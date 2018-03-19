Would you go to Mars if it meant never returning? For this woman the answer is 'yes'

Updated 19 March 2018, 12:45 AEDT

Long-distance relationships have been known to survive the test of time — but what if you were 54.6 million kilometres apart with no chance of a visit ever again?

Dianne McGrath is an astronaut candidate for Mars One. (Credit: ABC)

Dianne McGrath was already shortlisted for a one-way ticket to Mars when she met her partner.

She remembers sitting down for their first date thinking: "OK, I need to give this person the option about whether or not they want to invest in this relationship."

Over coffee, amid all the usual getting-to-know-you questions, like what they each do for a living, she remembers clearing her throat and saying:

"Ahem, there's this random thing. I'm shortlisted for Mars One. It's a space program."

Mars One wants to set up a colony on the Red Planet.

Thousands of people from all around the world applied for the program. That number is now down to 100, and Dianne is among three Australians on the list.

She will find out later this year, through another gruelling selection process, if she is to be in the final 40.

Mars One says those people will blast off as early as 2031. They won't come back.

But Dianne doesn't see it conceptually as being any different from going to live in another country.

"The only difference is I won't be able to come back and visit," she says.

"I will be able to communicate with Earth via email and video messages. I will still be able to tweet. I will still be able to listen to great podcasts — but the difference is I won't be able to do any of that live."

When she told her date, she remembers thinking the situation could go one of three ways. She'd even rehearsed them in her head.

Number one: 'You're a weirdo'. Number two: 'Tell me more, tell me more', or number three: 'Oh that's really interesting, but who do you barrack for in the footy?'

She was relieved by the response.

"Thank goodness. The response I got was the last one. It was a great sign," Dianne says.

"I thought 'she's interested in me as a person. She sees this Mars One thing as being just one part of who I am and not the thing that defines me'."

When pressed about the not coming back part, Dianne elaborates on the fact that there are many different sorts of relationships out there.

"Some couples are co-dependent, while others are open to different levels of individual flexibility," she says.

Taking a giant leap to Mars

Dianne was born in 1969, the day before Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon.

At that time the space race was in full swing. It was the Cold War. America and Russia were locked into competition with each other, and landing on the Moon became a matter of national pride.

The new space race to get to Mars is likely to be a battle between public and private enterprise.

The likes of Space X, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are in the mix.

But once we get to Mars, will we be able to make the incredibly difficult journey back?

At the closest point, Earth and Mars are 54.6 million kilometres apart.

The problem of how to refuel a rocket on Mars has not yet been solved, and carrying enough fuel for the journey there and back is problematic.

That's one of the reasons Mars One is only offering one-way tickets for the first round of astronauts.

The allure of the Red Planet

For those first 40 people, life on Mars will be precarious; food, water and air will be in limited supply. There will be no unnecessary waste. No overconsumption.

This is part of the attraction for Dianne. She specialises in food waste and it is part of her PhD.

In fact, she once spent a week living off food left behind on other people's plates in restaurants, just to show how much usually goes in the bin.

Dianne hopes to bring her expertise to life on Mars.

She says in order to survive there, some of the problems we face here on Earth will have to be solved first.

"I am often asked, 'why do you want to do all this environmental stuff on Mars? Why don't you stay here and do it on Earth?'" she says.

"And I always say to them, 'it will be done on Earth first, tested here first, used and proved here first. Then it will be available on this planet before it's even on Mars.'

"So yeah … I'm doing it for Mars, but I'm also doing it for Earth.

"I want to be part of something that inspires other people to do these things as well."