's world beyond what they'd left behind in Greece, embracing entrepreneurship, entertainment and escapism along the way.

"We knew nothing about the other world, just our village and our people. The cinema was a way to see Greece and beyond," Irini says.

"In the films I saw things I've never seen before."