Rockmelon listeria outbreak: How to reduce your risk of infection

Updated 19 March 2018, 17:30 AEDT

Rockmelons on the shelf are now safe to eat, but symptoms of listeria infection can take between eight and 90 days to appear.

There have been a number of cases of food poisoning linked to rockmelons. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Last week, health authorities confirmed a fifth person had died and a woman had miscarried as a result of a listeria outbreak linked to contaminated rockmelons.

The deadly outbreak, which has been traced to a rockmelon farm in southern New South Wales, has affected at least 19 people in four states.

NSW authorities have withdrawn the affected melons from sale and distribution, so you can be assured rockmelons on the shelf are now safe to eat.

But since symptoms can take between eight and 90 days to appear, it is possible more people will be diagnosed with listeria infection.

It is relatively uncommon, and usually causes few or no symptoms in healthy people. But it can be very dangerous in unborn and newborn children, older people and people with a weakened immune system.

So here are some things to keep in mind if you've eaten rockmelon this year.

Listeria rare but can be fatal

Listeria is an illness usually caused by eating foods contaminated by the bacteria, listeria monocytogenes.

"Listeria is found right throughout the environment. It can be in soil, in water, on people's hands, and can turn up in food," said Lydia Buchtmann from the Food Safety Information Council.

For healthy people, listeria infection (also known as listeriosis) usually causes only mild illness.

"For most of us, it's not really an issue. You might have mild fever, feel a bit fluey, or have an upset stomach," Ms Buchtmann said.

But it can be very dangerous for pregnant women, their unborn babies, older people (persons over 65-70 years) and people with compromised immune systems.

"That includes people with diabetes, people recovering from cancer, organ transplant recipients and people on medications like cortisone," Ms Buchtmann said.

It starts with flu-like symptoms

Listeriosis tends to start with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and sometimes diarrhoea.

Symptoms of infection in pregnant women may be mild and include a temperature before or during birth.

"It seems mild at first but it is quite serious. The infection can cross through the placenta to the baby, and that's why it's so dangerous," Ms Buchtmann said.

"A pregnant woman can have a miscarriage if she's infected, even if she doesn't show symptoms."

On very rare occasions, the illness can become more serious and develop into meningitis or septicaemia.

While you can treat listeria with antibiotics, it's best to avoid it. People at risk of listeria infection should avoid high-risk foods.

How does it get into foods?

Because listeria bacteria live in so many places, there are a number of ways for contamination to occur. The bacteria may be present in raw foods or contaminate food after it has been cooked or processed.

The NSW Food Authority is still working to determine the exact cause of the rockmelon outbreak, but Ms Buchtmann said it could have occurred at any stage of the farm-to-shelf process.

"Melons are grown in the ground so they may touch soil that is contaminated with listeria," she said.

"It can also be transferred by irrigation water, it can be in the processing plants [where] the fruit is washed, or it can be just in people's fingers who are touching it."

Listeria is easily killed by heat, although cooked foods can easily become re-contaminated through poor food handling after cooking.

"Listeria is one of the very few pathogens that will grow under refrigeration. It slows its growth, but it can still grow," Ms Buchtmann said.

Storing contaminated foods, even in the refrigerator, may allow the listeria bacteria to grow.

Foods to avoid for people at risk

For people who are pregnant, over 70, or have a weakened immune system, the best way to avoid listeria infection is to eat freshly cooked food, and well-washed, freshly prepared fruit and vegetables.

According to the Food Safety Information Council, people in high-risk groups should avoid foods which have a higher risk of listeria contamination, including:

cold meats from delicatessen counters and sandwich bars, and packaged, sliced, ready-to-eat meats

cold, cooked, ready-to-eat chicken (whole, portions or diced)

pre-prepared or pre-packaged fruit or vegetable salads, including those from buffets and salad bars

chilled seafood such as raw oysters, sashimi and sushi, smoked, ready-to-eat seafood such as smoked salmon and cooked, ready-to-eat prawns

soft, semi-soft and surface-ripened cheeses such as brie, camembert, ricotta, blue and feta

refrigerated pâté or meat spreads

soft-serve ice cream

unpasteurised dairy products

sprouted seeds/bean sprouts or raw mushrooms

You can further reduce your risk by practicing good food safety, such as avoiding foods that are past their 'best before' or 'use by' date, refrigerating leftovers promptly, and cooking and reheating foods thoroughly.

The Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website states: "If you plan to eat previously cooked and refrigerated leftovers, only keep them in the refrigerator for a day and reheat them thoroughly to steaming hot. This will kill listeria bacteria."

It's also important to wash your hands before preparing food, and to wash knives, cutting boards and kitchen appliances after they've touched raw food — to prevent contamination of cooked and ready-to-eat foods.

If you are in a high-risk group, have eaten rockmelon earlier this year, and are not feeling well, it's a good idea to see your GP, Ms Buchtmann said.

"For the rest of the population, listeria is not normally a problem," she said.

"If you have gastro and it does persist more than a couple of days, do go and see your doctor."