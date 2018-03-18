Russia must bear responsibility for chemical weapon attack on former spy, Julie Bishop says

Updated 18 March 2018, 13:15 AEDT

The Federal Government confirms an Australian official has met with Russian authorities in Moscow amid the ongoing row over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has declared Russia must bear ultimate responsibility for the chemical weapon attack on a former spy living in England, saying there is "no other plausible explanation" for where the nerve agent came from.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in hospital in a critical condition, after they were found unconscious in the British city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain said the nerve agent Novichok — a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union in the 1980s — was used in the attack.

Russia has denied any involvement, but on ABC's Insiders program, Ms Bishop said it was clear Russian authorities either ordered the attack or allowed others access to the nerve agent.

"There is no other explanation, no other plausible explanation, as to where this nerve agent came from," Ms Bishop said.

"Either Russia was behind the attempted assassination or it has lost control of this previously undisclosed stockpile of nerve agent.

"Russia is a party to the chemical weapons convention and under that chemical weapons convention, all chemical weapons should have been declared and it would appear that this nerve agent has not been declared.

"There are obligations on Russia to get rid of any chemical weapons — and most certainly it should have declared what it was doing with this program."

Ms Bishop also confirmed reports Australia would back any move by Britain to send weapons inspectors to Russia.

"Under the chemical weapons convention, one state that suspects another state of having illegal chemical weapons can seek these inspections and Britain certainly has the right to do that, and they are aware that we would support them, should they go down that path," she said.

Earlier, Ms Bishop confirmed a senior Australian official met with Russian Foreign Minister counterparts in Moscow over the attack, saying Australia supports a "full and thorough" investigation.

But Russian Ambassador to Australia, Grigory Logvinov, has argued the United Kingdom had more of a motive to poison the pair.

"Russia would be the last country to have any motive. For what purpose?" Mr Logvinov said.

"What's the use for Russia to assassinate him in this way, just on the eve of presidential elections and when the world soccer championship is approaching?"

Several days ago, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke to his British counterpart Theresa May, declaring Australia's solidarity with the UK in relation to the chemical weapon attack.

Ms May expressed her gratitude for Australia's support and explained the UK's response, including expelling 23 undisclosed Russian intelligence officers — the largest expulsion in 30 years.

"There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter — and for threatening the lives of other British citizens," Ms May said.

The Russian foreign ministry has since said that 23 British diplomats would be expelled from Moscow within a week in response to Britain's expulsion.