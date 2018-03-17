SA election: Liberal leader Steven Marshall claims victory in SA election

Updated 17 March 2018, 23:35 AEDT

Liberal leader Steven Marshall claims victory in the state election, and the news is not good for former federal senator Nick Xenophon, whose SA Best party is struggling to claim a seat.

Liberal leader Steven Marshall has heralded a "new dawn" for South Australia while claiming victory in the state election.

Labor's Jay Weatherill has conceded defeat, and Nick Xenophon appears to have lost his battle to join the state parliament.

