SA election: Vote count begins after 1.2 million cast their ballots

Updated 17 March 2018, 19:00 AEDT

SA's party leaders are hopeful a result will be known tonight, but pundits are predicting a more drawn-out process and have pointed to the prospect of a hung parliament.

SA Best leader Nick Xenophon making his final pitch before casting his vote. (Credit: ABC)

The polls have closed and vote counting is beginning across South Australia, where the parties today made their final pitches to voters after a four-week election campaign.

The day unfolded not entirely without controversy, with more claims of dirty tricks and underhanded tactics.

Labor raised eyebrows with its choice of T-shirt colours for its volunteers handing out how-to-vote cards on behalf of MP Dana Wortley in the seat of Torrens.

The volunteers were in purple — the colour favoured by the Dignity Party and worn by its volunteers.

Nick Xenophon's SA Best also referred the Liberals to the state's Electoral Commission (ECSA) over a Liberal poster showing him with Labor leader Jay Weatherill.

But now the booths are shut and counting can begin, the big question remains: when will we have a result?

Party leaders themselves have expressed optimism that that might occur tonight, but pundits (as well as some ALP internal polling) are suggesting a more drawn-out process and have pointed to the prospect of a hung parliament.

That was the case in 2014, when uncertainty dragged on for more than a week before independents and kingmakers Geoff Brock and the late Bob Such aligned themselves with Labor.

A complicating factor this election is, of course, the Xenophon factor. Despite this morning's Newspoll showing support had slipped from 32 to 17 per cent within the last few months, SA Best remains likely to influence the outcome in one way or another, either via preferences or the balance of power.

"I'm too tired to be nervous," Mr Xenophon said today.

A Channel Nine exit poll is predicting a Steven Marshall victory on a two-party preferred basis of 50.5 per cent to Labor's 49.5 per cent.

"We haven't got long to wait now. We've put forward some good policies," Mr Marshall told the network.

The exit poll predicts a primary vote breakdown of the Liberals on 36 per cent, Labor 31 per cent, SA Best 15 per cent and the Greens 8 per cent.

About a million South Australians cast their votes today, after the ECSA received about 215,000 pre-poll ballots.

"On election night, polling booths will conduct a scrutiny and indicative count of first preferences in each House of Assembly district," the ECSA explained.

"A two-candidate preferred count will also be conducted for each House of Assembly district."

But that count will be re-checked on Sunday, and the ECSA is expecting more than 300,000 declaration votes (cast by voters at booths outside their electorates) to be sorted on Monday before counting can resume.

On Wednesday, "additional resources will be allocated to assist House of Assembly Returning Officers in marginal seats," the ECSA said.

"Scanning and data verification of Legislative Council ballot papers commences."

But no seats will be formally declared "until all votes have been counted" in about a week's time.