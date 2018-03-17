The Thin White Ukes, paying homage to David Bowie on the ukulele

Updated 17 March 2018, 10:45 AEDT

They call themselves the Thin White Ukes and they definitely don't care that they don't look or sound exactly like the late great David Bowie.

Tribute shows are everywhere these days.

Every regional performing arts centre sees a steady parade of Elvises, Buddy Hollys, Johnny Cashes and other assorted facsimile acts paying fastidious homage to the big stars of popular music by dressing and sounding just like the originals.

And then there's the trio of musicians who play David Bowie songs on ukulele.

They call themselves — wait for it — The Thin White Ukes after the Thin White Duke (one of Bowie personas) and they definitely don't care that they don't look or sound exactly like the late great superstar.

In fact, that's kind of the point.

Ziggy played guitar

Tenor ukulele player Michael Dwyer said he came up with the band name about 10 years ago but it took the "David Bowie is" exhibition at Melbourne's Australian Centre of the Moving Image in 2015 for the pun to become a real group.

"I just thought it was a cool gag," Dwyer said.

"When the exhibition came up we thought we'd throw our hat in the ring (and) we did play at the exhibition quite a few times.

"But shortly after that, Bowie left us and we found there was a bit of a hunger for his work, so we've continued to play."

Since then, Melbourne-based Dwyer and his bandmates Betty France and Robert Stephens have received the blessing of the official David Bowie UK fan club, performed with the likes of Aussie musos such as Jen Cloher, Ash Naylor (Even), Steve Kilbey (The Church), and Angie Hart (Frente), and opened for The Models, The Blackeyed Susans, Mental As Anything, and Mark Lanegan.

The ukulele aspect makes it seem like a joke (as do France's Bowie-inspired jumpsuits, to be fair), but The Thin White Ukes are using that to their advantage.

"It's great playing a ukulele because a lot of people think it's a toy instrument and they don't think of it in terms of being a serious instrument you can really apply yourself to," Dwyer explained.

"So when you pull out three ukuleles and people expect to have a bit of a laugh and then we play Ashes To Ashes, there's a bit of a wow factor.

"It works both ways — sometimes you ring up and say 'we play David Bowie on ukes' and (you can hear) crickets, but just as often we get 'oh wow, that sounds interesting', and that person's right.

"But you've got to respect the song — we would never take the piss out of the song."

Is there life on Mars?

Dwyer, who is also a music journalist, said stripping Bowie's compositions back to such a rudimentary delivery was a fun and fascinating challenge.

"Bowie's stuff's quite complicated so we really love going 'there's a great little horn line in there, who's going to play that?' or 'what about that backing vocal, how can we do that?' or 'that noise, how can we represent that with three ukuleles and three voices?'.

"He's a tricky bugger. It's been really interesting to delve into the lyrics.

"His lyrics are quite oblique most of the time but you find when you play them you have to find a way to know what it's about, so for a song like I'm Afraid Of Americans, it's reasonably obvious, but for another song like Valentine's Day it's really interesting.

"We had to get inside that and work out what it was about.

"I've learnt more about who he is as a person.

"He goes from quite out-there space-age things like Moonage Daydream to really heartfelt songs like A Better Future, which he wrote for his daughter when she was born and he was an older man."

There's a starman waiting in the sky

Dwyer said he hoped The Thin White Ukes helped serve as a reminder of Bowie's talents.

"Bowie's in the pantheon now — he's like The Beatles or The Rolling Stones or Dylan," he said.

"He was a master songwriter — he didn't write bad songs.

"This stuff will continue to be performed, and he can't do it anymore, so we're going to do it for as long as people want to hear it."