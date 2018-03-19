Broncos sponsor, Queensland Premier voice concerns over Matt Lodge's behaviour

Updated 19 March 2018, 11:50 AEDT

Brisbane Broncos' principal sponsor, NRMA Insurance, says it is "very concerned" about the past behaviour of forward Matthew Lodge, as details surface about his guilty plea for domestic violence.

Brisbane Broncos' principal sponsor, NRMA Insurance, has condemned the past behaviour of forward Matthew Lodge, describing it as "completely unacceptable".

In a post on social media, the company says it is "very concerned" about the impact of Lodge's violence on victims and families.

"Matthew Lodge's past behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are very concerned by the long-term impact this has had on his victims and their families," the tweet said.

Lodge is yet to pay for compensation to the victims of his 2015 drunken rampage in New York, and details have surfaced in recent days about his guilty plea for domestic violence.

NRMA Insurance said on Twitter it was continuing to discuss its concerns with the club and the NRL.

"[We] reiterated today that we believe Matthew Lodge's successful return to the game depends on his ongoing rehabilitation, which includes taking full accountability for his actions by compensating his victims in the US," it said.

"We are disappointed that compensation is yet to be paid and we have told the club that our expectation is that they work with Lodge to ensure this happens."

Another sponsor, Ladbrokes, said it is not reassessing its sponsorship of the club.

"They are a professional, well-run organisation and we will leave both they and the NRL to deal with the matter as they see fit," a spokesman for Ladbrokes said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Broncos were role models in Queensland and it was an issue for the club to address.

"Those issues that have been raised are quite disturbing … I think they're serious matters the Broncos need to address."

'Slapped, pushed to the ground'

An ex-girlfriend of the controversial Brisbane forward revealed details of her two-year relationship on Sunday, claiming she "lived the cycle of domestic abuse" before charges were laid in 2015.

Lodge was charged with eight counts of domestic violence against Charlene Saliba in August 2015 — of which he pleaded guilty to one and eventually had no conviction recorded with a good behaviour bond on appeal the following year.

Lodge's guilty plea to common assault came after a neighbour allegedly saw him attack Ms Saliba, slapping her in the face and pushing her to the ground according to court documents obtained by News Corp.

Ms Saliba did not attend court, and the rest of the seven charges were dropped.

She said she feared the attention it would bring on her and was satisfied after an Apprehended Violence Order had been put in place.

The alleged incidents occurred just two months before Lodge's infamous New York rampage, where he told a female German tourist "this is the night you die" before assaulting the man who came to her and a friend's rescue.

Lodge has since pleaded guilty to a reckless assault charge over the New York matter, and owes $1.6 million in damages to his victims.

Broncos were aware of guilty plea, CEO says

The Broncos and the NRL say they took into account Lodge's guilty plea for domestic violence when they initially rejected his requests to return to the game.

Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White said the club had always taken the strongest stance against violence against women.

"The club was aware of the 2015 court proceedings involving Matt and that the issue had been fully investigated by police and by the NRL," Mr White said in a statement yesterday.

He said the club contacted the NRL Integrity Unit yesterday to ensure no new information had come to light in the News Corp reports.

"When signing Matt, the Broncos were aware that the NRL took this matter into consideration when it mandated a range of work and courses that Matt was required to complete over a two-year period before he would be considered for a return to the NRL," he said.

"Matt completed those courses, including courses related to secondary prevention.

"Inside the last fortnight, Matt has also publicly stated that he in no way supports violence against women, and continues to work hard to improve himself as a member of society and within the NRL community."

Ms Saliba claimed she felt the need to speak to the media after Lodge told Fox Sports in his only interview earlier this month he had "never hit any woman" before his return for the Broncos.

The News Corp report also cited police and court documents and detailed complaints of slapping, elbowing and threats that if she called the police her "life wouldn't end well".

"It started with controlling behaviour, then name-calling, then came the emotional abuse," Ms Saliba said.

"He started throwing things, physically restraining me, [he] spat in my face, then pushing and shoving me, which then lead to threats on my life."

ABC/AAP

