Cyclone Marcus: Darwin residents emerge to survey the damage

Updated 18 March 2018, 15:30 AEDT

Winds toppled trees and brought down powerlines across Darwin, leaving more than a third of properties without power.

Coconut Grove residents survey the damage outside their property wrought by the storm. (Credit: ABC)

Darwin residents have entered clean-up mode after the strongest cyclone to hit the city in 30 years caused widespread destruction.

Winds toppled trees and brought down powerlines across the city, leaving more than a third of Darwin properties without power.

Here are some of the images of the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Marcus.







