Super-profits should be taxed to help pay for company tax cut, says Treasury-backed expert

Updated 19 March 2018, 10:55 AEDT

A key architect of the Government's big business tax cuts wants banks, brewers and other profitable sectors to help fund national economic reform.

Cutting the company tax rate would cost the Government $65 billion over 10 years ... if the crossbench agrees.

Economist Chris Murphy, who modelled Malcolm Turnbull's tax shake-up for Treasury, said the company tax cuts remained the reform priority.

But he argued sectors enjoying what he calls "excess profits" should pay more and that this approach was "a sensible option" when it came to recovering some of the estimated $65 billion decade cost of the corporate tax cuts.

"Where excess profits exist, they are best taxed separately using specially designed economic rent taxes, such as the existing petroleum resource rent tax," Mr Murphy said.

"There is scope to extend economic rent taxes to other sectors, such as banking."

His research has identified finance, telecommunications, insurance and superannuation funds and beverage industries as sectors with excess profits.

Mr Murphy, a visiting fellow at the ANU, was described by John Howard in 2007 as "one of the most respected independent economists in Canberra".

His call to tax super-profits is part of a series of proposals including reform for dividend imputation.

"Funding options are needed because international tax competition is likely to eventually push our company tax rate down to around 20 per cent," he said.

The Government already applies a resource rent tax on the petroleum sector that "encourages the exploration and production of petroleum while ensuring an adequate return to the community", according the Department of Industry website.

However, some have criticised generous deductions that mean only $800 million is raised per year.

A mineral resource rent tax was abolished in 2014.

The Government placed a $6 billion levy on the big banks at the 2017 budget.

Block linked to budget

The crossbench has openly rejected the proposal to cut company tax, questioning the benefits of the cut compared to the challenge of paying for it.

Nick Xenophon Team Senator Stirling Griff told the ABC his party was "not persuaded that the benefits will flow as predicted or that they will outweigh the significant ongoing cost to the budget bottom line".

The Government's signature tax reform would reduce the rate of company tax cut for all companies from 30 per cent to 25 per cent by 2026-27.

The cut was already passed for small businesses with annual turnovers up to $50 million, although Labor has only committed to lowering tax for businesses with turnovers of up to $3 million.

Mr Murphy told ABC a company tax cut provides a larger increase in wages than an equivalent cut to personal income tax or GST.

"This is because it leads companies to invest more, boosting productivity and real wages," he said.

Treasury secretary John Fraser has stated that workers across the economy would receive $750 more in wages after the economy had adapted to the cuts.

Economists have speculated the extent to which wage gains and price discounts, prompted by a tax cut, would flow in less competitive sectors.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson supports the tax cuts, but he noted that benefits in less competitive sectors were less immediate.

"Company tax cuts offer notable benefits to Australians, with those benefits — such as higher wages — flowing faster in the most competitive sectors, and slower in the least competitive ones," he said.